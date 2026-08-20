Daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, US 500, and BTCUSD for 20 August 2026.

Each scenario on this page reflects the H4 market structure as of 20 August 2026 and stays relevant for the current trading day. It closes once the price reaches the Take Profit or Stop Loss level, or once the trading day ends with neither level reached. A new analysis with updated levels is published every trading day, so check the latest version rather than an older one.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, the EURUSD pair completed an upward wave to 1.1681. Today, 20 August 2026, the market is forming a consolidation range below this level. A downside breakout could trigger a decline to 1.1624, with the downward wave potentially extending to 1.1568, a local target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.1680, a key level in the current EURUSD upward wave. The market formed a consolidation range below the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.1681. A downside breakout from this range could trigger a downward wave towards its central line at 1.1568. A breakout below this level would open the door for a further decline towards its lower boundary at 1.1500.

Main scenario (bearish)

Price: 1.1680

Entry price: 1.1658

Stop Loss: 1.1695

Take Profit: 1.1568

Alternative scenario (bullish)

Entry price: 1.1700

Stop Loss: 1.1655

Take Profit: 1.1777





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart, the USDJPY pair completed a downward wave to 158.05. Today, 20 August 2026, the market may form a consolidation range above this level. A downside breakout could trigger a further decline to 157.90, while an upside breakout would open the way for continued upward movement towards 161.61, a local target.

Technically, this scenario for USDJPY is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 158.22, a key level in the current wave. The market formed a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 159.17. Today, the downward wave reached 158.05. A consolidation range is expected to develop above this level. A downside breakout could trigger a decline towards its lower boundary at 157.00.

Main scenario (bullish)

Price: 158.48

Entry price: 158.65

Stop Loss: 157.97

Take Profit: 159.17

Alternative scenario (bearish)

Entry price: 157.82

Stop Loss: 158.63

Take Profit: 157.00.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, the GBPUSD pair is forming a consolidation range around 1.3625. Today, 20 August 2026, the range may expand upwards to 1.3634. A decline to 1.3542 is expected next, followed by a possible rebound towards 1.3588. The downtrend may then extend to 1.3497.

Technically, this scenario for GBPUSD is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3452, a key level in the current wave. Today, the market is forming a consolidation range below the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3625. The range may expand towards 1.3634. Subsequently, the price could drop to its lower boundary at 1.3452.

Main scenario (bullish)

Price: 1.3610

Entry price: 1.3638

Stop Loss: 1.3585

Take Profit: 1.3773

Alternative scenario (bearish)

Entry price: 1.3580

Stop Loss: 1.3640

Take Profit: 1.3452





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, the AUDUSD pair completed an upward wave to 0.7128. Today, 20 August 2026, the market is expected to decline towards 0.7100, effectively forming a consolidation range above this level. An upside breakout would open the door for a rally towards 0.7177, while a downside breakout could trigger a downward wave towards 0.7076 and then to 0.7050.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 0.7026, a key level in the current wave for AUDUSD. The market is currently developing a downward wave towards the central line of the Price Envelope at 0.7076. A rebound towards 0.7100 is possible. A downward wave towards its lower boundary at 0.7050 is expected next.

Main scenario (bullish)

Price: 0.7115

Entry price: 0.7131

Stop Loss: 0.7098

Take Profit: 0.7177

Alternative scenario (bearish)

Entry price: 0.7097

Stop Loss: 0.7133

Take Profit: 0.7050





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart, the USDCAD pair completed a downward wave to 1.3793. Today, 20 August 2026, the market is expected to develop a consolidation range above this level. A downside breakout would pave the way for a decline to 1.3745, while an upside breakout could trigger an upward wave towards 1.3853, with the rally potentially extending to 1.3937.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3937, a key level in the current wave for USDCAD. The market is currently forming a consolidation range above the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3793. The range may expand downwards to 1.3745. If the price rises and breaks above 1.3824, this would open the way for a rally towards its central line at 1.3937.

Main scenario (bearish)

Price: 1.3800

Entry price: 1.3788

Stop Loss: 1.3827

Take Profit: 1.3745

Alternative scenario (bullish)

Entry price: 1.3829

Stop Loss: 1.3788

Take Profit: 1.3937





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, XAUUSD completed an upward wave to 4,523. Today, 20 August 2026, the market has formed a compact consolidation range below this level. A downside breakout could trigger a decline to 4,448, followed by a rally towards 4,574. The market may then resume its decline towards 4,296.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 4,298, a key level in the current upward wave for XAUUSD. The market has completed an upward wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 4,523. A consolidation range is expected to develop below this level. A downside breakout could trigger a correction towards its central line at 4,448, followed by a rally towards its upper boundary at 4,574. An immediate upside breakout from the range would also open the way for growth towards 4,574.

Main scenario (bullish)

Price: 4,488

Entry price: 4,529

Stop Loss: 4,483

Take Profit: 4,575

Alternative scenario (bearish)

Entry price: 4,481

Stop Loss: 4,403

Take Profit: 4,448





US 500 forecast

On the H4 chart, the US 500 completed an upward wave to 7,748. Today, 20 August 2026, the market may develop a consolidation range below this level. A downside breakout could trigger a decline to 7,668, while an upside breakout would boost the price towards 7,914.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 7,600, a key level in the current wave for the US 500. The market has completed an upward wave towards the central line of the Price Envelope at 7,748. A downward move towards its lower boundary at 7,668 is expected next.

Main scenario (bullish)

Price: 7,720

Entry price: 7,753

Stop Loss: 7,705

Take Profit: 7,914

Alternative scenario (bearish)

Entry price: 7,703

Stop Loss: 7,730

Take Profit: 7,665





BTCUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, BTCUSD completed an upward wave to 69,931. Today, 20 August 2026, the market is expected to develop a consolidation range below this level. An upside breakout would open the way for a wave towards 71,402, while a downside breakout could trigger a correction to 67,010.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 67,010, a key level in the current wave for BTCUSD. The market is currently forming a consolidation range below the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 69,931. The range has expanded downwards to 68,864. The price is expected to rebound towards 69,680 and test this level from below before slipping towards its central line at 67,010.

Main scenario (bullish)

Price: 69,411

Entry price: 70,096

Stop Loss: 68,810

Take Profit: 71,402

Alternative scenario (bearish)

Entry price: 68,770

Stop Loss: 70,040

Take Profit: 67,010





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