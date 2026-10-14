Daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, US 500, and BTCUSD for 14 October 2026.

Each scenario on this page reflects the market structure on the H4 chart as of 10:00 UTC+3 on 14 October 2026. The assessment considers the current H4 chart structure, key support and resistance levels, the direction of the medium-term movement, and the prevailing fundamental backdrop.

EURUSD forecast

On 14 October, the main factor in the currency market is anticipation of the release of the US consumer price index for September. Investors are assessing the outlook for Federal Reserve monetary policy, taking into account persistent inflationary pressure and high US government bond yields. Recent comments from Fed officials have contributed to a moderate weakening of the dollar, although renewed appreciation remains possible. Inflation exceeding forecasts could strengthen expectations of a more restrictive policy stance.

Decisions by the European Central Bank, the state of the eurozone economy, and France's fiscal issues are also significant for the euro. Elevated French bond yields reflect investors' continued concerns about the sustainability of public finances. At the same time, the absence of fresh signals of ECB policy easing limits pressure on the euro. The decisive factor in the next session will be the dollar's reaction to US inflation figures.

On the H4 chart, EURUSD maintains a downward structure. After the third downward wave formed, the market corrected towards 1.1186 and continues to consolidate locally.

Today, 14 October, a trading range is expected to develop, with a possible test of 1.1204. A breakout above this resistance would open the way towards 1.1236, where the corrective wave may end.

Technically, the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with its pivot point at 1.1222 support this scenario. This level acts as key resistance. As long as prices remain below it, sellers hold the upper hand. Once the correction ends, a decline towards 1.1151 is expected. A breakout below the support level would allow the move to continue towards the lower boundary of the price Envelope at 1.1104, followed by 1.1067 and 1.1040.

The last level is considered the longer-term target of the fifth wave. An alternative scenario suggests consolidation above 1.1236 and a deeper correction, while the main forecast is for the downtrend to resume after the local recovery.

EURUSD forecast scenario

Trading scenario: SELL

Price at the time of writing: 1.1209

Entry price: 1.1204

Stop loss: 1.1240

Take profit: 1.1104

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:2.78

The trade idea is valid until 8:00 AM on 15 October 2026 (server time, UTC+3).





USDJPY forecast

The Japanese yen remains influenced by the interest rate differential between the US and Japan. High US government bond yields support the dollar, while expectations of further Bank of Japan policy normalisation limit the potential for yen depreciation. Market participants are closely monitoring inflation, wage trends and statements by the Japanese regulator on further interest rate hikes.

Expectations ahead of US inflation data are another influence. The dollar's recent weakening is linked to investors reassessing the outlook for Fed policy. However, stronger-than-expected consumer price growth could push US bond yields higher again and support USDJPY. Japan's economy continues to face risks associated with high imported energy costs. Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East support oil prices, increasing potential inflationary costs. In the short term, the pair remains sensitive to changes in bond yields and investors' general appetite for risk.

On the H4 chart, USDJPY broke above resistance at 158.11 and formed an upward wave towards 158.48. The subsequent correction ended with a retest of the previously broken 158.11 level from above. The formation of a local consolidation range above this level indicates continued buying interest.

Today, 14 October, the upward move is expected to continue towards 158.72. Consolidation above this resistance would open the way for further gains towards 159.00 and 159.70. Technically, the scenario is supported by the Elliott wave structure and an upward wave matrix with its pivot point at 158.11. The centre line of the price Envelope acts as dynamic support, supporting expectations that the impulse will continue.

An alternative scenario suggests a decline below 158.00 followed by a move towards 157.50 and 156.50. However, until a breakout below key support is confirmed, buyers retain the advantage. The main scenario anticipates another upward impulse, successively reaching the identified resistance levels. Holding above the local ascending trendline would provide further confirmation.

USDJPY forecast scenario

Trading scenario: BUY

Price at the time of writing: 158.18

Entry price: 158.23

Stop loss: 157.95

Take profit: 159.70

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:5.25

The trade idea is valid until 8:00 AM on 15 October 2026 (server time, UTC+3).





GBPUSD forecast

The British pound remains dependent on expectations for the Bank of England and the Fed's future monetary policies. Investors are primarily focused on persistent inflation, the state of the UK labour market, and the outlook for economic growth. High borrowing costs continue to constrain domestic demand, limiting the prospects for sustained sterling appreciation.

The performance of the US dollar ahead of the September consumer price index release is another factor. The recent decline in US bond yields has somewhat eased pressure on the pound, creating conditions for a technical recovery. However, the risk of accelerating US inflation means dollar buying could resume.

Energy market conditions also have a significant impact. High oil prices can sustain inflationary pressure and worsen the consumer spending outlook. As a result, GBPUSD's short-term fluctuations may intensify as fresh macroeconomic data emerge. The prevailing fundamental backdrop remains mixed, making technical resistance levels particularly important.

On the H4 chart, GBPUSD completed another downward wave at support of 1.3243. A corrective recovery began after a local base formed. Today, 14 October, further growth towards resistance at 1.3290 is expected. The corrective structure could extend towards 1.3307, where a significant supply zone is located.

Technically, the scenario is supported by the Elliott wave structure and a downward wave matrix with its pivot point at 1.3370. Despite the local recovery, the main trend remains downward. A move towards 1.3290 is viewed as a correction within a broader bearish impulse.

Once the rise ends, a decline towards support at 1.3243 is expected to resume. A breakout below this level would open the door for a move to the lower boundary of the price Envelope at 1.3170. The downward wave could subsequently extend towards 1.3066.

An alternative scenario suggests consolidation above 1.3307, allowing the correction to continue towards 1.3370. However, as long as prices remain below the pivot point, selling after the upward correction ends remains preferable.

GBPUSD forecast scenario

Trading scenario: SELL

Price at the time of writing: 1.3272

Entry price: 1.3267

Stop loss: 1.3312

Take profit: 1.3170

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:2.16

The trade idea is valid until 8:00 AM on 15 October 2026 (server time, UTC+3).





AUDUSD forecast

The Australian dollar is receiving moderate support from a weaker US currency and improvements in certain Chinese foreign trade indicators. Strong growth in Chinese exports in September is contributing to a more favourable assessment of the regional economic outlook. However, persistent uncertainty surrounding domestic demand in China limits the sustainability of the positive effect on Australian commodity exporters.

The outlook for Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy is also a significant factor. Investors are assessing inflation risks, employment trends, and consumer demand. Weakness in certain business confidence indicators limits the scope for a sustained strengthening of the Australian currency.

On the US side, the key event remains the release of inflation data. Higher readings could support the dollar and increase pressure on AUDUSD. Meanwhile, rising geopolitical tensions and high energy prices increase uncertainty about global economic growth. In the short term, the pair's movements will be driven by a combination of US interest rate expectations, Chinese economic data, and overall investor risk appetite.

On the H4 chart, AUDUSD maintains the downtrend established after the upward structure ended around 0.7236. The latest downward wave reached the 0.6899 area, after which the market entered a corrective recovery. Prices are currently consolidating around 0.6970.

Today, 14 October, further gains towards the psychological resistance level at 0.7000 are expected. After a local pullback towards 0.6974, another upward impulse towards 0.7017 is possible. This level represents the upper boundary of the corrective range.

Technically, the scenario is supported by the Elliott wave structure and a downward wave matrix with its pivot point at 0.7025. As long as the market remains below this level, the recovery is considered corrective.

After the upward move ends, a decline towards 0.6960 and then 0.6890 is expected. A breakout below the latter support would make further continuation of the downtrend possible. Alternatively, consolidation above 0.7025 could lead to a deeper correction towards 0.7073. Selling near resistance remains the primary preference.

AUDUSD forecast scenario

Trading scenario: SELL

Price at the time of writing: 0.7001

Entry price: 0.6996

Stop loss: 0.7030

Take profit: 0.6890

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:3.12

The trade idea is valid until 8:00 AM on 15 October 2026 (server time, UTC+3).





USDCAD forecast

The Canadian dollar remains sensitive to oil market movements and changes in expectations for Bank of Canada monetary policy. Elevated energy prices support the currency, as the oil sector is an important part of Canada's exports.

Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East continue to create risks of oil supply disruptions, keeping global prices high.

Another factor is the state of the US economy. Investors await the release of the September US consumer price index, which could change forecasts for further Fed decisions. The dollar's recent weakening and lower US bond yields create conditions for a stronger Canadian currency. However, an unexpected acceleration in inflation could trigger the opposite reaction.

Domestic Canadian economic indicators, including employment, consumer prices and business activity, also remain important. The main drivers during the next trading session will be oil prices and US inflation data. Persistently high oil prices limit the potential for further growth in USDCAD.

On the H4 chart, USDCAD completed a prolonged upward wave at resistance of 1.4295. After forming a local top, a downward correction began, taking prices to the 1.4210 area.

Today, 14 October, a narrow consolidation range is expected to form around this level. Technically, the scenario is supported by the Elliott wave structure and a downward wave matrix with its pivot point at 1.4210. This level is considered the main boundary between a corrective recovery and continuation of the downward move.

Consolidation below 1.4210 would signal another impulse towards support at 1.4137. A brief extension of the decline towards 1.4125, corresponding to the lower boundary of the price Envelope, is also possible.

After reaching this area, an upward correction may develop, bringing prices back towards the Envelope centre line at 1.4210. Alternatively, a recovery above 1.4210 could lead to a move towards 1.4252 and 1.4295. However, the current chart structure favours sellers. The main forecast suggests a continuation of the corrective decline followed by a recovery towards the pivot point.

USDCAD forecast scenario

Trading scenario: SELL

Price at the time of writing: 1.4198

Entry price: 1.4193

Stop loss: 1.4230

Take profit: 1.4137

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:1.51

The trade idea is valid until 8:00 AM on 15 October 2026 (server time, UTC+3).





XAUUSD forecast

On 14 October, the gold market is influenced by expectations ahead of the release of US inflation data for September. Market participants are assessing the outlook for further Fed policy decisions, as changes in interest rates directly affect the appeal of the precious metal. High US government bond yields limit investment demand for gold, which does not generate interest income.

The dollar's movements are another important influence. The recent weakening of the US currency creates conditions for gold prices to stabilise, although persistent inflation uncertainty limits their recovery. Consumer price readings above forecasts could strengthen expectations of more restrictive monetary policy and trigger another wave of selling.

Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East simultaneously support safe-haven demand for precious metals. High oil prices increase inflation risks, creating a mixed fundamental backdrop. As a result, gold remains sensitive both to bond yield movements and to global investor risk appetite. Its short-term direction will depend on how financial markets react to US economic data.

On the H4 chart, XAUUSD maintains a downtrend established after the previous upward cycle ended. The market staged a corrective upward wave towards 4,216, then resumed its decline and reached the 4,164 area.

Today, 14 October, a narrow consolidation range is expected around 4,160. If selling pressure persists, the decline could continue towards the 4,132 support level. A breakout below this mark would create conditions for another downward wave towards 4,046.

Technically, the scenario is supported by the Elliott wave structure and a downward wave matrix with its pivot point at 4,271. This level remains the main resistance within the current bearish structure.

The market previously tested the upper boundary of the local price Envelope around 4,214 before returning to its centre line at 4,160. The next target is the lower Envelope boundary at 4,046.

An alternative scenario suggests a recovery above 4,216 followed by a move towards 4,345. However, until such a breakout is confirmed, selling remains preferable. The main forecast anticipates a continued downward move after the current consolidation ends.

XAUUSD forecast scenario

Trading scenario: SELL

Price at the time of writing: 4,160

Entry price: 4,155

Stop loss: 4,225

Take profit: 4,046

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:1.56

The trade idea is valid until 8:00 AM on 15 October 2026 (server time, UTC+3).





US 500 forecast

The US stock market remains highly sensitive to inflation expectations and changes in US government bond yields. Investors are primarily focused on the September consumer price index release, which could influence the outlook for Fed monetary policy.

Persistently high inflation limits the scope for interest rate cuts and increases financing costs for US companies.

The corporate earnings season, which has now begun, is another influence. Initial results from major banks were mixed, increasing market participants' caution. At the same time, interest remains strong in technology companies involved in artificial intelligence. However, high market valuations and competition in the semiconductor industry increase the likelihood of corrective moves.

Geopolitical risks and high energy prices remain additional sources of uncertainty. Rising oil prices could sustain inflation and weigh on consumer spending. In the short term, the direction of US stock indices will be driven by corporate results, interest rate expectations, and investors' reaction to macroeconomic figures.

On the H4 chart, US 500 formed a corrective decline towards the 7,792 area before resuming its upward move. The latest impulse reached 7,830, where a local consolidation range formed.

Today, 14 October, the market is expected to attempt an upside breakout from the range, followed by growth towards resistance at 7,883. A breakout above this level would create conditions for a move towards 7,898.

Technically, the scenario is supported by the Elliott wave structure and an upward wave matrix with its pivot point at 7,760. This level is the key support for the current upward move.

The market is now forming another upward leg towards the upper boundary of the price Envelope at 7,883. Once this area is reached, a correction towards the Envelope centre line at 7,811 is possible. If support holds, growth towards 7,898 is expected to resume.

An alternative scenario suggests a breakout below 7,811 followed by a decline towards 7,759. However, until this move is confirmed, buyers hold the upper hand. The main forecast points to a continuation of the upward structure, with an intermediate correction after the upper resistance is tested.

US 500 forecast scenario

Trading scenario: BUY

Price at the time of writing: 7,827

Entry price: 7,832

Stop loss: 7,792

Take profit: 7,898

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:1.65

The trade idea is valid until 8:00 AM on 15 October 2026 (server time, UTC+3).





BTCUSD forecast

On 14 October, the cryptocurrency market remains dependent on global liquidity, movements in the US dollar and expectations for future Fed policy. Investors are focused primarily on the forthcoming US inflation release, which could change the outlook for interest rates and government bond yields.

The dollar's recent weakening has created conditions for a moderate Bitcoin recovery. However, high US bond yields continue to limit interest in risk assets. Mixed stock market performance, particularly in the technology sector, is another factor, as cryptocurrencies periodically show an increased correlation with technology shares.

Geopolitical tensions and higher energy costs increase uncertainty surrounding inflation and future monetary policy. Expectations that high interest rates will remain in place for longer could also weigh on speculative demand.

In the short term, Bitcoin remains sensitive to changing market expectations and investor sentiment.

A positive market reaction to US figures could support a corrective recovery, whereas stronger demand for the dollar would increase the likelihood of sellers returning.

On the H4 chart, BTCUSD formed a downward wave followed by a corrective recovery towards the 84,154 area. The current structure indicates continued local buying interest, but the main downtrend has not yet ended.

Today, 14 October, the corrective rise is expected to continue towards resistance at 84,580. After a test of this level, a reversal pattern may form, followed by a decline towards 82,471.

Technically, the scenario is supported by the Elliott wave structure and a downward wave matrix with its pivot point at 83,598. This level serves as a key reference point for the current corrective move.

The recovery towards 84,580 corresponds to a test of the upper boundary of the local price Envelope. Once the correction ends, the downward wave is expected to resume towards 79,966. A breakout below support would open the way for a further decline towards 79,781.

Once the lower target area is reached, a new upward structure may form, with the prospect of recovery towards 87,497. Alternatively, consolidation above 84,580 would allow further growth without a preceding deep decline. However, the main forecast remains the completion of the correction followed by a return to the downtrend.

BTCUSD forecast scenario

Trading scenario: SELL

Price at the time of writing: 83,530

Entry price: 83,525

Stop loss: 84,600

Take profit: 79,966

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:3.31

The trade idea is valid until 8:00 AM on 15 October 2026 (server time, UTC+3).





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