Daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, US 500, and BTCUSD for 16 October 2026.

Each scenario on this page reflects the market structure on the H4 chart as of 10:00 UTC+3 on 16 October 2026. The assessment considers the current H4 chart structure, key support and resistance levels, the direction of the medium-term movement, and the prevailing fundamental backdrop.

EURUSD forecast

The currency market continues to face a mixed fundamental backdrop. The published US consumer inflation data for September exceeded expectations, reinforcing assumptions that monetary policy will remain restrictive.

The Federal Reserve has not yet signalled any readiness to accelerate further interest rate hikes, preferring to assess incoming data. This uncertainty limits the US dollar's ability to sustain gains.

Additional pressure on the dollar comes from declining US government bond yields amid a reduction in positions in the technology sector. Investors are reassessing the prospects for financing artificial intelligence infrastructure, encouraging a reallocation of capital between risk assets and safe havens.

The European Central Bank continues to take into account heightened inflation risks associated with high energy prices. At the same time, concerns persist about France's public finances and the eurozone's economic growth outlook. These factors limit the potential for the single European currency to strengthen.

On the H4 chart, EURUSD completed another downward impulse at 1.1112, followed by a recovery towards resistance at 1.1240. Consolidation is forming near this level and is seen as a possible continuation pattern within the main downtrend.

The Elliott wave matrix indicates that the bearish structure remains intact, with a pivot at 1.1222. As long as the price stays below 1.1240, sellers hold the upper hand.

The nearest support is at 1.1186. A breakout below this level would open the way towards 1.1126 and 1.1112. The next targets would be 1.1055 and 1.1012, corresponding to calculated extensions of the downward wave.

An alternative scenario suggests consolidation above 1.1240 followed by a correction towards 1.1358. However, this would require confirmation from sustained demand on the four-hour chart.

The primary scenario for Friday remains a decline after the current consolidation ends. For confirmation, it is advisable to wait until the price establishes itself below the nearest support level.

EURUSD forecast scenario

Trading scenario: SELL

Price at the time of writing: 1.1236

Entry price: 1.1231

Stop loss: 1.1271

Take profit: 1.1112

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:2.98

The trade idea is valid until 8:00 AM on 17 October 2026 (server time, UTC+3).





USDJPY forecast

The Japanese yen remains under the influence of the US dollar, government bond yields, and expectations regarding the monetary policies of leading central banks. Higher US inflation in September initially supported the dollar, but the subsequent decline in Treasury yields limited its gains.

The Federal Reserve remains cautious about further interest rate adjustments. Its officials stress the need to assess the persistence of inflationary pressure further. Meanwhile, the outlook for the Japanese currency depends on the Bank of Japan, which must take into account domestic inflation and the effects of expensive energy imports.

Another factor is the possibility of currency intervention by the Japanese authorities if the exchange rate moves sharply. As USDJPY approaches psychologically significant highs, the market becomes more sensitive to official statements.

In the short term, lower US bond yields could support the yen, although the continued positive interest rate differential in favour of the dollar limits the scope for prolonged strengthening of the Japanese currency.

On the four-hour USDJPY chart, the market formed an upward structure with successively higher local lows. After reaching resistance at 158.17, the pair corrected towards 157.77, where a short-term support area formed.

The upward Elliott wave matrix retains its pivot at 156.50. This level serves as the main reference point for the medium-term bullish structure.

Prices are currently consolidating near the central line of the Price Envelope.

Consolidation above 158.17 would confirm the end of the local correction and create conditions for another upward momentum.

The buyers' first target would be 159.41, followed by a test of the 160.06 level, corresponding to the upper calculated boundary of the Envelope.

An alternative scenario suggests a breakout below 157.77 followed by a decline towards 156.50. This possibility would strengthen if demand for the Japanese yen recovered.

The preferred scenario remains continued upward movement once solid support has formed. A move above local resistance at 158.17 would provide further confirmation.

USDJPY forecast scenario

Trading scenario: BUY

Price at the time of writing: 157.87

Entry price: 157.92

Stop loss: 157.42

Take profit: 159.41

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:2.98

The trade idea is valid until 8:00 AM on 17 October 2026 (server time, UTC+3).





GBPUSD forecast

The British pound is showing relative resilience amid changing interest rate expectations and the release of UK economic data. The latest figures indicated an unexpected recovery in economic activity, lending support to sterling.

The Bank of England continues to assess the balance between inflation risks and the outlook for economic growth. High energy prices complicate the fight against inflation while increasing costs for businesses and households.

Investors are also focusing on the UK government's fiscal policy. Limited scope for increasing public spending and the high cost of servicing debt create risks to the medium-term economic outlook.

The US dollar is under pressure from falling Treasury yields and a reassessment of expectations for further Fed decisions. However, strong US inflation keeps the possibility of continued restrictive policy alive.

As a result, fundamental conditions allow for short-term strengthening of the pound but do not provide sufficient grounds for a sustained reversal of the established downtrend.

On the H4 chart, GBPUSD completed its decline at 1.3138, where support formed, and a recovery began. The subsequent upward impulse reached resistance at 1.3310, a significant supply area.

The Elliott wave matrix points to the continuation of a bearish structure with a pivot at 1.3310. This level is considered key to determining the direction of the next impulse.

The current recovery is primarily corrective. As long as prices remain below 1.3310, the likelihood of renewed selling remains elevated.

The first downside target is 1.3237. A subsequent decline towards 1.3170 and 1.3138 is expected, corresponding to the area around the lower boundary of the Price Envelope.

A breakout below this support would open up potential for the downward wave to extend towards 1.3066 and 1.3037.

An alternative scenario suggests consolidation above 1.3310 and a recovery towards 1.3371. However, the current four-hour chart structure does not yet confirm a sustained bullish reversal.

The main scenario remains selling after the corrective recovery ends.

GBPUSD forecast scenario

Trading scenario: SELL

Price at the time of writing: 1.3310

Entry price: 1.3305

Stop loss: 1.3355

Take profit: 1.3138

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:3.34

The trade idea is valid until 8:00 AM on 17 October 2026 (server time, UTC+3).





AUDUSD forecast

The Australian dollar is under pressure following the release of weak domestic labour market data. According to the latest figures, Australia's unemployment rate rose to 4.7%, while employment fell by 39,300 people. These figures heightened concerns about a slowdown in economic activity.

The Reserve Bank of Australia continues to maintain a firm stance on inflation, but deteriorating employment conditions reduce the likelihood of a further interest rate hike at its next meeting.

Market participants are awaiting new consumer price data that will clarify the outlook for monetary policy. Persistent inflationary pressure could limit the central bank's scope to adopt a more accommodative stance.

The state of the Chinese economy is another key factor for the Australian currency, as China is Australia's largest trading partner. Falling demand for commodities and deteriorating global risk appetite traditionally put pressure on AUDUSD.

Thus, fundamental conditions still favour the continuation of the downtrend, despite the possibility of short-term corrective recoveries.

On the H4 chart, AUDUSD continues to move within a descending channel. After forming a local high near 0.7022, the market underwent another downward impulse towards 0.6895, where buying support emerged.

The subsequent recovery led to the formation of a narrow consolidation range around 0.6936.

The downward Elliott wave matrix retains its pivot around 0.7015. As long as the price remains below this level, the main trend is bearish.

In the short term, a retest of the 0.6890 support level is possible. A breakout below it would open the way towards 0.6860, the next calculated target.

Once the downward impulse ends, a corrective recovery towards 0.6936 and 0.6947 is likely, with the central line of the local Price Envelope located in this area.

An alternative scenario suggests consolidation above 0.6957 followed by a recovery towards 0.7009.

The main scenario for Friday remains a continued decline followed by a technical rebound. Selling remains preferable provided that resistance at 0.6957 holds.

AUDUSD forecast scenario

Trading scenario: SELL

Price at the time of writing: 0.6947

Entry price: 0.6425

Stop loss: 0.6975

Take profit: 0.6860

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:2.73

The trade idea is valid until 8:00 AM on 17 October 2026 (server time, UTC+3).





USDCAD forecast

The Canadian dollar remains highly sensitive to movements in the oil market, the US currency and monetary policy expectations. Geopolitical risks in the Middle East, which are keeping energy prices high, have a significant influence.

High oil prices could improve Canada's export revenues, but at the same time they add to inflationary pressure and increase the costs of economic activity.

The Bank of Canada must consider these opposing factors when determining future interest rate policy. Slowing domestic demand limits the scope for further tightening of financial conditions.

US inflation statistics also remain a crucial factor for USDCAD. Higher consumer price figures initially supported the US dollar, but a subsequent fall in Treasury yields led to a partial weakening of the American currency.

According to official BoC data, on 15 October the US dollar was worth approximately 1.4196 Canadian dollars. This confirms the relevance of the technical area under consideration.

In the short term, the combination of oil prices and US bond yield movements could support the Canadian currency.

On the H4 chart, USDCAD completed an extended upward wave upon reaching resistance at 1.4297. After forming a local peak, the market moved into a corrective decline.

Prices broke below successive intermediate support levels and approached the 1.4195 area, around which short-term consolidation is forming.

The corrective Elliott wave matrix identifies a pivot at 1.4195. This serves as a key reference point for the next price movement.

Consolidation below 1.4195 would confirm continued downward momentum and open the way to 1.4094, corresponding to the lower calculated boundary of the Price Envelope.

After the decline ends, a recovery wave towards 1.4195 and 1.4207 is likely.

An alternative scenario suggests a return above 1.4207 followed by a rise towards 1.4286. Such a development would indicate that the current corrective pressure is weakening.

The main scenario remains a decline as part of the developing correction following an extended upward move. Selling retains priority until a sustained reversal signal emerges.

USDCAD forecast scenario

Trading scenario: SELL

Price at the time of writing: 1.4174

Entry price: 1.4169

Stop loss: 1.4220

Take profit: 1.4094

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:1.50

The trade idea is valid until 8:00 AM on 17 October 2026 (server time, UTC+3).





XAUUSD forecast

The gold market continues to be influenced by conflicting macroeconomic factors. Accelerating US inflation strengthened expectations that interest rates will remain high, traditionally limiting the precious metal's investment appeal.

At the same time, falling US Treasury yields create conditions for a recovery in demand for gold. A shift of capital from the technology sector into safe-haven instruments provides additional support for investor interest in precious metals.

The geopolitical situation remains an important source of uncertainty. Tensions in the Middle East, the risk of disruption to oil supplies and instability in energy markets increase demand for safe-haven assets.

Fed policy is another important factor. Despite strong inflation figures, central bank officials have so far avoided giving clear signals about the next interest rate hike.

As a result, the fundamental picture allows for a short-term recovery in gold, although restrictive monetary conditions continue to limit the potential for sustained growth. The direction of US bond yields and the dollar remains the main factor.

On the H4 chart, gold continues to form a downward wave structure. After reaching the 4,074 area, the market found support and staged a corrective rise towards 4,175.

The current structure indicates the formation of a local ascending channel within a broader downward move.

The Elliott wave matrix retains its pivot at 4,222. This level is considered key resistance for determining the next price direction.

In the short term, the recovery could extend towards 4,220, corresponding to the upper boundary of the local Price Envelope.

However, consolidation below 4,222 would preserve the likelihood of another downward impulse.

The sellers' first target would be 4,129. A further decline towards 4,058 and 4,025 is then expected, where the next calculated reference levels of the wave structure lie.

An alternative scenario suggests a decisive breakout above 4,222 followed by growth towards 4,306.

For Friday, the main scenario remains the end of the corrective recovery followed by a renewed decline. Selling towards the lower boundary of the Envelope is preferred.

XAUUSD forecast scenario

Trading scenario: SELL

Price at the time of writing: 4,178

Entry price: 4,173

Stop loss: 4,240

Take profit: 4,025

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:2.47

The trade idea is valid until 8:00 AM on 17 October 2026 (server time, UTC+3).





US 500 forecast

The US stock market is under pressure as investors reassess the outlook for the technology sector and future monetary policy. The latest US inflation data exceeded forecasts, increasing concerns that borrowing costs will remain high.

Companies investing heavily in artificial intelligence infrastructure remain particularly sensitive to these changes. Market participants are paying increasing attention to the returns on major investments, debt burdens and the sustainability of future cash flows.

Selling in technology shares has weakened overall risk appetite. At the same time, US government bond yields fell as demand for safe-haven instruments increased.

The Fed continues to maintain a cautious stance, offering no clear signals about the next interest rate change. This uncertainty increases the likelihood of significant fluctuations in stock indices.

High oil prices and ongoing geopolitical risks create additional pressure. Rising energy costs could limit the profitability of US companies.

Thus, fundamental conditions currently favour heightened volatility and continuing corrective pressure on the index.

On the H4 chart, the US 500 index formed a downward correction after reaching local highs. The market declined to support at 7,676 before recovering towards resistance at 7,760.

This level is regarded as the pivot of the downward Elliott wave matrix and also serves as an important supply area.

The current recovery is corrective. As long as prices remain below 7,760, the possibility of a renewed decline remains.

The sellers' first target is 7,735. A subsequent decline towards 7,713 and 7,672, corresponding to the lower boundary of the local Price Envelope, is expected.

A breakout below 7,672 would open up potential for a move towards the next support at 7,631.

An alternative scenario suggests consolidation above 7,760 and a recovery towards 7,854. A subsequent breakout above this resistance level would open the way towards higher targets.

The main scenario for Friday remains a decline following the completion of a corrective test of resistance at 7,760. Selling remains preferable in the absence of sustained consolidation above this level.

US 500 forecast scenario

Trading scenario: SELL

Price at the time of writing: 7,758

Entry price: 7,753

Stop loss: 7,810

Take profit: 7,672

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:1.62

The trade idea is valid until 8:00 AM on 17 October 2026 (server time, UTC+3).





BTCUSD forecast

The cryptocurrency market remains highly dependent on global liquidity, movements in the US dollar and investors' appetite for risk assets. The latest US inflation data increased uncertainty surrounding future monetary policy.

The possibility of interest rates remaining high limits the appeal of speculative instruments, including Bitcoin. At the same time, lower US government bond yields could create conditions for a short-term recovery in demand.

Deteriorating sentiment in the technology sector has become another negative factor. Concerns about the sustainability of investments in artificial intelligence have contributed to a reduction in risk positions across financial markets.

Against this backdrop, Bitcoin previously declined to approximately 79,770 before recovering above 81,000. However, the current stabilisation does not yet indicate that the correction has definitively ended.

Institutional demand, dollar liquidity and changing expectations about Fed interest rates remain important.

Thus, the fundamental picture remains mixed. Short-term recoveries are possible, but persistent macroeconomic risks limit the potential for a sustainable uptrend.

On the H4 chart, Bitcoin continues to form a downward corrective structure. After reaching local highs, the market established a succession of lower peaks and declined towards the 79,621 area.

A recovery from this support followed towards 82,606, corresponding to the central line of the local Price Envelope.

The downward Elliott wave matrix retains its pivot at 83,519. As long as prices remain below this resistance, sellers retain the advantage.

In the short term, the corrective recovery may end around 82,606 before the decline resumes.

The first target is support at 81,977. A subsequent move towards 79,806 and 79,621, corresponding to the Envelope's lower calculated boundary, is expected.

A breakout below this area would create conditions for a continuation of the broader downward wave.

An alternative scenario suggests consolidation above 83,519 followed by a recovery towards 84,371.

The main scenario for Friday remains a decline after the correction ends. Selling is preferred, targeting a retest of the 79,621 area.

BTCUSD forecast scenario

Trading scenario: SELL

Price at the time of writing: 82,182

Entry price: 82,177

Stop loss: 82,999

Take profit: 79,621

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:3.20

The trade idea is valid until 8:00 AM on 17 October 2026 (server time, UTC+3).





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