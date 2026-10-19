Daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, US 500, and BTCUSD for 19 October 2026.

Each scenario on this page reflects the market structure on the H4 chart as of 10:00 UTC+3 on 19 October 2026. The assessment considers the current H4 chart structure, key support and resistance levels, the direction of the medium-term movement, and the prevailing fundamental backdrop.

EURUSD forecast

The euro begins the trading week under pressure from the US dollar. US consumer inflation figures for September showed annual price growth accelerating to 3.7%, strengthening expectations that restrictive monetary policy will remain in place. The Federal Reserve needs to contain inflationary pressures driven by energy costs. This maintains the appeal of dollar-denominated assets and limits the EURUSD recovery.

Political tensions in France are another negative factor for the euro. Protests against the rising cost of living have heightened concerns about the sustainability of public finances and contributed to wider European bond spreads. The European Central Bank must also take into account the inflationary consequences of high energy prices, although the eurozone's economic growth outlook remains uneven.

Declining oil prices are easing inflation concerns somewhat, but not sufficiently to bring about a sustained change in currency expectations. In the short term, EURUSD's direction will depend on movements in US bond yields, expectations regarding Fed decisions and the euro's ability to hold its nearest technical support levels.

On the H4 chart, EURUSD completed a decline to 1.1187 before staging a corrective recovery to 1.1232. Today, 19 October, consolidation below this resistance level is considered possible. The range that has formed retains the characteristics of a downtrend continuation pattern.

The Elliott wave structure and the downward matrix with a pivot at 1.1266 confirm the sellers' advantage. As long as the price remains below this level, any recovery is considered corrective. A breakout below support at 1.1180 would create conditions for a move towards 1.1114 and then 1.1080.

The lower boundary of the Price Envelope lies around 1.1088. A breakout below it would extend the potential downward wave towards 1.0888. An alternative scenario suggests consolidation above 1.1270, which would weaken the current bearish structure and allow a deeper upward correction. The main scenario remains a decline after the local consolidation ends.

EURUSD forecast scenario

Trading scenario: SELL

Price at the time of writing: 1.1221

Entry price: 1.1216

Stop loss: 1.1275

Take profit: 1.1088

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:2.17

The trade idea is valid until 8:00 AM on 20 October 2026 (server time, UTC+3).





USDJPY forecast

The Japanese yen continues to trade amid conflicting influences from monetary policy and global demand for safe-haven assets. The Bank of Japan maintains its course towards gradual interest rate normalisation. Governor Kazuo Ueda said underlying inflation had approached the 2% target, leaving room for further policy tightening.

Following September's rate hike, investors are awaiting the BoJ's October meeting, assessing the likelihood of a pause and the outlook for subsequent decisions. Rising Japanese government bond yields and government fiscal initiatives that could increase inflation risks are also attracting attention.

The US dollar is supported by persistent US inflation and expectations of a restrictive Fed stance. However, declining Treasury yields amid lower oil prices are temporarily limiting USDJPY's upside potential.

Global markets remain cautious owing to geopolitical risks and instability in the technology sector. Stronger safe-haven demand could support the yen. In the near term, the yield differential between US and Japanese bonds and statements from central bank officials will remain decisive.

On the H4 chart, USDJPY formed an upward wave towards 158.32 before correcting to 157.60. Today, 19 October, the local consolidation phase may end, and the upward movement may resume.

The upward matrix with a pivot at 158.21 identifies a key level in the current structure. Consolidation above it would confirm the formation of another upward impulse. The nearest target would be 159.41, followed by a test of the 159.54 level.

A breakout above the 159.54 resistance level would open up the potential for growth towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 160.06. The Elliott wave structure suggests the corrective move could end, followed by the next impulse wave.

An alternative scenario suggests a decline below 157.60. In this case, a move towards 156.50 would become more likely. The primary scenario remains a price recovery followed by a test of the 160.06 level.

USDJPY forecast scenario

Trading scenario: BUY

Price at the time of writing: 158.06

Entry price: 158.11

Stop loss: 157.55

Take profit: 160.06

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:3.48

The trade idea is valid until 8:00 AM on 20 October 2026 (server time, UTC+3).





GBPUSD forecast

The British pound begins the week amid continued US dollar strength. The main influence on GBPUSD is the change in expectations for future Fed policy following accelerating US consumer inflation. Persistent price pressures support returns on dollar-denominated assets and limit the pound's potential to strengthen.

The Bank of England faces the need to balance inflation risks against the prospect of a slowing UK economy. High energy costs could maintain pressure on consumer prices, while restrictive financial conditions limit domestic demand and investment activity.

Lower oil prices following changes to US sanctions policy have somewhat improved expectations for future inflation. However, ongoing tensions in the Middle East prevent a sustained decline in energy-related risks.

Investors' cautious attitude towards risk assets is another significant factor in the currency market. Volatility in the technology sector and uncertainty surrounding future central bank decisions are creating conditions for increased demand for the dollar. In the short term, the pound remains sensitive to US bond yields and changing market interest rate expectations.

On the H4 chart, GBPUSD declined to 1.3304 before recovering towards 1.3333. Today, 19 October, a local consolidation range is expected to form below this resistance.

The downward wave matrix with a pivot at 1.3370 maintains the sellers' advantage. The upper boundary of the Price Envelope, reached previously, acts as a key resistance area. As long as the price remains below it, the upward move is viewed as corrective.

The main scenario suggests a decline towards 1.3291 and 1.3253.

A breakout below these levels would open the way towards 1.3216 and then 1.3131.

The Elliott wave structure allows for another downward impulse with the potential to reach 1.3050. Consolidation above 1.3370 would invalidate the immediate bearish scenario and create conditions for a more prolonged recovery.

Selling remains preferable once the corrective rise is complete.

GBPUSD forecast scenario

Trading scenario: SELL

Price at the time of writing: 1.3325

Entry price: 1.3320

Stop loss: 1.3375

Take profit: 1.3131

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:3.44

The trade idea is valid until 8:00 AM on 20 October 2026 (server time, UTC+3).





AUDUSD forecast

The Australian dollar is being influenced by conflicting factors relating to domestic monetary policy and changing global risk appetite. The Reserve Bank of Australia maintains a firm stance against inflation. The current key interest rate is 4.60%, while annual consumer price growth remains elevated.

Meanwhile, the latest labour market indicators point to weakening economic activity. Unemployment reached 4.7%, and a decline in employment in September increased doubts about the need for another immediate rate hike. This limits the Australian dollar's upside potential.

Economic data from China provides a positive factor, with Q3 gross domestic product growth reaching 4.5%. The resilience of the Chinese economy could support demand for Australian commodities and improve the outlook for the export sector.

However, the strengthening US dollar following the release of US inflation data and continued instability in global stock markets are preventing a sustained AUDUSD recovery. In the short term, the pair's movements will be determined by interest rate expectations, Chinese demand, and global investor risk sentiment.

On the H4 chart, AUDUSD formed a downward wave towards 0.6896 before recovering towards 0.6971. Today, 19 October, the corrective rise may continue towards 0.6976.

The downward matrix with a pivot at 0.7022 defines key resistance in the current structure. As long as the price holds below it, the main direction remains bearish.

The central line of the Price Envelope lies around 0.6975. Completion of the recovery near this level would create conditions for another downward impulse.

The nearest targets are 0.6936 and 0.6909. A breakout below support at 0.6890 would open the way towards 0.6837 and then 0.6806.

The Elliott wave structure confirms the likelihood of the downtrend continuing. Consolidation above 0.7022 would weaken the bearish scenario and allow a recovery towards 0.7074. The main scenario remains a decline after the local correction ends.

AUDUSD forecast scenario

Trading scenario: SELL

Price at the time of writing: 0.6971

Entry price: 0.6966

Stop loss: 0.7027

Take profit: 0.6837

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:2.11

The trade idea is valid until 8:00 AM on 20 October 2026 (server time, UTC+3).





USDCAD forecast

The Canadian dollar begins the trading week influenced by changes in oil prices and expectations of future central bank decisions. The Bank of Canada warns of increasing inflation risks associated with a prolonged rise in energy costs.

Governor Tiff Macklem noted the need for substantial revisions to inflation forecasts due to persistent pressure from oil prices.

Meanwhile, falling oil prices following a decision by the US administration temporarily weakened support for the Canadian dollar from the commodities market. Brent retreated from multi-month highs, although geopolitical risks and supply disruptions continue to maintain heightened volatility.

The US dollar retains fundamental advantages thanks to persistent US inflation. September's figures strengthened expectations that the Fed would maintain restrictive policy, supporting the appeal of US assets.

At the same time, high oil prices create conditions for higher Canadian export revenues and could limit further gains in USDCAD. Investors are also assessing the likelihood of changes to BoC interest rates at upcoming meetings.

In the short term, the pair's direction will depend on the oil market, US bond yields and changes in expectations regarding the two countries' monetary policies.

On the H4 chart, USDCAD completed an upward wave around 1.4286 before forming a downward move towards 1.4107. Today, 19 October, a narrow consolidation is expected to develop near the recent lows.

The downward matrix with a pivot at 1.4195 defines key resistance in the current structure. The market previously tested the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.4297 before moving into a corrective wave.

The nearest downside target is 1.4093. A breakout below this support would allow the decline to continue towards 1.4037.

The Elliott wave structure allows for the downward impulse to end near the Envelope's lower boundary, followed by a recovery.

After a base forms, a corrective rise towards 1.4146 and then the central line at 1.4195 is expected. Consolidation above this level would open the door for a more prolonged recovery. The main short-term scenario remains a decline followed by an upward reversal.

USDCAD forecast scenario

Trading scenario: SELL

Price at the time of writing: 1.4107

Entry price: 1.4102

Stop loss: 1.4155

Take profit: 1.4037

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:1.23

The trade idea is valid until 8:00 AM on 20 October 2026 (server time, UTC+3).





XAUUSD forecast

Gold begins the new trading week with a moderate recovery amid declining US government bond yields and lower oil prices. Reduced energy costs are helping to ease inflation concerns somewhat, supporting demand for the precious metal.

Nevertheless, the fundamental situation remains mixed. US annual inflation accelerated to 3.7% in September, fuelling expectations that the Fed will maintain restrictive monetary policy. The possibility of further interest rate hikes limits gold's appeal as a non-interest-bearing asset.

Geopolitical risks in the Middle East and continued instability in global stock markets provide additional support for prices. Investors continue to consider the possibility of disruptions to energy supplies and the impact of high oil prices on the global economy.

Declining US bond yields temporarily improve conditions for an XAUUSD recovery. However, sustained dollar strength could limit upward moves.

In the near term, market participants will focus on upcoming Fed decisions, inflation releases, and movements in demand for safe-haven assets. These factors maintain the likelihood of heightened volatility in gold.

On the H4 chart, XAUUSD formed a downward wave towards 4,155 before recovering to the 4,185 area. Today, 19 October, a local consolidation range is expected to develop, with the possibility of a further rise towards 4,212.

The downward matrix with a pivot at 4,222 defines key resistance in the current structure. As long as prices remain below this level, upward moves are considered corrective.

The central line of the Price Envelope lies around 4,166. Another decline below this level would increase the likelihood of a move towards 4,129 and then 4,122.

The Elliott wave structure allows for the corrective rise to end and another downward wave to form, with the main target at the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 4,055.

Consolidation above 4,222 would change the short-term structure and set the stage for a recovery towards 4,372. The preferred scenario remains selling once the local upward move is complete.

XAUUSD forecast scenario

Trading scenario: SELL

Price at the time of writing: 4,175

Entry price: 4,170

Stop loss: 4,227

Take profit: 4,055

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:2.02

The trade idea is valid until 8:00 AM on 20 October 2026 (server time, UTC+3).





US 500 forecast

The US stock market begins the week attempting to recover after a period of heightened volatility. S&P 500 index futures are rising amid falling oil prices and lower US government bond yields.

The technology sector continues to exert a significant influence on market sentiment. Investors are assessing high capital expenditure on artificial intelligence and the prospects for returns on these investments. Concerns about debt financing for infrastructure projects previously contributed to declines in technology shares.

Inflation remains another source of uncertainty. September inflation accelerating to 3.7% strengthened expectations that the Fed would maintain restrictive policy. Elevated interest rates can constrain equity valuations and increase corporate financing costs.

At the same time, falling oil prices improve expectations for companies' future costs. Upcoming quarterly results from major technology corporations could become a significant driver of changes in market direction.

Geopolitical tensions and persistent risks to energy supplies continue to restrict risk appetite. In the short term, US 500 movements will depend on corporate earnings, interest rate expectations, and the resilience of the technology sector's recovery.

On the H4 chart, the US 500 formed a downward wave towards 7,636 before recovering towards 7,727. Today, 19 October, the corrective rise may come to an end, and the decline may resume.

The downward matrix with a pivot at 7,757 defines key resistance in the current structure. The market previously tested the 7,756 area from below before forming another downward impulse.

The central line of the Price Envelope lies around 7,760. As long as the price remains below this level, sellers hold the upper hand.

The nearest downside target is 7,704. A breakout below this support level would open the way for a retest of the 7,636 mark.

If selling pressure intensifies, the next target will be 7,628.

The Elliott wave structure allows for the current correction to end, followed by another downward move.

An alternative scenario suggests consolidation above 7,776, creating conditions for a recovery towards 7,826. The main scenario remains a decline after the corrective movement ends.

US 500 forecast scenario

Trading scenario: SELL

Price at the time of writing: 7,723

Entry price: 7,718

Stop loss: 7,778

Take profit: 7,628

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:1.50

The trade idea is valid until 8:00 AM on 20 October 2026 (server time, UTC+3).





BTCUSD forecast

Bitcoin begins the trading week recovering amid improving sentiment in global financial markets. Falling oil prices and US government bond yields are temporarily boosting demand for risk assets, including cryptocurrencies.

Recovering US stock index futures following the previous decline in the technology sector provide further support. However, concerns persist about the high cost of financing artificial intelligence projects and the sustainability of corporate investment.

Fed monetary policy remains a crucial factor for the cryptocurrency market. Accelerating US consumer inflation has fuelled expectations that interest rates will remain high for a prolonged period. This restricts liquidity availability and may constrain sustained Bitcoin growth.

Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East are another source of uncertainty. High energy prices support inflation risks, whereas their decline improves expectations for future central bank policy.

In the near term, BTCUSD will depend on the direction of the US dollar, stock market conditions, and changes in global risk appetite. Despite the current recovery, fundamental conditions do not yet provide clear confirmation of a sustained uptrend.

On the H4 chart, BTCUSD formed a corrective decline towards 80,780 before beginning to recover. Today, 19 October, the upward move may continue towards 83,505 and then 84,444.

The downward matrix with a pivot at 83,505 identifies a key level in the current structure. A breakout above it would confirm a corrective upward wave.

The Elliott wave structure suggests a final recovery move followed by a renewed decline.

The upper boundary of the local Price Envelope lies around 84,444. Reaching this level would create conditions for the correction to end and a new downward impulse to form.

The main target of the subsequent decline is 79,621. A breakout below this level would open the way towards 78,528.

An alternative scenario suggests consolidation above 84,444, which would open the door for a further recovery towards 87,534. At this stage, short-term growth remains preferable, followed by an assessment of the likelihood of a reversal.

BTCUSD forecast scenario

Trading scenario: BUY

Price at the time of writing: 82,855

Entry price: 82,860

Stop loss: 82,050

Take profit: 84,444

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:1.96

The trade idea is valid until 8:00 AM on 20 October 2026 (server time, UTC+3).





Editors’ picks

EURUSD forecast 2026–2027: technical analysis, price levels & predictions The EURUSD outlook for 2026 and 2027: key levels on the daily chart, three trading scenarios and the policy gap between the Fed and the ECB that drives the pair.

Gold (XAUUSD) forecast 2026: technical analysis, price levels & predictions Where gold could trade in 2026: key levels, three trading scenarios with entry triggers and the forecasts from J.P. Morgan, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs.

Open Account