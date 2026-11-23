Daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, US 500, and BTCUSD for 23 November 2026.

Each scenario on this page reflects the market structure on the H4 chart as of 10:00 AM UTC+2 on 23 November 2026. The assessment considers the current H4 chart structure, key support and resistance levels, the direction of the medium-term movement, and the prevailing fundamental backdrop.

EURUSD forecast

On Monday, the euro remains dependent on movements in the US dollar and expectations for further monetary policy decisions by the Federal Reserve. Following the dollar's appreciation last week, the market is showing signs of short-term stabilisation. However, persistent inflation risks are limiting expectations of monetary easing by the Fed and continue to put pressure on EURUSD.

Another factor is the position of the European Central Bank, which is assessing the resilience of the eurozone's economic recovery and the inflation outlook. Today, investors await preliminary manufacturing and services PMI readings from Germany, the eurozone, and the US. These indicators could alter the short-term balance of demand for the euro and the dollar.

An important event in the coming week will be the release of the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index, which the Fed uses to assess inflationary pressure. Higher readings could strengthen the dollar. US government bond yields and changes in global risk appetite will also influence the pair.

On the H4 chart, EURUSD has completed a downward wave to 1.0961. Today, 23 November, a correction towards 1.1009 appears likely, followed by a decline to 1.0914. A consolidation range is then expected to form above this support. Another corrective move towards 1.0960 cannot be ruled out.

Technically, the scenario is supported by the bearish Elliott wave structure and the bearish wave matrix, with a pivot at 1.1222. This level remains the key resistance of the broader structure. The price is below the Price Envelope's midline, confirming sellers' advantage.

After the local correction is completed, the decline is expected to resume towards 1.0890 and 1.0875. A break below the latter level would pave the way for a move towards 1.0804. The main scenario retains a bearish bias.

EURUSD forecast scenario

Trading scenario EURUSD SELL Current price 1.1001 Entry level 1.0996 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:3.56 Stop loss 1.1030 Take profit 1.0875





USDJPY forecast

The Japanese yen begins the trading week with investors focusing closely on differences between US and Japanese monetary policies. After a prolonged period of dollar appreciation, USDJPY is showing corrective activity. Expectations regarding further decisions by the Fed and the Bank of Japan remain the main driver.

The US currency continues to receive support from relatively high US government bond yields. At the same time, declining expectations of further Fed tightening could limit growth in USDJPY. Today, market participants are focused on preliminary US PMI readings and speeches by Federal Reserve officials.

In Japan, attention remains on consumer inflation, wage dynamics, and the prospects for interest rate normalisation. The release of Tokyo inflation data later this week could influence expectations for the BoJ's next steps.

Another factor is the possibility of currency intervention by the Japanese authorities if the yen weakens excessively quickly. Japanese financial markets are closed today for a public holiday, which could reduce liquidity and increase the sensitivity of prices to individual transactions.

On the H4 chart, USDJPY has completed a corrective downward wave towards the 158.14–158.41 area. Today, consolidation is expected to develop above this zone, followed by a recovery towards 159.00. A local decline towards 158.60 is then possible before growth continues towards 159.59.

Technically, the scenario is supported by the Elliott wave structure and the bullish wave matrix, with a pivot at 158.80. This area is key to maintaining short-term buying interest.

The market has tested the Price Envelope's lower boundary near 158.41 and set the stage for a recovery towards its midline at 159.50. Consolidation above this level would open the way for a move towards 160.19 and 160.46.

As long as the price holds above 158.41, the recovery remains the preferred scenario. The main outlook envisages a continued upward correction, followed by a test of the 159.59 resistance level.

USDJPY forecast scenario

Trading scenario USDJPY BUY Current price 158.96 Entry level 159.01 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:0.95 Stop loss 158.40 Take profit 159.59





GBPUSD forecast

The British pound remains under pressure from the US dollar amid persistent expectations regarding further Fed policy decisions. Following a substantial decline in GBPUSD, investors are assessing the possibility of a technical correction, but fundamental conditions do not yet support a sustained recovery in the British currency.

Monetary policy at the Bank of England remains in focus. The regulator continues to assess inflationary pressure, labour market conditions, and the economic growth outlook. Slowing business activity could reinforce expectations of a more accommodative policy, while persistent inflation limits the scope for interest rate cuts.

Preliminary UK PMI readings for November are due today. Services sector indicators will be particularly important, as the sector accounts for a substantial share of the British economy. Weak results could increase pressure on sterling, whereas positive surprises relative to forecasts might trigger a corrective recovery.

US PMI readings and movements in US government bond yields are additional factors. Relatively hawkish expectations for the Fed continue to support the dollar and limit GBPUSD's upside potential.

On the H4 chart, GBPUSD has formed a consistent bearish structure and declined to 1.3075. Today, 23 November, a corrective move towards 1.3131 is expected, followed by renewed selling towards 1.3030.

Technically, the scenario is supported by the Elliott wave structure and the bearish wave matrix, with a pivot at 1.3250. This level is regarded as key to maintaining the downtrend.

The price is below the moving averages, while the sequence of lower highs confirms sellers' advantage. The market is currently developing a move towards the Price Envelope's lower boundary around 1.3030.

A corrective return to the Envelope's midline at 1.3131 cannot be ruled out. After the recovery is completed, the price is expected to decline towards 1.3030. Another rise towards 1.3100 may then occur, followed by a continuation of the downward move to 1.2980.

The main scenario remains bearish. A break below 1.3078 would increase the likelihood of reaching the lower target levels.

GBPUSD forecast scenario

Trading scenario GBPUSD SELL Current price 1.3131 Entry level 1.3126 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:2.82 Stop loss 1.3160 Take profit 1.3030





AUDUSD forecast

The Australian dollar remains weak against the US currency owing to dollar appreciation, changing interest rate expectations, and investors' cautious attitude towards risk assets. Uncertainty about the Chinese economy's prospects and fluctuations in demand in commodity markets are creating additional pressure.

The Reserve Bank of Australia's monetary policy remains an important factor shaping medium-term expectations. Investors are assessing the persistence of domestic inflation and the prospects for further interest rate changes. Australia's consumer price index is due this week and could significantly affect expectations for RBA policy.

Persistent elevated inflationary pressure could provide temporary support for the Australian currency. However, strong US economic indicators and expectations of hawkish Fed policy continue to limit AUDUSD's recovery potential.

Conditions in Chinese industry are another influence, as China remains Australia's most important trading partner. Changes in demand for iron ore and other commodities affect the outlook for Australian exports. Today, the market is also focused on preliminary US PMI readings.

On the H4 chart, AUDUSD has completed a downward wave towards 0.6609. A correction formed after the local low was reached, but there are still no signs of a sustained change in direction.

Today, 23 November, a recovery towards 0.6650 is expected, followed by a test of this level from below. The decline is then expected to resume towards 0.6592 and 0.6565.

Technically, the scenario is supported by the Elliott wave structure and the bearish wave matrix, with a pivot at 0.6813. This level remains the main resistance for the move under consideration.

The price remains within a descending channel, below the Price Envelope's midline. The sequence of lower highs indicates continued selling pressure.

Following the correction towards 0.6650, a decline towards the Envelope's lower boundary at 0.6565 is expected. A break below 0.6592 would strengthen bearish momentum. If the current structure persists, the next target will be the 0.6537 area.

AUDUSD forecast scenario

Trading scenario AUDUSD SELL Current price 0.6644 Entry level 0.6639 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:2.39 Stop loss 0.6670 Take profit 0.6565





USDCAD forecast

The Canadian dollar remains dependent on movements in the US currency, oil prices, and differences between the two countries' monetary policies. Amid US dollar appreciation, USDCAD continues to trade at elevated levels, reflecting buyers' advantage in the US currency.

Bank of Canada policy remains an important factor. Investors are assessing conditions in the Canadian labour market, consumer inflation, and the economic growth outlook. Signs of slowing business activity could reinforce expectations of more accommodative monetary policy and put additional pressure on the Canadian dollar.

Conversely, changing expectations for the Fed's next decisions could limit USDCAD's upside potential. Today, the market will assess preliminary US PMI readings, which could influence dollar movements.

Oil prices also matter. Canada is a major oil exporter, so falling energy prices generally weaken the fundamental case for a stronger national currency. A recovery in the oil market could provide temporary support for the Canadian dollar. However, the current technical structure continues to favour USDCAD buyers.

On the H4 chart, USDCAD has completed an upward wave towards 1.4343. Today, 23 November, a narrow consolidation range is expected to form below the high reached. A local corrective move towards 1.4310 cannot be ruled out.

Technically, the scenario is supported by the Elliott wave structure and the bullish wave matrix, with a pivot at 1.4160. This level is regarded as key to maintaining the main uptrend.

The price remains above the Price Envelope's midline, while the sequence of higher lows confirms sustained buying interest.

After consolidation ends, a retest of the 1.4350 level is expected. A breakout above resistance would open up potential growth towards the Envelope's upper boundary at 1.4370. A correction towards 1.4320 is then possible, followed by further gains towards 1.4430.

The main scenario envisages the uptrend continuing. Consolidation above 1.4370 would provide additional confirmation of a move towards the next target.

USDCAD forecast scenario

Trading scenario USDCAD BUY Current price 1.4315 Entry level 1.4320 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:2.75 Stop loss 1.4280 Take profit 1.4430





XAUUSD forecast

Gold begins the trading week amid heightened volatility following a substantial decline in prices. Last week, the market experienced strong selling pressure associated with US dollar appreciation, growing expectations of hawkish Fed policy, and changes in demand for safe-haven assets.

Today, there are signs of a corrective recovery after prices reached multi-month lows. A partial reduction in expectations of US interest rate increases is providing additional support for gold. However, persistent inflationary risks continue to limit the potential for a sustained recovery in the precious metal.

The key event of the coming week will be the release of the US PCE price index. Higher inflation readings could support the dollar and US government bond yields, which traditionally puts pressure on gold. Conversely, signs of slowing inflation could help revive demand for the metal.

Geopolitical risks, fluctuations in equity markets, and changes in investment flows also exert an influence. During periods of heightened instability, investors may increase their safe-haven positions, although short-term sell-offs sometimes affect gold as well because of the need to maintain liquidity.

On the H4 chart, XAUUSD has completed a pronounced downward wave to 3,502, reaching a local target. Today, 23 November, a corrective recovery towards 3,725 is possible, followed by a renewed decline.

Technically, the scenario is supported by the Elliott wave structure and the bearish wave matrix, with a pivot at 3,725. This level remains the key resistance of the current wave structure.

Prices are below the main moving averages, confirming that the downtrend remains intact. After reaching the Price Envelope's lower boundary around 3,502, conditions for a corrective recovery have emerged.

A break above 3,616 would open up the possibility of further growth towards 3,725. However, this move is still regarded as a correction within the main downtrend.

Once the recovery is complete, selling is expected to resume towards 3,502. If this support is broken, the next major target will be 3,310.

XAUUSD forecast scenario

Trading scenario XAUUSD SELL Current price 3,636 Entry level 3,631 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:3.09 Stop loss 3,735 Take profit 3,310





US 500 forecast

The US stock market begins the week amid heightened uncertainty over the Fed's future monetary policy and the outlook for corporate earnings. Following the decline in stock indices, investors are assessing the possibility of a short-term recovery, but persistent volatility points to a cautious attitude towards risk assets.

Expectations for interest rates, government bond yields, and movements in the shares of the largest technology companies remain the main drivers of the US 500. Elevated valuations in certain sectors increase market sensitivity to changes in corporate earnings forecasts.

Today, market participants await preliminary US PMI readings for November. Strong data could support expectations of US economic resilience, but could also heighten concerns about further monetary tightening.

An important event this week will be the release of the PCE price index, which could significantly change expectations for Fed decisions. Corporate earnings and the shortened US trading week due to the Thanksgiving holiday will also affect the market.

Lower liquidity could lead to sharp short-term fluctuations. Overall, the fundamental backdrop remains mixed, while the technical structure points to continuing corrective pressure.

On the H4 chart, the US 500 has formed a bearish wave structure and declined to 6,886. Today, 23 November, consolidation is expected to develop above the low reached, followed by a corrective recovery.

Technically, the scenario is supported by the Elliott wave structure and the bearish wave matrix, with a pivot at 7,196. This level acts as key resistance and marks the boundary of a possible change in the short-term structure.

The price is below the main moving averages, while the sequence of lower highs confirms that the downtrend remains intact.

After consolidation above 6,886 forms, a recovery towards 7,125 is expected. Reaching this resistance could complete the corrective phase and open the door for another decline.

The main scenario envisages renewed selling towards 6,741, corresponding to the Price Envelope's lower boundary. If bearish momentum strengthens, the next target will be 6,541.

US 500 forecast scenario

Trading scenario US 500 SELL Current price 7,076 Entry level 7,071 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:2.56 Stop loss 7,200 Take profit 6,741





BTCUSD forecast

Bitcoin continues to trade amid heightened volatility following a substantial decline in prices in November. The main sources of pressure remain shifts in global risk appetite, expectations for Fed monetary policy, and declining investment demand for high-risk assets.

Recent weeks have seen increased selling across the cryptocurrency market, capital outflows from certain investment instruments, and the liquidation of leveraged positions. These developments have increased the amplitude of price fluctuations and contributed to the acceleration of the decline.

Today, the market is showing signs of short-term stabilisation after reaching local lows. However, the resilience of any recovery will depend on the US dollar, stock indices, and interest rate expectations.

The forthcoming release of the US PCE price index could affect demand for cryptocurrencies. Lower inflationary pressure could improve expectations for financial conditions and support risk assets. Conversely, persistently high inflation could limit Bitcoin's recovery.

Institutional investment flows, the activity of major market participants, and liquidity conditions also matter. Despite the possibility of a technical rebound, fundamental conditions do not yet confirm a sustained reversal of the downtrend.

On the H4 chart, BTCUSD has formed an extended bearish structure and declined towards the 59,244 area. After reaching a local low, the market has entered consolidation and is attempting a corrective recovery.

Today, 23 November, the upward correction is expected to continue towards 63,403, followed by a decline towards 59,244.

Technically, the scenario is supported by the Elliott wave structure and the bearish wave matrix, with a pivot at 68,220. This level is regarded as key resistance of the main wave structure.

The price remains below the main moving averages, indicating that the downtrend persists. After forming a local low near 54,995, the market began a corrective recovery.

The nearest obstacle is the 61,727 area. Consolidation above it would open the way towards 63,403 and 64,389.

Reaching these resistance levels could complete the correction. A renewed decline towards the Price Envelope's midline at 59,244 is then expected. If this support is broken, the next targets will be 58,555 and 54,995.

The main scenario retains a bearish bias despite the possibility of a short-term recovery.

BTCUSD forecast scenario

Trading scenario BTCUSD SELL Current price 61,344 Entry level 61,339 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:2.07 Stop loss 64,400 Take profit 54,995





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