Daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, US 500, and BTCUSD for 24 November 2026.

Each scenario on this page reflects the market structure on the H4 chart as of 10:00 AM UTC+2 on 24 November 2026. The assessment considers the current H4 chart structure, key support and resistance levels, the direction of the medium-term movement, and the prevailing fundamental backdrop.

EURUSD forecast

The euro remains under pressure amid a strengthening US dollar and a reassessment of expectations for the US Federal Reserve's future monetary policy. Market participants are factoring in the possibility of a 25-basis-point interest rate hike at the Fed's December meeting. Persistently high US government bond yields support the dollar. The recovery in the US stock market also reduces the likelihood of the regulator easing financial conditions.

In the eurozone, investors are focused today on the release of Germany's Ifo Business Climate Index for November. The indicator is expected to improve moderately from 90.2 to 90.5 points. Comments from European Central Bank officials will also be important. Weak economic indicators could increase pressure on the euro. Ahead of the release of the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index, market participants may remain cautious about opening new positions. The current divergence in expectations for the leading central banks' monetary policies continues to create a predominantly negative fundamental backdrop for EURUSD. However, the euro's technical oversold conditions increase the likelihood of a brief corrective recovery.

On the H4 chart, EURUSD completed a downward wave to 1.0880. Today, 24 November 2026, a corrective leg towards 1.0919 is possible. Once the correction ends, a further decline towards a local target of 1.0822 is expected. The market may then form a consolidation range above this level, followed by a recovery towards 1.0880. The main scenario remains a continued decline towards 1.0795.

Technically, this scenario is supported by the Elliott wave structure and the bearish wave matrix, with its pivot at 1.1222. This level is considered key to the structure of the current downward wave in EURUSD.

The price's position below the Price Envelope's midline indicates that sellers retain the advantage. The downward slope of its boundaries further confirms the persistence of the established trend. The market is currently continuing the downward wave towards the Price Envelope's lower projected boundary at 1.0795.

Consolidation below 1.0822 would increase the likelihood of reaching the main target. A return above resistance at 1.0954 would weaken the current bearish momentum and require a reassessment of the short-term wave structure.

EURUSD forecast scenario

Trading scenario EURUSD SELL Current price 1.0908 Entry level 1.0903 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:2.1 Stop loss 1.0954 Take profit 1.0795





USDJPY forecast

The US dollar retains its advantage over the Japanese yen amid growing expectations of further monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve. Financial market participants view an interest rate hike in December as the main scenario. High US government bond yields continue to support the attractiveness of dollar-denominated assets relative to instruments denominated in yen.

In Japan, investors are focused on preliminary November business activity indices for manufacturing and services. Market expectations point to continued expansion in manufacturing activity. The future course of inflation and economic indicators will determine the outlook for the Bank of Japan's monetary policy. The possibility of further policy normalisation by the Japanese regulator limits the potential for depreciation of the national currency.

The recovery in the US stock market is another factor, helping to reduce demand for safe-haven assets. At the same time, USDJPY's approach towards the psychologically significant 160.00 level increases the market's sensitivity to statements by Japanese financial authorities concerning currency intervention. Overall, fundamental factors still support the pair's upside potential, although the risk of sharp corrective moves remains elevated throughout the current trading session.

On the H4 chart, USDJPY completed a downward wave to 158.76. Today, 24 November 2026, a consolidation range is expected to develop above this level. Once the corrective structure is complete, an upward impulse towards 159.66 may form. After reaching this local target, the price could decline towards 159.30 before resuming its rise to 160.50.

Technically, this scenario is supported by the Elliott wave structure and the bullish wave matrix, with its pivot at 158.80. This level is considered key to the structure of the current upward wave in USDJPY.

The market has completed a corrective move towards the Price Envelope's lower boundary around 158.60. Support holding in this area creates conditions for a recovery towards the Envelope's midline at 159.66.

A break above this resistance followed by consolidation would confirm the potential for further growth. The main target of the bullish structure is 160.50. Consolidation below support at 158.41 would disrupt the expected wave sequence and require a further assessment of the outlook.

USDJPY forecast scenario

Trading scenario USDJPY BUY Current price 159.30 Entry level 159.35 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:1.19 Stop loss 158.76 Take profit 160.50





GBPUSD forecast

The British pound continues to trade near its annual lows amid sustained demand for the US dollar. Growing expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike in December are placing additional pressure on GBPUSD. Persistently high yields on dollar-denominated assets limit the pound's recovery potential even as investors' overall risk appetite improves.

In the UK, market participants continue to assess the outlook for economic growth, inflation, and the Bank of England's future monetary policy. Today, investors will focus on a speech by BoE official Megan Greene. Comments on the persistence of inflationary pressures, labour market conditions, and potential changes in interest rates will be particularly important.

Signals that the BoE is prepared to ease monetary conditions could intensify selling in sterling. Conversely, the regulator maintaining a cautious stance could encourage a short-term recovery in the pound. The forthcoming release of US inflation statistics remains another source of uncertainty. Until the data are published, market participants may continue to favour dollar-denominated assets, limiting the potential for a sustained upward move in sterling.

On the H4 chart, GBPUSD completed a downward wave to 1.3010. Today, 24 November 2026, a corrective leg towards 1.3054 is expected. After the price tests this resistance level from below, it could continue to decline, with an intermediate target at 1.2971. Subsequently, the price could fall further towards 1.2920.

Technically, this scenario is supported by the Elliott wave structure and the bearish wave matrix, with its pivot at 1.3250. This level marks a key price area within GBPUSD's current downtrend.

The market is currently forming another downward wave towards the Price Envelope's lower projected boundary. A preliminary correction towards its projected midline at 1.3054 is possible. Resistance holding in this area would confirm sellers' advantage.

After reaching 1.2920, another corrective upward leg towards 1.3010 could form. The downward wave structure is then expected to continue, with a main target around 1.2800. Consolidation above 1.3125 would cast doubt on the current short-term bearish scenario.

GBPUSD forecast scenario

Trading scenario GBPUSD SELL Current price 1.3040 Entry level 1.3035 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:1.3 Stop loss 1.3125 Take profit 1.2920





AUDUSD forecast

The Australian dollar continues to decline amid a stronger US currency and diverging expectations for the central banks' future policies. Market participants are factoring in a possible interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve at its December meeting. At the same time, expectations of potential monetary easing in Australia are placing additional pressure on the AUDUSD pair.

The outlook for Reserve Bank of Australia policy remains dependent on domestic inflation, consumer demand, and labour market conditions. Slowing economic activity could strengthen expectations of lower borrowing costs. The outlook for China's economy remains a significant external factor, given the considerable dependence of Australian exports on demand for industrial raw materials.

The recovery in US technology stocks is helping to improve global risk appetite but has yet to provide sustained support for the Australian currency. The forthcoming release of the US PCE inflation index is another important factor. Persistently elevated US inflation could strengthen expectations of further Fed tightening. Meanwhile, the high concentration of short positions in the Australian dollar increases the likelihood of local corrective moves without reversing the market's overall direction.

On the H4 chart, AUDUSD completed a downward wave towards 0.6595. A consolidation range has almost formed around 0.6638. Today, 24 November 2026, a corrective leg towards this level, followed by a test from below, remains possible. Once the correction ends, a further decline towards 0.6565 is expected. Support at 0.6559 is an additional target.

Technically, this scenario is supported by the Elliott wave structure and the bearish wave matrix for AUDUSD, with its pivot at 0.6813. This level is considered key to the current downward move.

The market completed another downward leg towards the Price Envelope's lower boundary around 0.6609. Today, a correction towards its projected midline at 0.6650 is possible. Once the recovery ends, another bearish impulse towards 0.6565 is expected.

The continued negative slope of the Envelope's midline confirms sellers' advantage. A break below support at 0.6559 would extend the decline's potential towards the main target at 0.6524. Sustained consolidation above 0.6650 would weaken the expected short-term downward wave structure.

AUDUSD forecast scenario

Trading scenario AUDUSD SELL Current price 0.6632 Entry level 0.6627 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:2.7 Stop loss 0.6650 Take profit 0.6565





USDCAD forecast

The US dollar retains its advantage over the Canadian dollar amid growing expectations of further monetary tightening by the US Federal Reserve. Market participants are considering the possibility of an interest rate hike in December, which supports the appeal of US government bonds and helps sustain demand for dollar-denominated assets.

Global oil market developments are particularly significant for the Canadian currency. Existing concerns about an oversupply of oil limit the potential for a sustained recovery in commodity prices. However, local stabilisation in oil prices could temporarily restrain USDCAD's rise.

Investors also continue to assess the outlook for the Bank of Canada's monetary policy. Domestic inflation, consumer spending, and economic growth will determine the Canadian regulator's future decisions. A possible divergence between the interest rate paths of the BoC and Fed remains an important exchange rate driver. Ahead of the release of the US PCE price index, market participants remain highly attentive to inflation risks. Overall, fundamental factors continue to favour an upward direction for USDCAD, although a local recovery in oil prices could produce short-term corrective moves in the Canadian currency.

On the H4 chart, USDCAD completed an upward leg to 1.4380. Today, 24 November 2026, a narrow consolidation range is expected to form below this resistance. A breakout to the upside could lead to a continued rise towards 1.4400. Breaking this level would open up scope for a move towards 1.4434, the main target in the wave structure under consideration.

Technically, this scenario is supported by the Elliott wave structure and the bullish wave matrix, with its pivot at 1.4160. This level is considered key to the current upward move in USDCAD.

The market is currently developing another upward wave towards the Price Envelope's upper projected boundary at 1.4400. After reaching this target, a correction towards its projected midline around 1.4320 is possible. A renewed rise towards 1.4434 is then expected.

The upward slope of the Envelope's boundaries confirms that buyers retain the upper hand. Support holding at 1.4345 would favour the short-term scenario of further growth. Consolidation below 1.4315 would require a reassessment of the current bullish wave structure.

USDCAD forecast scenario

Trading scenario USDCAD BUY Current price 1.4361 Entry level 1.4366 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:1.3 Stop loss 1.4315 Take profit 1.4434





XAUUSD forecast

Gold is attempting to stabilise after a substantial decline in prices last week. On Monday, the precious metal staged a corrective recovery, but fundamental conditions do not yet support a sustained upward move. The main limiting factor remains a stronger US dollar amid expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike.

High US government bond yields increase the opportunity cost of holding gold, which provides no interest income. Additional pressure could come from the recovery in the US stock market, encouraging a reallocation of capital towards riskier assets.

Investors are focused on the forthcoming release of the October Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index. Elevated inflation readings could strengthen expectations of further Fed monetary tightening and trigger renewed selling in the precious metal. At the same time, ongoing geopolitical uncertainty limits the potential for an uninterrupted decline in prices. After last week's sharp fall, further corrective moves driven by short-covering are possible. However, without a noticeable weakening of the dollar and a decline in US bond yields, the prospects for a sustained recovery in gold remain limited.

On the H4 chart, XAUUSD completed a corrective upward wave to 3,691, a local target. Today, 24 November 2026, the corrective structure could come to an end, followed by a resumption of the decline. The initial target is 3,599. A break below it is expected to lead to a decline towards 3,502, followed by a wave towards the main projected target at 3,310.

Technically, this scenario is supported by the Elliott wave structure and the bearish wave matrix, with its pivot at 3,725. This level is considered key to the structure of gold's current downward wave.

The market previously completed a downward leg towards the Price Envelope's lower boundary at 3,502. The subsequent recovery to 3,691 is regarded as a corrective move within the prevailing downtrend.

A retest of this resistance remains possible today. Once the correction ends, selling is expected to resume, with the main target at 3,310. The negative slope of the Envelope's midline confirms sellers' advantage. Sustained consolidation above 3,725 would disrupt the current downward wave structure and require a reassessment of the technical forecast.

XAUUSD forecast scenario

Trading scenario XAUUSD SELL Current price 3,620 Entry level 3,615 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:3 Stop loss 3,725 Take profit 3,310





US 500 forecast

The US stock market is attempting to recover after last week's substantial decline. Prices were supported by renewed investor interest in technology companies following news of Jensen Huang's return to the position of NVIDIA's chief executive officer. Improved sentiment about the prospects for artificial intelligence helped restore demand for shares in major US corporations.

However, expectations of further monetary tightening by the US Federal Reserve limit the potential for sustained gains in stock indices. The possibility of an interest rate hike in December affects valuations of future corporate earnings and companies' financing costs. High government bond yields also intensify competition between debt instruments and equities.

An important event this week will be the release of the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation index. Readings above market expectations could intensify stock market selling. The forthcoming Thanksgiving holiday in the US, which shortens the trading week, is an additional factor. Reduced market liquidity could increase the amplitude of price fluctuations. The index's current recovery has not yet eliminated the fundamental risks associated with the prospect of higher interest rates.

On the H4 chart, the US 500 completed a corrective upward wave structure to 7,300. Today, 24 November 2026, a consolidation range is forming below this resistance. Once the corrective structure ends, a downward breakout is expected, with the initial downside target at 7,087. Subsequently, the decline could continue towards 7,038 and 6,887. The main projected target is at 6,741.

Technically, this scenario is supported by the Elliott wave structure and the bearish wave matrix, with its pivot at 7,196. This level is considered key to the structure of the current downward move in the US 500.

The market has now completed another corrective recovery wave to 7,300. The price's position near the descending boundary of the technical channel limits further upside potential. Once consolidation ends, the downward wave is expected to resume towards the Price Envelope's lower projected boundary at 6,741.

Consolidation below the wave matrix pivot would confirm another bearish impulse. A sustained break above resistance at 7,300 would require a reassessment of the index's current short-term scenario.

US 500 forecast scenario

Trading scenario US 500 SELL Current price 7,265 Entry level 7,260 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:13 Stop loss 7,300 Take profit 6,741





BTCUSD forecast

Bitcoin remains under pressure amid a stronger US dollar and continued uncertainty surrounding global liquidity conditions. Growing expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike in December are reducing the appeal of high-risk financial instruments. High government bond yields help maintain demand for traditional dollar-denominated assets.

Despite the recovery in the US stock market, the cryptocurrency sector has yet to show a comparable improvement. This points to caution among market participants following the previous substantial decline in digital asset prices. The resilience of investment demand, institutional activity, and capital flows through cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds remain particularly important.

The forthcoming release of US PCE inflation data is another source of uncertainty. Persistently high inflation could strengthen expectations of further Fed monetary tightening. Under these conditions, the scope for a sustained Bitcoin recovery remains limited. At the same time, the depth of the previous decline increases the likelihood of short-term corrective moves caused by short-covering. A sustained recovery would require a more pronounced improvement in global risk appetite and financial conditions.

On the H4 chart, BTCUSD completed a downward structure to 59,459. Today, 24 November 2026, a consolidation range has formed above this support. A breakout to the downside is expected to extend the downward wave towards 56,345, a local target. Another corrective upward leg may develop after it is reached.

Technically, this scenario is supported by the Elliott wave structure and the bearish wave matrix, with its pivot at 68,220. This level is considered key to the structure of Bitcoin's current downward wave.

The market previously completed a decline towards the Price Envelope's lower boundary around 55,000 and formed a corrective upward leg to its upper boundary at 64,399. The subsequent decline indicates that sellers retain the advantage. Today, the price is expected to continue its move towards the Envelope's lower projected boundary at 56,345. A break below this support would extend the downside potential towards 54,995. If the downward structure develops further, the main target could be 50,832. Consolidation above resistance at 61,846 would weaken the current bearish momentum and require a revision of the forecast.

BTCUSD forecast scenario

Trading scenario BTCUSD SELL Current price 60,290 Entry level 60,285 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:3 Stop loss 61,846 Take profit 56,345





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