Daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, US 500, and BTCUSD for 25 November 2026.

Each scenario on this page reflects the market structure on the H4 chart as of 10:00 AM UTC+2 on 25 November 2026. The assessment considers the current H4 chart structure, key support and resistance levels, the direction of the medium-term movement, and the prevailing fundamental backdrop.

EURUSD forecast

The euro remains under pressure amid expectations of further monetary policy tightening by the US Federal Reserve. Market participants assess the probability of an interest rate hike at the December meeting as high. Today's key event will be the release of the October Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index, which reflects inflation developments in the US economy.

Investors are also focusing on revised US Q3 GDP data and the publication of the Federal Reserve's Beige Book. Resilient economic activity could provide additional support for the US dollar.

In the eurozone, an improvement in Germany's Ifo Business Climate Index to its highest level in three years has been a moderately positive factor. However, persistent risks associated with energy costs and international trade limit the euro's potential to strengthen. The European Central Bank must consider the combination of inflation risks and uneven economic performance across the region.

Ahead of the forthcoming US holiday, market liquidity is expected to decline gradually, potentially amplifying price fluctuations following the release of US economic data.

On the EURUSD H4 chart, the market completed a downward wave to 1.0880 and formed a corrective recovery towards 1.0978. Today, 25 November 2026, the decline could continue towards 1.0870.

After reaching this level, another consolidation range may form. A corrective recovery towards 1.0909, followed by renewed selling, is also possible. A break below the range’s lower boundary would open the way for a downward wave towards 1.0795. This level is regarded as a local target within a larger bearish structure.

Technically, this scenario is supported by the Elliott wave structure shown and the bearish wave matrix, with its pivot at 1.1222. This level remains a key reference point for the prevailing downtrend.

The price remaining below the Price Envelope's midline indicates that sellers retain the advantage. The descending price channel continues to limit corrective movements. Consolidation below 1.0870 would confirm a further bearish impulse. Selling remains the preferred approach for the coming day, initially targeting the nearest support area.

EURUSD forecast scenario

Trading scenario EURUSD SELL Current price 1.0939 Entry level 1.0934 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:1.45 Stop loss 1.0978 Take profit 1.0870





USDJPY forecast

The Japanese yen remains under pressure amid persistent expectations of monetary policy tightening by the US Federal Reserve. High US government bond yields support the attractiveness of dollar-denominated assets and limit the potential for sustained appreciation of the Japanese currency.

Today, market participants will focus on the release of the US PCE price index and revised US economic growth data. Stronger-than-expected inflation readings could further strengthen expectations of an interest rate hike in December.

At the same time, the Bank of Japan must take account of persistent domestic inflationary pressure. Recent corporate services price indicators remain an important reference point for assessing the prospects of further monetary policy normalisation. The forthcoming release of November inflation data for Tokyo is also gaining importance.

USDJPY's approach towards the psychologically significant 160.00 level keeps the market highly sensitive to comments from Japanese financial authorities about excessive depreciation of the national currency. The possibility of foreign exchange intervention restrains buyers' activity, but the fundamental grounds for sustained yen appreciation remain insufficiently pronounced.

On the USDJPY H4 chart, the market completed another corrective downward leg around 158.98. Today, 25 November 2026, a compact consolidation range may form above this area, followed by a resumption of the upward movement.

The initial upside target is 159.87. After reaching it, a local correction towards 159.50 is possible. The upward wave is then expected to continue, potentially reaching 160.44.

Technically, this scenario is supported by the Elliott wave structure shown and the bullish wave matrix, with its pivot at 158.80. This level is considered key support within the prevailing uptrend.

The market has completed another decline towards the Price Envelope's lower boundary. A recovery relative to its midline creates the technical conditions for a move towards the upper boundary. A break above the upper boundary of the local descending channel, followed by a retest from above, would provide additional confirmation of the scenario.

The price holding above the 158.80 area supports the buying outlook. The main scenario envisages a gradual recovery towards the specified resistance levels.

USDJPY forecast scenario

Trading scenario USDJPY BUY Current price 159.40 Entry level 159.45 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:2.11 Stop loss 158.98 Take profit 160.44





GBPUSD forecast

The British pound remains vulnerable amid expectations of further interest rate hikes in the US. The Federal Reserve remains the main driver of the dollar's performance, as market participants continue to assess the persistence of inflationary pressures.

Today's releases of the PCE price index and revised US GDP figures could determine the dollar's next direction. Persistently elevated inflation would strengthen the case for monetary policy tightening at the December meeting.

The Bank of England, meanwhile, must balance the risk of persistent inflation against an uncertain outlook for the UK economy. Higher debt-servicing costs for households and businesses limit the scope for domestic demand to expand. Expectations regarding the future path of consumer prices and labour market conditions remain particularly important for sterling.

Deteriorating global risk appetite and uncertainty surrounding international trade policy could put additional pressure on the British currency. Declining liquidity ahead of the US holiday increases the likelihood of sharp exchange rate fluctuations.

On the GBPUSD H4 chart, the market completed a downward wave to 1.3010 before forming a corrective move towards resistance at 1.3126. Today, 25 November 2026, the scenario of a renewed decline towards an initial target at 1.3010 remains relevant.

After reaching this support, a local consolidation range and a corrective recovery towards 1.3055 are possible. A subsequent downside breakout from the range would open the way for a continuation of the downward wave towards 1.2930.

Technically, this scenario is supported by the Elliott wave structure shown and the bearish wave matrix, with its pivot at 1.3250. This level remains a key reference point for the prevailing bearish structure.

The market completed its corrective move towards the Price Envelope's midline, located around 1.3126. Buyers' failure to consolidate above this resistance indicates that sellers retain the advantage.

The descending price channel continues to limit the pound's recovery potential. After the price reaches 1.2930, another correction towards 1.3055 is possible, followed by a broader decline towards 1.2800.

GBPUSD forecast scenario

Trading scenario GBPUSD SELL Current price 1.3077 Entry level 1.3072 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:2.63 Stop loss 1.3126 Take profit 1.2930





AUDUSD forecast

The Australian dollar remains sensitive to changes in expectations for the monetary policies of major central banks and overall investor risk appetite. Attention is focused on Australia's October consumer inflation data, which will have a direct bearing on future decisions by the Reserve Bank of Australia.

Persistently elevated inflationary pressure limits the scope for monetary policy easing. At the same time, the potential support for the Australian currency from interest rates is offset by the strengthening US dollar.

The US Federal Reserve retains the option of further tightening monetary conditions. Today, market participants await the release of the PCE price index and revised US GDP data. Resilient readings could support expectations of an interest rate hike in December.

The outlook for China's economy, industrial commodity prices, and uncertainty surrounding international trade relations also affect the Australian currency. Deteriorating sentiment on global equity markets limits demand for high-risk assets.

Taken together, these factors create conditions for continued elevated volatility and limit the potential for a sustained recovery in AUDUSD.

On the AUDUSD H4 chart, the market continues to develop a bearish structure and has approached support around 0.6583. The previously established consolidation range around 0.6661 did not create the conditions for a sustained reversal of the prevailing trend.

Today, 25 November 2026, a corrective move towards 0.6626, followed by a retest of this level from below, remains possible. If selling pressure persists, a renewed decline towards 0.6540 is expected.

Technically, this scenario is supported by the Elliott wave structure and the bearish wave matrix, with its pivot at 0.6813. This level is considered a key reference point for the prevailing downtrend.

The market is trading near the Price Envelope's lower boundary. A corrective leg towards its midline, located around 0.6660, is possible. However, the downward slope of the Envelope's boundaries indicates that overall selling pressure persists.

A break below 0.6583, followed by consolidation beneath it, would confirm continued bearish momentum. Selling remains the preferred trading direction, targeting the lower boundary of the projected downward structure.

AUDUSD forecast scenario

Trading scenario AUDUSD SELL Current price 0.6583 Entry level 0.6578 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:0.79 Stop loss 0.6626 Take profit 0.6540





USDCAD forecast

The Canadian dollar received some support following comments by the Governor of the Bank of Canada on the possibility of further interest rate hikes if persistent inflationary pressure continues. Market participants are reassessing the outlook for Canadian monetary policy, taking into account the need to bring inflation back to target.

At the same time, the US dollar remains supported by expectations of monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve. Today, the key events for the pair will be the release of the US PCE price index and revised Q3 GDP data.

Developments in the oil market remain an additional factor influencing the Canadian dollar. Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and uncertainty over energy supplies keep oil prices sensitive to news developments.

Today, investors will also monitor the release of US oil inventory data. An increase in inventories could put pressure on commodity prices and limit appreciation of the Canadian dollar.

The combination of monetary policy expectations and volatile energy market conditions creates the potential for continued elevated volatility in USDCAD.

On the USDCAD H4 chart, the market completed an upward wave to 1.4382 before forming a corrective decline to 1.4260. Today, 25 November 2026, a compact consolidation range is expected to develop above this support.

Initially, a recovery towards 1.4314 is possible. After reaching this resistance, another corrective decline towards 1.4245 cannot be ruled out. This area is important for assessing the resilience of the prevailing uptrend.

A subsequent resumption of growth and a break above resistance at 1.4315 would open the way towards 1.4390. An H4 candlestick closing above this resistance would confirm bullish momentum.

Technically, this scenario is supported by the Elliott wave structure shown and the bullish wave matrix, with its pivot at 1.4160. This level remains key to the prevailing bullish structure.

The current decline is regarded as a correction within a larger upward wave. The price holding above the Price Envelope's lower boundary supports the prospect of a recovery. Buying remains the preferred strategy, allowing for a possible retest of the nearest support level.

USDCAD forecast scenario

Trading scenario USDCAD BUY Current price 1.4279 Entry level 1.4284 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:2.72 Stop loss 1.4245 Take profit 1.4390





XAUUSD forecast

Gold remains under pressure amid expectations of further monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve. The likelihood of an interest rate hike at the December meeting remains high, raising the opportunity cost of holding the precious metal.

Today's key event will be the release of the October PCE price index. Persistently elevated inflation could fuel expectations of higher interest rates and support US government bond yields. Such an outcome would create additional obstacles to a recovery in gold prices.

Revised US GDP data and the publication of the Federal Reserve's Beige Book will also be important, providing an assessment of economic activity and price pressures.

Despite ongoing geopolitical tensions, demand for gold as a safe-haven asset has not provided sustained relief from monetary policy pressures. Declining equity markets could also be accompanied by selling of the precious metal as investors seek to release liquidity.

The forthcoming reduction in trading activity in the US increases the likelihood of wider price fluctuations following the release of macroeconomic data.

On the XAUUSD H4 chart, the market completed a corrective upward wave to 3,691 before resuming its decline. Prices are now approaching the area of previously established local lows.

Today, 25 November 2026, a continuation of the downward wave remains possible. The initial technical target is support at 3,502. Once this level is reached, a short-term consolidation range may form, followed by a downside breakout.

A break below this support level would open the way for further bearish momentum towards 3,310. This level is regarded as the target of the prevailing bearish wave structure.

Technically, this scenario is supported by the Elliott wave structure shown and the bearish wave matrix, with its pivot at 3,725. This level remains a key reference point for the prevailing trend.

The position of prices below the Price Envelope's midline and the downward slope of its boundaries indicate that sellers retain the advantage. Potential corrective recoveries are viewed as intermediate stages of the downward move. Selling remains the preferred trading approach, with the prospect of reaching the lower boundary of the projected structure.

XAUUSD forecast scenario

Trading scenario XAUUSD SELL Current price 3,525 Entry level 3,520 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:2.66 Stop loss 3,599 Take profit 3,310





US 500 forecast

The US stock market remains highly sensitive to expectations of further monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve. The possibility of an interest rate hike in December limits demand for equities, particularly shares in technology companies.

The recovery in technology stock prices at the beginning of the week did not lead to a sustained improvement in market sentiment. On Tuesday, the S&P 500 resumed its decline, reflecting weaker demand for risk assets and investor caution ahead of crucial economic data releases.

Today's focus will be on the PCE price index and revised US GDP figures. Persistently elevated inflation could strengthen expectations of further increases in borrowing costs, putting pressure on corporate valuations.

The Federal Reserve's Beige Book will provide additional information on business conditions across different regions of the US economy. Market participants are also taking into account uncertainty surrounding US trade policy.

The approaching Thanksgiving holiday and the subsequent shortening of Friday's trading session could increase volatility as market liquidity declines.

On the US 500 H4 chart, the market completed a corrective upward wave to 7,300. Reaching this resistance level created conditions for a renewed decline.

Today, 25 November 2026, a consolidation range may continue to develop below resistance at 7,300. The initial downside target is 7,087. A break below it would open the way for a further decline towards 7,005.

Breaking this support would allow the downward wave to continue towards 6,711. This level represents a more extensive technical target within the wave structure shown.

Technically, this scenario is supported by the Elliott wave structure and the bearish wave matrix, with its pivot at 7,196. This level is considered a key reference point for the prevailing downtrend.

Prices remain below the Price Envelope's midline. The downward slope of its boundaries and the successive formation of lower highs indicate persistent selling pressure.

Consolidation below the 7,005 support level would further confirm bearish momentum. Selling remains the main trading direction for the coming day.

US 500 forecast scenario

Trading scenario US 500 SELL Current price 7,145 Entry level 7,140 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:3.18 Stop loss 7,275 Take profit 6,711





BTCUSD forecast

The cryptocurrency market remains under pressure amid deteriorating global risk appetite and expectations of further monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve. Bitcoin has once again fallen below the psychologically significant 60,000 level, reflecting insufficiently resilient buying demand.

Today's key driver of market sentiment will be the release of the October PCE price index. Persistently elevated inflationary pressure could reinforce expectations of an interest rate hike in December and limit the appeal of high-risk assets.

Market participants are also focusing on revised US GDP data and the Federal Reserve's Beige Book. Resilient US economic activity alongside elevated inflation could favour the continuation of restrictive monetary conditions.

Instability in the US technology sector is also negatively affecting the cryptocurrency market. Weaker demand for growth stocks increases the likelihood that investors will further reduce their positions in digital assets.

The forthcoming slowdown in activity on traditional financial markets ahead of Thanksgiving could reduce liquidity and amplify fluctuations in Bitcoin's price.

On the BTCUSD H4 chart, the market completed another downward structure towards the 59,359 area. Today, 25 November 2026, prices are testing the lower boundary of the local consolidation range formed.

If selling pressure persists, the downward wave is expected to continue towards an initial target at 56,345. After this target is reached, a corrective recovery towards the nearest resistance at 60,436 is possible.

Technically, this scenario is supported by the Elliott wave structure shown and the bearish wave matrix, with its pivot at 68,220. This level remains a key reference point for the prevailing bearish structure.

The market previously completed a downward wave towards the Price Envelope's lower boundary around 55,000 before forming a corrective recovery to 64,399. Buyers' failure to sustain the advance indicates that sellers retain the advantage.

The market is now moving towards the lower boundary of the projected price range once again. Consolidation below 59,325 would confirm continued bearish momentum. If selling pressure intensifies further, the next major target could be 50,921.

BTCUSD forecast scenario

Trading scenario BTCUSD SELL Current price 59,059 Entry level 59,054 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:1.96 Stop loss 60,436 Take profit 56,345





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