Daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, US 500, and BTCUSD for 26 November 2026.

Each scenario on this page reflects the market structure on the H4 chart as of 10:00 AM UTC+2 on 26 November 2026. The assessment considers the current H4 chart structure, key support and resistance levels, the direction of the medium-term movement, and the prevailing fundamental backdrop.

EURUSD forecast

The euro remains under pressure amid a reassessment of expectations for the future monetary policy of the US Federal Reserve. Core personal consumption expenditure inflation data published the previous day indicate that inflationary pressures persist. An upward revision to the estimate of US Q3 GDP provided additional support for the dollar.

Investors are considering the possibility of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike in December. Such expectations preserve the US currency's fundamental advantage over the euro.

The European Central Bank must take account of risks of slowing economic growth in the eurozone. Market participants will focus today on German consumer confidence figures, producer price developments, and discussions of economic policy among European leaders.

Proposals by the US administration concerning new trade tariffs remain another source of uncertainty. A potential deterioration in international trading conditions could constrain the European economy's recovery.

Trading activity is expected to decline due to the Thanksgiving holiday in the US. Reduced liquidity may be accompanied by brief corrective movements, but the fundamental conditions for a sustained recovery in the euro remain limited. The US currency retains the advantage.

On the EURUSD H4 chart, the market completed a corrective wave towards 1.0987. Today, 26 November 2026, a renewed decline towards 1.0930 remains possible. A consolidation range is then expected to form above this level.

A downside breakout from the range would open the way for a continued downward wave towards 1.0870, a local target. The 1.0903 level provides intermediate support.

Technically, this scenario is supported by the Elliott wave structure and the bearish wave matrix, with its pivot at 1.1222. This level is considered key to the structure of the current downward move in EURUSD.

The market is currently forming another bearish structure after completing a correction towards the upper boundary of the local channel. The negative slope of the Price Envelope's midline confirms persistent selling pressure.

Consolidation below 1.0903 would provide another signal of continued decline. Over a broader horizon, the price could reach 1.0766 before moving towards the main calculated target at 1.0703. Selling the euro remains the preferred trading strategy once local corrective moves are complete.

EURUSD forecast scenario

Trading scenario EURUSD SELL Current price 1.0963 Entry level 1.0958 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:3.03 Stop loss 1.0987 Take profit 1.0870





USDJPY forecast

The US dollar retains a fundamental advantage over the Japanese yen amid changing expectations for US interest rates. The latest personal consumption expenditure inflation figures and the revision to economic growth estimates have increased the likelihood of further monetary policy tightening by the US Federal Reserve.

The Federal Reserve's regional economic review, published the previous day, is keeping investors focused on the persistence of inflationary pressures. At the same time, declining US government bond yields are limiting the intensity of dollar buying against the Japanese currency.

The Bank of Japan remains a focus for currency market participants. Today's economic calendar includes a speech by the regulator's representative Naoki Tamura and the publication of Japan's leading economic indicators.

USDJPY's approach towards the psychologically important 160 area is heightening concerns about a possible response from Japan's financial authorities. This factor could restrain buying of the US dollar.

The Thanksgiving holiday in the US is another influence. Reduced liquidity increases the likelihood of sharp price fluctuations. Nevertheless, the continuing interest rate differential still provides a fundamental basis for a recovery in USDJPY after the current correction has ended.

On the USDJPY H4 chart, the market completed a downward wave to 158.68. Today, 26 November 2026, a consolidation range is expected to develop above this level. Subsequently, another upward wave towards 160.20 may form.

A break above intermediate resistance at 159.43 would confirm stronger buying pressure and open the way towards 159.88. After reaching 160.20, a corrective decline towards 159.50 is possible, followed by renewed growth towards 160.44.

Technically, the scenario is supported by the Elliott wave structure shown and the bullish wave matrix, with its pivot at 158.80. This area is considered key to the structure of the current upward move in USDJPY.

The market is currently completing a corrective structure after declining towards the lower part of the Price Envelope. Holding the 158.80 support area would create conditions for a recovery towards its upper boundary.

A breakout from the local descending channel, followed by consolidation above its boundary, would further confirm the bullish scenario. Buying remains the preferred strategy once the end of the correction is confirmed.

USDJPY forecast scenario

Trading scenario USDJPY BUY Current price 159.20 Entry level 159.25 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:2.11 Stop loss 158.80 Take profit 160.20





GBPUSD forecast

The British pound remains vulnerable against the US dollar following the release of US economic statistics. Persistent inflationary pressures and an upward revision to the US GDP estimate have strengthened expectations of a possible interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve.

The outlook for the Bank of England's monetary policy remains the key factor for the British currency. When assessing the regulator's future decisions, market participants consider domestic demand, wage developments, services inflation, and the prospects for UK economic growth.

Uncertainty about the future direction of interest rates limits the appeal of long-term sterling purchases. Risks of changes to international trading conditions amid discussions of new US tariffs create additional pressure.

Continued instability in equity markets also hinders a sustained recovery in the British currency. A deterioration in global risk appetite could lead to further capital inflows into dollar-denominated assets.

US financial markets are closed today for Thanksgiving. Reduced liquidity could amplify the influence of technical factors on GBPUSD. A corrective recovery remains possible, but fundamental conditions do not yet provide sterling buyers with a sustained advantage.

On the GBPUSD H4 chart, the market completed a downward wave towards 1.3057, followed by a correction towards 1.3128. Today, 26 November 2026, the decline is expected to resume, with an initial target at 1.3055.

A compact consolidation range may then form, accompanied by a corrective recovery towards 1.3066. A downside breakout from the range would open the door for a decline towards intermediate support at 1.3011.

Technically, this scenario is supported by the Elliott wave structure and the bearish wave matrix, with its pivot at 1.3250. This area is considered key to the structure of the current downward move in GBPUSD.

The market is currently completing a correction towards the middle of the Price Envelope around 1.3128. The negative slope of its boundaries confirms that the downtrend persists.

A break below the 1.3011 support level would bring a move towards 1.2930 into focus. Another corrective recovery towards 1.3055, followed by a further decline to a local target of 1.2885, is then possible. The main trading direction remains bearish. Consolidation above the 1.3139 area would weaken the selling scenario under consideration.

GBPUSD forecast scenario

Trading scenario GBPUSD SELL Current price 1.3100 Entry level 1.3095 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:1.91 Stop loss 1.3139 Take profit 1.3011





AUDUSD forecast

The Australian dollar received some support following the release of domestic inflation data pointing to persistent price pressures. Australian companies' capital expenditure figures, indicating stronger investment activity, were another positive factor.

These statistics limit expectations of imminent monetary policy easing by the Reserve Bank of Australia. At the same time, persistent US inflation is prompting a reassessment of forecasts for the US Federal Reserve's future decisions.

The possibility of higher US interest rates preserves the appeal of dollar-denominated assets and limits AUDUSD's recovery potential.

The outlook for China's economy remains another risk factor for the Australian currency. Discussions of new US trade restrictions could worsen expectations for Chinese industrial production and demand for Australian commodities.

Instability in global equity markets also limits the appeal of currencies sensitive to investors' global risk appetite.

Market liquidity is expected to decline today due to the US holiday. Positive Australian statistics could support a local correction, but a substantial improvement in the external economic backdrop is needed for a sustained upward move to develop.

On the AUDUSD H4 chart, the market formed another downward wave before beginning a corrective recovery. Today, 26 November 2026, the correction could end in the 0.6655–0.6661 area, with resistance tested from below.

Another bearish structure is then expected to form, with an initial target at 0.6606. Consolidation below this support would open the way towards 0.6559.

Technically, the scenario is supported by the Elliott wave structure shown and the bearish wave matrix for AUDUSD, with its pivot at 0.6813. This level is considered key to the current downward move.

The market has completed a corrective recovery from the lower part of the Price Envelope towards its midline. The negative slope of the Envelope's boundaries and the successive formation of lower highs and lows indicate that the main downtrend persists.

Once the current correction ends, the decline is expected to continue, with a possible move towards 0.6464. The more distant calculated target is 0.6400. Selling remains the preferred strategy once the end of the correction is confirmed.

AUDUSD forecast scenario

Trading scenario AUDUSD SELL Current price 0.6636 Entry level 0.6631 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:2.40 Stop loss 0.6661 Take profit 0.6559





USDCAD forecast

The US dollar retains support against the Canadian currency following the latest US macroeconomic releases. Persistent inflationary pressures and a revision to economic growth estimates have strengthened expectations of further monetary policy tightening by the US Federal Reserve.

The balance between the monetary policy outlooks of the Bank of Canada and the US regulator remains a determining factor for the Canadian dollar. Market participants continue to assess the state of Canada's economy, domestic demand, and inflation trends.

Oil market developments are receiving additional attention. Changes in expectations for global energy demand could have a significant impact on the Canadian currency. A decline in oil prices could weaken the Canadian dollar's fundamental support.

Discussions of new US trade restrictions are also sustaining uncertainty over the prospects for international trade and Canadian economic growth.

Thanksgiving celebrations in the US are limiting activity in North American financial markets today. Support and resistance levels become particularly important in conditions of reduced liquidity. The current fundamental backdrop allows for a recovery in the US dollar following its recent corrective decline against the Canadian currency.

On the USDCAD H4 chart, the market completed an upward wave towards 1.4382 and a subsequent correction to 1.4190. Today, 26 November 2026, a compact consolidation range is expected to develop above this level.

Another upward leg towards 1.4276 remains possible. The 1.4228 level provides intermediate resistance. After the initial target is reached, another corrective structure may develop, with the price moving towards 1.4177.

Technically, this scenario is supported by the Elliott wave structure and the bullish wave matrix, with its pivot at 1.4160. This level is considered key to USDCAD's main upward move.

The market is currently forming a recovery structure towards the Price Envelope's midline. Holding the key 1.4160–1.4171 support area would preserve the potential for further development of the upward wave.

If growth continues and the price consolidates above 1.4280, a recovery towards 1.4382 and then 1.4393 would become possible. Buying the US dollar, with an initial target around the Price Envelope's midline, is the preferred scenario for the current trading day.

USDCAD forecast scenario

Trading scenario USDCAD BUY Current price 1.4222 Entry level 1.4227 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:1.32 Stop loss 1.4190 Take profit 1.4276





XAUUSD forecast

Gold remains highly sensitive to changes in expectations for the US Federal Reserve's future monetary policy. The latest US inflation data and revisions to economic growth estimates have increased the likelihood of another interest rate hike.

Such expectations put pressure on the precious metal, as they increase the potential opportunity cost of holding non-interest-bearing assets. At the same time, falling US government bond yields are contributing to a temporary recovery in gold buying.

Continuing risks to international trade provide an additional source of support. Discussions of new US tariffs increase uncertainty over the global economic growth outlook and could stimulate demand for safe-haven assets.

However, instability in equity markets could prompt investors to reduce positions across various asset classes, including precious metals. A deterioration in risk appetite will therefore not necessarily lead to a sustained rise in gold prices.

Trading activity in the precious metals market is expected to decline today due to Thanksgiving in the US. Shortened trading hours at some venues could amplify price fluctuations. The fundamental conditions for a sustained reversal of the downtrend remain limited.

On the XAUUSD H4 chart, the market formed a recovery structure after establishing a local low. Today, 26 November 2026, the corrective move could come to an end, followed by a continued decline towards 3,532.

After reaching this target, another corrective upward leg towards 3,634 is possible. The downward move is then expected to resume, with an intermediate target at 3,425.

Technically, the scenario is supported by the Elliott wave structure and the bearish wave matrix, with its pivot at 3,725. This area is considered key to the structure of the current downward wave in XAUUSD.

The market is currently attempting to recover above 3,559. However, the negative slope of the Price Envelope's midline indicates that the main downtrend persists.

A return below 3,559 would further confirm renewed selling activity. If the downward move develops further, the calculated target in the 3,305–3,310 area remains possible. The preferred trading strategy remains selling gold after corrective structures have ended, with due consideration of reduced liquidity during the holiday session.

XAUUSD forecast scenario

Trading scenario XAUUSD SELL Current price 3,571 Entry level 3,566 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:4 Stop loss 3,600 Take profit 3,425





US 500 forecast

The US stock market is approaching the end of a shortened trading week amid heightened uncertainty over the interest rate outlook and technology company valuations. The latest personal consumption expenditure inflation figures have strengthened expectations of a possible interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve.

The prospect of additional monetary policy tightening reduces the appeal of shares in companies whose valuations depend heavily on forecast growth in future earnings.

The previous trading session saw elevated volatility in the technology sector. Pressure on shares of companies associated with artificial intelligence was accompanied by a reallocation of capital into other sectors of the US stock market.

Discussions of new US trade tariffs are another source of uncertainty. A potential increase in import costs could adversely affect corporate profitability and consumer activity.

Lower US government bond yields are providing some support for equities, but persistent inflation limits the prospects for a prolonged recovery.

US stock exchanges are closed today for Thanksgiving. Derivatives trading follows holiday schedules. The US 500 may experience reduced liquidity and limited trading activity.

On the US 500 H4 chart, the market completed a corrective upward wave structure towards 7,241. Today, 26 November 2026, a consolidation range could form below this resistance.

A downside breakout from the range is expected to lead to another bearish structure, with an initial target at 7,105. An intermediate correction may develop after this target has been reached.

Technically, this scenario is supported by the Elliott wave structure shown and the bearish wave matrix, with its pivot at 7,196. This area is considered key to the current downward move in the US 500.

The market is currently testing local resistance after recovering from the lower part of the Price Envelope. The negative slope of its midline confirms that the main downtrend persists.

Consolidation below 7,105 would pave the way for a continued decline towards 6,886. The main calculated target of the bearish structure remains 6,711. A break above resistance at 7,298 would invalidate the immediate bearish scenario. Selling remains the preferred strategy, although the ability to implement the trading scenario depends on the trading platform's holiday schedule.

US 500 forecast scenario

Trading scenario US 500 SELL Current price 7,205 Entry level 7,200 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:3 Stop loss 7,298 Take profit 6,886





BTCUSD forecast

Bitcoin remains influenced by global expectations for borrowing costs and the future monetary policy of the US Federal Reserve. Published US macroeconomic figures indicate persistent inflationary pressures, increasing the likelihood of further tightening in financial conditions.

The prospect of higher interest rates reduces the appeal of high-risk assets, including cryptocurrencies. Instability in the US technology sector is another negative factor, reflecting greater investor caution towards highly valued assets.

At the same time, falling US government bond yields create some conditions for a local recovery in the cryptocurrency market.

Market participants are also continuing to assess the potential effects of new US trade restrictions on the global economy. Increasing uncertainty could be accompanied by reductions in speculative positions and a reallocation of capital towards more conservative instruments.

US stock exchanges are closed today for Thanksgiving. The cryptocurrency market continues to operate around the clock, but reduced activity among institutional participants could diminish market depth. Such conditions increase the likelihood of sharp price fluctuations, while the foundations for a sustained Bitcoin recovery remain limited.

On the BTCUSD H4 chart, the market completed a downward structure towards 57,237. Today, 26 November 2026, a consolidation range has formed above this level. A corrective structure is currently developing, testing the resistance area around 61,058.

If the correction continues, another upward leg towards 65,015 is possible. The downward move is then expected to resume, initially targeting 57,237.

Technically, the scenario is supported by the Elliott wave structure and the bearish wave matrix, with its pivot at 68,220. This area is considered key to the structure of BTCUSD's current downward move.

The market has recovered from the Price Envelope's lower boundary towards its midline. Nevertheless, the Envelope's negative slope confirms that the main downtrend persists.

A return below 60,080 would provide another signal of renewed selling activity. A break below support at 57,237 would open the way towards 56,345 and then the main calculated target at 50,925. Selling remains the preferred trading strategy once the current upward corrective structure is confirmed to have ended.

BTCUSD forecast scenario

Trading scenario BTCUSD SELL Current price 60,380 Entry level 60,375 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:5 Stop loss 61,058 Take profit 57,237





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