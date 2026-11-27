Daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, US 500, and BTCUSD for 27 November 2026.

Each scenario on this page reflects the market structure on the H4 chart as of 10:00 AM UTC+2 on 27 November 2026. The assessment considers the current H4 chart structure, key support and resistance levels, the direction of the medium-term movement, and the prevailing fundamental backdrop.

EURUSD forecast

The euro continues to recover after reaching multi-month lows, as the US dollar's strengthening has paused. Reduced demand for safe-haven assets and improved sentiment on global stock markets are supporting a corrective rise in EURUSD. Nevertheless, the fundamental conditions for a sustained weakening of the dollar are not yet in place.

Recent US macroeconomic data indicates that the US economy remains resilient and inflationary pressure persists. Market participants are considering the possibility of an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve at its December meeting. Further monetary policy tightening is also possible in early 2027.

The European Central Bank also faces the need to address persistent inflation amid limited economic growth. Today, investors will focus on preliminary consumer price figures from France and Spain, the German labour market, and eurozone economic confidence indicators. The shortened US trading session following Thanksgiving could restrict liquidity. At the same time, sharp price fluctuations remain possible as positions are closed ahead of the weekend and the approaching month-end.

On the EURUSD H4 chart, the market continues to form a corrective upward wave after testing support at 1.0880. Today, 27 November 2026, the correction could continue towards 1.0995, followed by a test of the 1.1002 resistance level. A consolidation range is expected to form near these levels.

A downside breakout from the range would create scope for another downward wave towards 1.0938. A break below this level would open the way for a decline to 1.0880, a local target.

Technically, this scenario is supported by the Elliott wave structure and the bearish wave matrix, with its pivot at 1.1222. This level remains key to the formation of the EURUSD downtrend.

The market is currently undergoing a correction towards the central area of the Price Envelope. The overall downward slope of its boundaries continues to indicate that sellers retain the advantage. A rejection at the 1.1002 resistance level would further confirm that the correction has ended.

The main longer-term targets of the bearish structure remain 1.0752 and 1.0729. Consolidation above the nearest resistance would require a reassessment of the short-term forecast and an evaluation of the scope for a further corrective recovery in the euro.

EURUSD forecast scenario

Trading scenario EURUSD SELL Current price 1.0982 Entry level 1.0977 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:3.88 Stop loss 1.1002 Take profit 1.0880





USDJPY forecast

The Japanese yen remains under pressure due to the substantial interest rate differential between the US and Japan. Tokyo's November core inflation figures, published today, came in below market expectations, limiting the Japanese currency's potential to strengthen at the start of the trading session.

The Bank of Japan continues to assess the prospects for further monetary policy normalisation. Naoki Tamura, a representative of the regulator, acknowledged the possibility of accelerating interest rate hikes, although future decisions will depend on the persistence of inflationary pressure and wage developments.

The Federal Reserve, by contrast, faces the need to contain inflation amid relatively resilient economic activity. Expectations of a US interest rate hike in December continue to support the appeal of dollar-denominated assets.

At the same time, USDJPY's approach towards the 160.00 level raises the likelihood of stronger rhetoric from Japan's financial authorities concerning excessive depreciation of the national currency. The risk of foreign exchange intervention could restrain buyers' initiative. Reduced liquidity during the US trading session is another source of uncertainty, as market reactions to statements by officials could be particularly pronounced.

On the USDJPY H4 chart, the market formed a recovery structure after a retest of the 158.83 support area. Today, 27 November 2026, the consolidation range is expected to continue developing near 159.37, with scope to test resistance at 159.45.

A decisive breakout above this resistance would open the way for an upward wave towards 160.20. After this target is reached, a corrective downward leg towards 159.50 cannot be ruled out, followed by a continued rise towards 160.44.

Technically, this scenario is supported by the Elliott wave structure and the bullish wave matrix, with its pivot at 158.80. This level is considered key to the formation of the USDJPY uptrend.

The market is currently completing a recovery after declining towards the Price Envelope's lower boundary. Holding above 159.18 supports the likelihood of further gains. Consolidation above 159.45 would confirm buyers' readiness to continue the bullish structure.

The main target of the wave under consideration is 160.44. A return below support at 158.83 would indicate weakening bullish momentum and an increased likelihood of a deeper correction towards 158.2.

USDJPY forecast scenario

Trading scenario USDJPY BUY Current price 159.30 Entry level 159.35 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:2.10 Stop loss 158.83 Take profit 160.44





GBPUSD forecast

The British pound is attempting to stabilise after a prolonged decline against the US dollar. Weaker demand for safe-haven assets is supporting a corrective recovery in GBPUSD, but continued uncertainty over the outlook for the UK economy is limiting buyers' potential.

The Bank of England continues to assess the need for further monetary policy tightening. This week, committee member Megan Greene expressed support for further interest rate hikes if inflation risks linked to the energy market and geopolitical tensions persist.

BoE Governor Andrew Bailey, meanwhile, acknowledged the possibility of a less pronounced acceleration in inflation if global energy prices stabilise. Money market participants are considering further increases in UK interest rates in December and February.

The Federal Reserve may also continue tightening policy given the resilience of the US economy. Therefore, changing expectations for UK interest rates do not yet provide sufficient support for the pound to establish a sustained uptrend. Today, GBPUSD will also be influenced by global risk appetite, the dollar's performance, and the closing of speculative positions ahead of the weekend.

On the GBPUSD H4 chart, the market is forming a corrective recovery after another downward wave. Today, 27 November 2026, the recovery is expected to continue towards 1.3141, with a possible test of resistance at 1.3152. The current corrective leg is likely to end in this area.

Another downward wave towards 1.3074 could then begin. A decisive break below this level would open the way towards 1.3057 and subsequently 1.3013. Once the local target is reached, a corrective recovery towards 1.3055 cannot be ruled out.

Technically, this scenario is supported by the Elliott wave structure and the bearish wave matrix, with its pivot at 1.3250. This level remains key to the development of the GBPUSD downtrend.

The market is currently correcting towards the central area of the Price Envelope. The downward slope of its boundaries indicates that sellers retain the upper hand. If a rejection at the resistance level is confirmed, the main trend is expected to continue.

The longer-term target of the bearish wave structure remains 1.2855. Consolidation above 1.3152 would delay the bearish scenario and increase the likelihood of a broader correction towards resistance at 1.3276.

GBPUSD forecast scenario

Trading scenario GBPUSD SELL Current price 1.3129 Entry level 1.3124 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:3.96 Stop loss 1.3152 Take profit 1.3013





AUDUSD forecast

The Australian dollar is receiving support from consumer inflation data published this week. In October, annual inflation rose to 4.9%, exceeding market expectations. Trimmed mean core inflation reached 3.8%, indicating that substantial price pressures persist.

The Reserve Bank of Australia must take account of conflicting trends in inflation and the labour market. Rapid consumer price growth limits the scope for monetary policy easing, while deteriorating employment figures increase the risks of slowing economic activity.

This week, RBA representative David Jacobs noted that current financial conditions remain restrictive. This is restraining expectations of another increase in Australian interest rates.

The Federal Reserve retains the option of further policy tightening, supporting the US dollar. Uncertainty over US trade restrictions and the outlook for China's economy also affects AUDUSD. The recovery in stock markets is supporting a short-term strengthening of the Australian currency, but persistent external economic risks limit the likelihood of sustained demand for commodity-linked currencies during the current trading session.

On the AUDUSD H4 chart, the market completed another downward structure towards 0.6559 and began developing a corrective upward wave. Today, 27 November 2026, the recovery is expected to continue towards resistance at 0.6692.

A compact consolidation range is likely to form near this level. A downside breakout would bring another downward wave towards 0.6624 into focus. A decisive break below this support would open the way for a retest of the 0.6559 level.

Technically, this scenario is supported by the Elliott wave structure and the bearish wave matrix for AUDUSD, with its pivot at 0.6813. This level is considered key to the formation of the prevailing downtrend.

The market is currently forming a corrective upward leg towards the Price Envelope's upper boundary. Its boundaries remain downward-sloping, indicating that sellers retain the advantage within the broader wave structure.

Once the correction ends, the main trend is expected to resume. A break below support at 0.6559 would open the way for a further decline towards 0.6445, with the price potentially reaching 0.6399. Consolidation above 0.6732 would warrant a reassessment of the bearish scenario.

AUDUSD forecast scenario

Trading scenario AUDUSD SELL Current price 0.6671 Entry level 0.6666 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:3.35 Stop loss 0.6732 Take profit 0.6445





USDCAD forecast

The Canadian dollar is showing an unstable performance ahead of the release of Canada's gross domestic product figures. After a recent recovery, the national currency has once again come under moderate pressure amid investor caution about the outlook for economic growth and future monetary policy.

The Bank of Canada acknowledges that a more decisive response may be needed to the inflationary effects of external supply shocks. This stance is prompting market participants to reassess expectations for the future path of interest rates.

Canadian economic indicators will be particularly important today. Resilient economic growth could strengthen expectations of an interest rate hike by the BoC, while weak results would limit the scope for further tightening of financial conditions.

The Federal Reserve also retains the possibility of increasing interest rates in December. The resilience of the US economy helps sustain demand for dollar-denominated assets.

Oil market developments remain an additional factor for USDCAD. Rising energy prices could support the Canadian currency, while falling oil prices would contribute to a rise in the pair. Reduced liquidity following the US holiday increases the likelihood of short-term fluctuations in both directions.

On the USDCAD H4 chart, the market underwent a corrective decline after reaching resistance at 1.4383. A recovery leg is currently developing from the 1.4190 support area.

Today, 27 November 2026, a consolidation range is expected to continue forming near 1.4236. An additional upward leg towards resistance at 1.4276 cannot be ruled out, followed by another corrective wave towards 1.4177.

Technically, this scenario is supported by the Elliott wave structure and the bullish wave matrix, with its pivot at 1.4160. This level remains key to the formation of the broader USDCAD uptrend.

The market is currently recovering towards the Price Envelope's midline. After reaching this area, the corrective decline towards its lower boundary is likely to resume.

Holding support at 1.4177 would allow for the correction to end and the bullish structure to recover subsequently. In that case, resistance levels at 1.4383 and 1.4429 would become the longer-term targets.

However, a downward corrective move is the preferred scenario for today. Decisive consolidation above resistance at 1.4276 would increase the likelihood of the pair's main uptrend resuming earlier than expected.

USDCAD forecast scenario

Trading scenario USDCAD SELL Current price 1.4236 Entry level 1.4231 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:1.20 Stop loss 1.4276 Take profit 1.4177





XAUUSD forecast

Gold prices continue their corrective recovery after the substantial decline seen throughout November. The pause in the US dollar's strengthening is encouraging buyers to return to the precious metals market, although fundamental conditions for a sustained upward move remain mixed.

The Federal Reserve retains the possibility of another interest rate hike at its December meeting. The resilience of the US economy and persistent inflationary pressures limit the likelihood of monetary policy easing in the near term.

For gold, such expectations are a source of pressure, as rising government bond yields increase the opportunity cost of holding non-interest-bearing assets.

At the same time, geopolitical tensions and uncertainty surrounding US trade policy continue to support interest in safe-haven instruments. However, the recovery in global stock markets could temporarily reduce this demand.

The shortened US trading session today following Thanksgiving will also influence XAUUSD. Limited liquidity increases the likelihood of wider trading spreads, greater short-term volatility, and corrective moves that do not alter the main market trend.

On the XAUUSD H4 chart, the market continues to form a corrective upward wave after testing support at 3,425. Today, 27 November 2026, a test of resistance at 3,677 is expected, followed by the formation of a consolidation range below this level.

If the end of the correction is confirmed, another downward wave towards 3,551 could begin. After reaching this target, a further recovery leg towards 3,725 cannot be ruled out, followed by a renewed decline.

Technically, this scenario is supported by the Elliott wave structure and the bearish wave matrix, with its pivot at 3,725. This level is considered key to the formation of the XAUUSD downtrend.

The market is currently undergoing a corrective recovery towards the upper area of the Price Envelope. The persistent downward slope of its boundaries indicates that sellers retain the advantage within the main wave structure.

A break below support at 3,551 would open the way for a further decline towards 3,425, with the longer-term targets at 3,309 and 3,060. Consolidation above resistance at 3,725 would indicate an extension of the corrective structure and require further assessment of the prospects for the downtrend.

XAUUSD forecast scenario

Trading scenario XAUUSD SELL Current price 3,645 Entry level 3,640 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:2 Stop loss 3,677 Take profit 3,551





US 500 forecast

The US stock market is ending the trading week amid heightened uncertainty about the future path of interest rates and the outlook for the technology sector. The recovery in global stock markets following their recent decline is improving investor sentiment, but the sustainability of the current corrective move remains uncertain.

Recent macroeconomic data indicates that US economic activity remains relatively strong. At the same time, persistent inflationary pressures increase the likelihood of further monetary policy tightening.

The Federal Reserve could raise interest rates at its December meeting. Such expectations limit the upside potential of stock indices, particularly technology companies' shares, which are sensitive to changes in financing costs.

Concerns about the sustainability of investment in artificial intelligence and future corporate profitability are also having an impact. Market participants continue to factor in uncertainty surrounding US tariff policy.

US stock markets will operate on a shortened schedule today following Thanksgiving. Lower trading activity limits the potential for a sustained directional move while increasing price sensitivity to the closure of large positions ahead of the weekend.

On the US 500 H4 chart, the market continues to form a corrective upward wave after testing support at 6,885. Prices have now recovered above 7,300 and approached the upper area of the Price Envelope.

Today, 27 November 2026, a consolidation range may form near the current levels. A further recovery towards resistance at 7,384 cannot be ruled out, followed by another corrective downward leg.

The initial downside target is support at 7,176. A break below it would open the way towards 7,156 and 7,124. Once the correction ends, the recovery is expected to resume towards 7,384.

Technically, this scenario is supported by the Elliott wave structure and the bearish wave matrix, with its pivot at 7,196. This level is considered key to the current US 500 wave structure.

The market is currently recovering within the descending Price Envelope. Sustained consolidation above resistance at 7,384 would open the way for further growth towards 7,466. Nevertheless, the prevailing bearish structure leaves open the possibility of selling resuming later towards 6,885.

US 500 forecast scenario

Trading scenario US 500 SELL Current price 7,309 Entry level 7,304 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:2 Stop loss 7,384 Take profit 7,156





BTCUSD forecast

Bitcoin continues its attempts to recover after the substantial decline seen throughout November. Improved sentiment on global stock markets and the pause in the US dollar's strengthening are helping to revive some demand for cryptocurrency assets.

Nevertheless, factors limiting the prospects for a sustained market recovery persist. Outflows from US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds, reduced liquidity, and uncertainty over digital asset regulation continue to restrain buying activity.

The Federal Reserve keeps the door open to a December rate hike. Persistent inflationary pressures and relatively strong economic activity support expectations that financial conditions will remain restrictive.

For the cryptocurrency market, this situation limits inflows of speculative capital and maintains competition from traditional interest-bearing financial instruments.

Reduced activity by US institutional investors following Thanksgiving will also have an impact today. Although the cryptocurrency market operates around the clock, lower activity among major participants could increase volatility. BTCUSD's subsequent performance will depend on the sustainability of the stock market recovery and buyers' ability to hold on to recent gains.

On the BTCUSD H4 chart, the market continues to form a corrective upward wave after testing the support area between 54,915 and 55,598. Prices have now recovered above 60,412 and approached local resistance at 61,910.

Today, 27 November 2026, a consolidation range is expected to form near the current levels. Another downward leg towards 60,412 cannot be ruled out, followed by a resumption of the upward move towards 63,520.

A decisive breakout above this resistance would open the way for the corrective upward wave to continue towards 66,038. This is a local target within the broader bearish structure.

Technically, this scenario is supported by the Elliott wave structure and the bearish wave matrix, with its pivot at 68,220. This level is considered key to the formation of BTCUSD's main trend.

The market is currently recovering above the central area of the Price Envelope. If support at 60,412 holds, this would leave room for the corrective rise to continue towards the Price Envelope's upper boundary.

After reaching 66,038, the main downtrend could resume, with a possible retest of the 55,598–54,915 support area. A break below 58,575 would weaken the recovery scenario under consideration.

BTCUSD forecast scenario

Trading scenario BTCUSD BUY Current price 61,762 Entry level 61,767 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:3 Stop loss 60,412 Take profit 66,038





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