The weekly forecast for 30 November to 4 December 2026 includes six sell scenarios and two buy scenarios for eight instruments.

Table of Contents (H2)

Key levels for the week

Instrument Week Support Resistance Scenario EURUSD −0.8% 1.0878 1.0996 Sell from 1.0964 USDJPY +0.7% 158.86 159.44 Buy from 159.35 GBPUSD −0.7% 1.3013 1.3177 Sell from 1.3098 AUDUSD −1.3% 0.6545 0.6648 Sell from 0.6624 USDCAD −0.6% 1.4190 1.4276 Sell from 1.4237 XAUUSD −3.2% 3,552 3,685 Sell from 3,666 US 500 −2.6% 7,165 7,273 Sell from 7,217 BTCUSD +5.5% 60,458 63,861 Buy from 60,548

What moves markets this week

Investors will focus on the state of the US labour market, business activity in the major economies, and expectations surrounding the December Federal Reserve meeting. The start of a new month may also bring portfolio rebalancing, increased trading activity, and heightened currency market volatility.

On Tuesday, 1 December, preliminary November eurozone inflation figures, the US ISM Manufacturing PMI, and JOLTS job openings data will be released. Faster European inflation could reduce the likelihood of European Central Bank policy easing and support the euro.

On Wednesday, 2 December, attention will turn to the ADP report on US private-sector employment, followed by the ISM Services PMI on Thursday, 3 December. These indicators will help assess the resilience of the US economy and adjust expectations for Fed monetary policy.

The week's main event will be the release of the November US labour market report (Nonfarm Payrolls) on Friday, 4 December. In October, employment increased by 165,000, and unemployment stood at 4.1%. The Wells Fargo consensus forecast suggests job growth will slow to 90,000. Strong readings could support the dollar and Treasury yields while putting pressure on gold, stock indices, and Bitcoin.

Additional factors will include oil price movements, economic conditions in China, expectations for further policy decisions by the Bank of Japan and Bank of England, and geopolitical risks. The overall direction of financial markets will depend on changing interest rate expectations and global investor risk appetite.

Events that can move markets this week

Day Event Why it matters Monday, 30 November Canada: GDP for Q3 and September. Slower economic growth could strengthen expectations of monetary policy easing by the Bank of Canada, weigh on the Canadian dollar, and support USDCAD. Tuesday, 1 December Eurozone: preliminary November consumer inflation estimate.

US: November ISM Manufacturing PMI.

US: October JOLTS job openings. Accelerating inflation could increase expectations of monetary tightening by the European Central Bank (ECB) and support the euro.

The index will indicate the state of manufacturing. Strong readings could support the dollar and US bond yields.

The report will help assess labour demand and the outlook for Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy. Wednesday, 2 December Eurozone: October unemployment rate. A deterioration in the labour market could heighten concerns about a slowdown in the European economy and weigh on the euro. Thursday, 3 December Eurozone: October Producer Price Index (PPI). The figures will reflect the state of consumer demand. Weak readings could negatively affect the euro and European stock indices. Friday, 4 December US: November nonfarm payrolls (NFP), unemployment rate, and average hourly earnings. The week's main event. Strong data could increase the likelihood that the Fed maintains a restrictive stance, support the dollar, and weigh on gold, stock indices, and Bitcoin.

EURUSD forecast

EURUSD fundamental analysis

The European currency ends November under pressure from sustained demand for the US dollar. The upward revision to US third-quarter GDP growth to 4.3% and the rise in the core personal consumption expenditures index to 3.3% have reinforced expectations of monetary tightening by the US Federal Reserve. Market participants regard a rate increase at the December meeting as the most likely outcome.

The European Central Bank could also raise its interest rate in December amid persistent inflationary pressure. However, weak economic momentum in the eurozone, high energy costs, and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East limit the European currency's potential to appreciate.

In the coming week, investors will focus on the preliminary eurozone inflation estimate, US manufacturing and services business activity indices, and Friday's US labour market report. Strong employment figures could strengthen expectations of further Fed rate increases. At the same time, the fact that prices already partly reflect these expectations allows for a brief EURUSD recovery before the downtrend resumes.

EURUSD technical analysis

EURUSD retains a downward wave structure on the daily chart. Following the completion of the second wave at 1.1711, the market continues to develop the third downward wave. The break below 1.1220 and subsequent consolidation beneath it confirmed sellers' advantage.

The market has now completed another local downward impulse towards 1.0878 and is correcting towards 1.0996. The correction is expected to end in the coming week, followed by a renewed decline. The initial target is 1.0878.

A break below this level, followed by confirmation of resistance on a retest from underneath, would point to the continuation of the third wave towards its calculated target at 1.0734. A pivot point may form in this area, followed by the development of a corrective fourth wave.

The potential for a larger correction is limited by 1.1220. Once it is complete, the wave structure envisages a fifth downward wave with a main long-term target of 1.0363.

The downward slope of the price channel and the position of quotes relative to the boundaries of the moving Price Envelope confirm that the bearish trend remains intact. Selling the European currency remains the priority for the coming week.





EURUSD trade scenario

The main scenario still envisages a further decline with limited upward corrections. If the third wave develops, the next potential target will be the 1.0370 area. Selling remains the priority.

Trading scenario EURUSD SELL Current price 1.0969 Entry level 1.0964 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:5 Stop loss 1.1010 Take profit 1.0734

USDJPY forecast

USDJPY fundamental analysis

USDJPY movements in the coming week will be determined by expectations of further monetary policy changes in the US and Japan. Data published on 27 November showed Tokyo's core consumer inflation accelerating from 2.6% to 2.9%, its highest reading in sixteen months. However, the result was slightly below the 3.0% forecast.

Persistent inflation strengthens the case for the Bank of Japan to raise its interest rate from the current 1.25% to 1.50% at its December meeting. Comments by policymaker Naoki Tamura on the need to accelerate monetary policy normalisation have also attracted attention.

At the same time, expectations of further tightening by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) continue to support the dollar. The remaining interest rate differential limits the yen's potential to strengthen. US macroeconomic releases will be particularly important in the coming week, as they could change investors' expectations of the Fed's December decision. The possibility of currency intervention by Japanese authorities as prices approach the psychological 160.00 mark remains an additional risk. Thus, the fundamental backdrop allows for further gains in the pair, although conditions for corrective moves remain.

USDJPY technical analysis

USDJPY continues to develop an upward structure on the daily chart following the completion of a downward wave near the pivot point at 152.90. A local consolidation range has now formed around 159.44.

Consolidation above this level would suggest the possibility of a continuation of the upward wave towards 160.46. Another corrective wave is expected there, potentially returning to 159.44 and testing it from above as support.

After the correction, the upward move is expected to resume, with the main target at 161.64. A decisive break above this resistance would open the prospect of further development of the bullish wave structure towards the July highs.

A renewed positive slope in the dynamic price channel boundaries would provide additional confirmation of the main scenario. However, a break below support at 158.86 would weaken buyers' position, while consolidation below 158.41 would create conditions for a deeper correction. The priority for the coming week remains a continuation of the upward move with successive tests of the nearest technical targets.





USDJPY trade scenario

Trading scenario USDJPY BUY Current price 159.30 Entry level 159.35 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:2.18 Stop loss 158.84 Take profit 160.46

GBPUSD forecast

GBPUSD fundamental analysis

Sterling ends November under pressure from a strengthening US dollar despite monetary policy tightening in the UK. The Bank of England raised its interest rate to 4% in November, highlighting persistent inflation risks. Sustained wage growth and high energy costs support expectations of another rate increase at the December meeting. However, prospects of a slowdown in the UK economy limit the currency's potential to strengthen.

Rising expectations of monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve are putting additional pressure on GBPUSD. Accelerating US inflation helps sustain demand for the dollar.

In the coming week, investors will focus on the release of UK and US business activity indices. The key event will be Friday's US Nonfarm Payrolls report. Strong labour market figures could strengthen the dollar further. Weak data, by contrast, could support a corrective recovery in sterling. Other factors include geopolitical tensions, energy market movements, and declining global risk appetite. Taken together, the fundamental factors continue to favour sellers of the British currency.

GBPUSD technical analysis

A pronounced downtrend remains in place on the GBPUSD daily chart. The market completed the first downward wave towards 1.3013. A corrective structure is now forming with a potential target at 1.3144. Once this level is reached, a decline towards 1.3057 is expected. A consolidation range could form between these levels.

An upward breakout from this range could extend the correction towards resistance at 1.3276 and complete the second Elliott wave. However, the main wave structure remains bearish. The price's position in the lower part of the descending Price Envelope confirms sellers' advantage.

A break below support at 1.3013 would open the way for the development of a third downward wave, with the nearest target at 1.2855. If downward momentum strengthens further, the local target will be 1.2621. The main calculated target of the third wave is at 1.2434.

The baseline scenario for the coming week envisages the end of the corrective recovery, followed by a renewed decline. Consolidation below 1.3057 would provide further confirmation that the market is ready to continue moving with the main trend. Corrective rallies may offer potential opportunities to establish short positions.





GBPUSD trade scenario

Trading scenario GBPUSD SELL Current price 1.3103 Entry level 1.3098 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:1.37 Stop loss 1.3276 Take profit 1.2855

AUDUSD forecast

AUDUSD fundamental analysis

The Australian dollar ends November under pressure despite rising inflation risks in the domestic economy. According to data released on 25 November, Australia's annual consumer inflation accelerated from 4.3% to 4.9%, while core inflation reached 3.8%. These developments reduce the likelihood of an early easing of monetary policy by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). At the same time, deteriorating labour market conditions and risks of slower economic growth limit the scope for further interest rate increases.

The US dollar is also supported by the hawkish stance of the US Federal Reserve (Fed). The resilience of the US economy helps sustain demand for dollar-denominated assets.

In the coming week, investors will focus on a speech by RBA Governor Michele Bullock and economic data from Australia, the US, and China. Chinese manufacturing activity indicators will be particularly important, as they could affect the outlook for Australian exports. Commodity market movements, geopolitical tensions, and shifts in global risk appetite will also remain relevant. Taken together, fundamental factors continue to limit the Australian currency's prospects of a sustained recovery.

AUDUSD technical analysis

AUDUSD continues to develop a third downward wave within a five-wave Elliott pattern on the daily chart. After breaking below 0.6732, the market extended its decline to the support area at 0.6609. A local consolidation range is now forming between 0.6609 and 0.6648.

The main scenario for the coming week envisages a continuation of the downtrend. A downward breakout from the range is expected to initiate another decline towards 0.6545. Once this level is reached, a technical rebound towards 0.6609 and a retest from below cannot be ruled out.

The third wave is then expected to continue towards 0.6454, the main target of the current downward structure. Once it is reached, a corrective fourth wave could form, with scope for a recovery towards 0.6844. The subsequent fifth wave envisages a decline towards 0.6409.

The position of quotes below the middle line and lower boundary of the Price Envelope confirms the predominance of downward momentum. The boundaries of the descending channel remain relevant. Consolidation above 0.6648 could delay the main scenario, although for now a corrective recovery is viewed primarily as an opportunity to continue selling towards the nearest calculated targets.





AUDUSD trade scenario

Trading scenario AUDUSD SELL Current price 0.6629 Entry level 0.6624 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:3.29 Stop loss 0.6648 Take profit 0.6545

USDCAD forecast

USDCAD fundamental analysis

The Canadian dollar ends November under the influence of mixed fundamental factors. The Federal Reserve maintains hawkish rhetoric amid persistent inflationary pressure and relatively stable economic activity. Market expectations of further interest rate increases continue to support the US currency.

The Bank of Canada is also concerned about persistently elevated inflation. Recent comments by its officials suggest that monetary tightening may be needed if inflationary pressure intensifies. This stance limits the Canadian dollar's potential to weaken.

Higher oil prices amid geopolitical tensions and risks of disruptions to energy supplies provide additional support for the Canadian currency.

At the start of the coming week, investors will focus on Canadian GDP figures. The key event on Friday, 4 December, will be the release of November labour market data from the US and Canada.

Strong Canadian data could reinforce expectations of a BoC rate increase at its December meeting. Taken together, fundamental factors allow for a corrective decline in USDCAD despite the US dollar's relatively resilient position.

USDCAD technical analysis

On the daily chart, USDCAD has formed an upward five-wave Elliott structure, with the final impulse extending to 1.4383. Signs that the upward move may have ended have appeared near the upper boundary of the Price Envelope.

The market completed a downward impulse towards 1.4190. A corrective upward leg is now developing, with a potential target at 1.4276. A reversal structure could form there, followed by a renewed decline towards 1.4173.

A consolidation range between 1.4173 and 1.4276 is possible in the coming week. A break below the lower boundary, followed by a retest from underneath, would provide technical confirmation of a broader downward correction.

The local target is 1.4157. The main medium-term target is 1.3931, corresponding to the base of the last upward impulse and a significant support area.

Although the main price channel remains upward-sloping, the completion of the five-wave structure and the pronounced downward impulse from November's high increase the likelihood of further declines.

Selling is the preferred trading direction for the coming week. Consolidation above 1.4276 would require a reassessment of the short-term outlook and the potential for a resumption of the uptrend.





USDCAD trade scenario

Trading scenario USDCAD SELL Current price 1.4242 Entry level 1.4237 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:1.86 Stop loss 1.4280 Take profit 1.4157

XAUUSD forecast

XAUUSD fundamental analysis

Gold's performance in the coming week will be driven by expectations of further monetary tightening by the US Federal Reserve. US economic data published this week indicate resilient growth and persistently elevated inflationary pressure. Accelerating inflation has strengthened expectations of a rate increase at the Fed's December meeting. High US government bond yields continue to limit the precious metal's investment appeal.

However, towards the end of the trading week, gold recovered following a substantial decline. A weaker US dollar and stabilisation in stock markets encouraged buyers to return. Recovering physical demand from China and India is providing further support for prices.

In the coming week, investors will focus on US macroeconomic data, labour market conditions, and business activity. Strong economic figures could reinforce expectations of further interest rate increases. Uncertainty surrounding US foreign trade policy, tariff risks, and global stock market movements will remain additional sources of volatility. For now, gold's recovery is viewed primarily as a corrective move.

XAUUSD technical analysis

A pronounced downtrend remains in place on the XAUUSD daily chart. After the second upward wave ended at 4,696, the market has continued to form a third downward wave. A break below 3,959 and a move beyond the lower boundary of the price channel confirmed increasing selling pressure.

The formation of a downward structure towards 3,436 is almost complete this week. A local consolidation range has developed around 3,552. A further corrective rise towards 3,685 is possible in the coming week. A subsequent decline is expected, with another test of 3,552 from above.

If the consolidation range expands upwards, the potential for a deeper correction towards 3,959 will emerge. However, such a move would not yet alter the main bearish wave structure.

A downward breakout from the consolidation range would open the way for the continuation of the third downward wave. The local calculated target is 3,060. Once it is reached, a corrective recovery towards 3,606 is possible. The main medium-term target of the downward wave remains 2,526. Selling remains the preferred approach after the corrective recovery ends and a resumption of the daily downtrend is confirmed.





XAUUSD trade scenario

Trading scenario XAUUSD SELL Current price 3,671 Entry level 3,666 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:2.07 Stop loss 3,959 Take profit 3,060

US 500 forecast

US 500 fundamental analysis

The US stock market ends November amid heightened volatility and continuing uncertainty about the US Federal Reserve's future monetary policy. Data published on 25 November showed annual PCE inflation accelerating to 3.8%, while the core measure reached 3.3%. Persistent inflationary pressure increases the likelihood of further monetary tightening at the Fed's December meeting.

Falling technology share prices are putting additional pressure on stock indices. Investors are reassessing the outlook for the artificial intelligence sector, taking into account the scale of capital expenditure and uncertainty over the return on investment. Rising government bond yields also reduce the appeal of equities.

In the coming week, market participants will focus on US employment data, business activity indicators, and corporate earnings. Strong macroeconomic releases could reinforce expectations of an interest rate increase. Trade disputes, rising oil prices, and geopolitical tensions remain additional risks. Taken together, fundamental factors do not yet provide a basis for a sustained stock market recovery.

US 500 technical analysis

On the US 500 daily chart, the market continues to develop a downward wave structure after reaching a high of 7,845. The break below the lower boundary of the previously established ascending channel was accompanied by a downward impulse towards 6,885.

The market subsequently staged a corrective recovery towards 7,297 and tested the breakout area from below. Failure to consolidate sustainably above this resistance indicates that sellers retain the initiative. The price's position below the middle line of the dynamic channel provides further confirmation of the prevailing downtrend.

In the coming week, another downward wave towards 7,165 is possible. A break below this support would open the way towards the local target at 7,037. A corrective rebound could then develop from this level before selling resumes.

Under the wave count shown, the main downside target is 6,771. The previously established low of 6,885 remains an intermediate support level. Once the main target is reached, the downward cycle may end and a recovery structure could emerge. Consolidation above 7,297 would cast doubt on the preferred bearish scenario. Until then, selling retains the technical advantage.





US 500 trade scenario

Trading scenario US 500 SELL Current price 7,222 Entry level 7,217 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:2.2 Stop loss 7,298 Take profit 7,037

BTCUSD forecast

BTCUSD fundamental analysis

Bitcoin ends November under pressure from persistent expectations of tighter monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve and declining institutional demand for digital assets. Data published last week showed core PCE inflation remaining at 3.3% year-on-year, increasing the likelihood of a rate rise in December. High borrowing costs restrict the flow of speculative capital into the cryptocurrency market.

Outflows from US spot Bitcoin ETFs remain another negative factor. Since the beginning of November, net outflows have reached approximately USD 5.39 billion, reflecting waning institutional investor interest. At the same time, stabilisation in the US stock market is supporting a gradual recovery in demand for risk assets.

In the coming week, market participants will focus on US macroeconomic data, Treasury yield movements, and capital flows in cryptocurrency funds. A weaker US dollar could support a recovery in Bitcoin prices. However, persistent inflation risks limit the potential for sustained growth. Thus, the fundamental backdrop allows for an upward correction while the overall market trend remains bearish.

BTCUSD technical analysis

BTCUSD retains a downward wave structure on the daily chart, formed after the upward move ended at 87,264. The break below the ascending channel's lower boundary and the 74,533 level confirmed the development of another substantial downward wave.

The market formed a local low around 55,220 and began a corrective move. Prices are currently trading near 60,458, which serves as a local pivot point.

In the coming week, the upward leg is expected to extend towards 63,861. A downward correction towards 60,458 could then follow, with a consolidation range forming above this level.

An upward breakout from this range would open the way for further corrective growth towards 66,038. This level is regarded as the main target of the upward correction and a potential area where the recovery may end.

From an Elliott wave perspective, the current recovery is corrective. Once the indicated targets are reached, the main downward move is expected to resume. A break below support at 55,220 would open the prospect of a decline towards 50,953. The long-term target of the bearish structure remains 44,743.

The preferred scenario for the coming week is a local corrective rise within the prevailing global downtrend.





BTCUSD trade scenario

Trading scenario BTCUSD BUY Current price 60,543 Entry level 60,548 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:1.68 Stop loss 57,287 Take profit 66,038

Weekly summary

The coming trading week will be shaped by macroeconomic data from the US, eurozone, and China. Investors will focus primarily on the US labour market, business activity, and inflationary pressure. Incoming data could change expectations ahead of the December decisions by the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank.

On Tuesday, 1 December, the US will release October JOLTS job openings data. The ADP private-sector employment report is due on Wednesday, 2 December, followed by the ISM Services PMI on Thursday, 3 December. The key event will take place on Friday, 4 December, when November Nonfarm Payrolls, unemployment, and wage growth figures will be published at 3:30 PM Kyiv time.

Strong US labour market readings could increase the likelihood of further Fed tightening, supporting the dollar and Treasury yields while putting pressure on gold, US 500, and Bitcoin. Weaker data could produce the opposite trend.

In the eurozone, attention will focus on November inflation; in Japan and Australia, on statements by central bank officials. The Canadian dollar will depend on domestic employment data and oil price movements. Chinese business activity indicators could affect the Australian dollar and commodity markets.

Thus, the coming week could be decisive in shaping market expectations ahead of the December central bank meetings. Increased volatility is most likely in the second half of the week, particularly on Friday after the US labour market figures are released.

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