EURUSD starts the new week around 1.1490 after a sharp decline and is testing an important support area. The dollar strengthened markedly following the Fed's first interest rate rise in three years, but EURUSD is now approaching oversold territory.
This week, the market will assess how long the US central bank is prepared to continue tightening monetary policy.
Updated 15 September 2026, 09:30 (UTC+3)
|Day
|Event
|Why it matters for EURUSD
|Tuesday and Wednesday, 22–23 September
|Federal Reserve
|The meeting takes place, with the interest rate decision due on Wednesday; the probability of a 25-basis-point increase is estimated at around 71%.
|Friday, 25 September
|Bank of Japan
|An interest rate increase is expected; rising global interest rates create an unfavourable environment for precious metals.
On the daily chart, EURUSD has fallen below the middle Bollinger Band and quickly moved towards the indicator's lower band. At the same time, the pair has approached an ascending support line formed from the July lows. This area is now crucial to preserving the recovery structure established over the past two months.
The nearest support lies around 1.1450. A break below this level would increase the likelihood of a return to the July area around 1.1368. Below that, the next reference level is around 1.1300. Resistance stands at 1.1545, followed by 1.1604 and 1.1663.
MACD has already moved below zero and continues to deteriorate, confirming the development of downward momentum. The stochastic oscillator is around 12–11, deep in oversold territory. This creates conditions for a technical rebound, but while the price remains below 1.1545, any rise is more likely to be a correction within the current decline.
The technical advantage remains with sellers, although a confirmed break below 1.1450 is needed before opening new short positions.
A rebound from 4235 and a reversal in the stochastic oscillator create the conditions for a recovery, although the price remains below significant resistance. A buy trade therefore becomes relevant only after a confirmed breakout above 4367.
A sustained move above 4367 would confirm stronger demand following the successful defence of support and create conditions for a continued recovery.
The outlook for {week_range} is bearish whilst XAUUSD remains below 4425. A confirmed break below 4300 opens the way to 4168. Oversold conditions suggest a short-term rebound, whilst a more cautious signal from the Fed could trigger a recovery following three weeks of decline. The 4300 level remains the key benchmark for the week.
Support is found at 4300, then 4168 and 4040, where the upward trend line from the July lows lies. Resistance: 4425 and 4450, then 4554 and 4683. The 4,300 level will determine the direction for the week, whilst a return above 4,425 would invalidate the bearish outlook.
The Fed’s decision on Wednesday 16 September. Following the acceleration in producer price inflation, the market estimates the probability of a 25 basis point rate rise at approximately 71 per cent. Rising US bond yields and high oil prices, against the backdrop of the conflict with Iran, are increasing pressure on the metal. The Bank of Japan’s meeting on Friday provides a further context.
EURUSD begins the new week near a key technical support level following a sharp strengthening of the US dollar and the Fed's first interest rate rise in three years. Oversold conditions create scope for a local rebound, but downward momentum remains intact.
The EURUSD forecast for the week of 21–25 September suggests a further decline if the pair breaks below 1.1450, with the nearest target around 1.1368.
The EURUSD outlook for 2026 and 2027: key levels on the daily chart, three trading scenarios and the policy gap between the Fed and the ECB that drives the pair.
Where gold could trade in 2026: key levels, three trading scenarios with entry triggers and the forecasts from J.P. Morgan, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.