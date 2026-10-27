XAGUSDquotes are hovering near multi-month lows following a prolonged decline. Falling oil prices and buying activity at lower levels are providing some near-term support for silver ahead of the Federal Reserve's decision, although the technical setup remains bearish. Prices currently stand at 53 USD. Discover more in our analysis for 27 October 2026.

XAGUSD forecast: key takeaways

Falling oil prices are reducing short-term inflation risks and supporting demand for precious metals

The Federal Reserve is expected to leave interest rates unchanged, while the likelihood of a December rate hike is estimated at 82%

XAGUSD forecast for 27 October 2026: 52.30

Fundamental analysis

Silver is trading near 53 USD following a recent decline to multi-month lows. XAGUSD finds local support from lower oil prices and dip buying ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting.

Oil prices are falling for the second consecutive session amid renewed diplomatic efforts to ease tensions between the US and Iran. Lower energy costs reduce short-term inflation risks and lessen pressure from expectations of further monetary policy tightening.

However, energy prices remain elevated, so inflation risks have not disappeared entirely. The Federal Reserve is expected to keep interest rates unchanged this week. Investors will focus primarily on further signals from the central bank, with the market estimating the likelihood of a rate hike in December at 82%.

US GDP and PCE price index data will provide additional guidance. Strong economic figures and signs of persistent inflationary pressure could revive expectations of interest rate hikes, which would be negative for silver as a non-interest-bearing asset.

The XAGUSD forecast for 27 October 2026 is bearish.

Technical outlook

XAGUSD remains in a sustained downtrend. After breaking below the 55.70 area, prices accelerated their decline and approached the lower boundary of the descending channel. Quotes remain below the middle Bollinger Band, and a sequence of lower highs confirms sellers' advantage. Today's XAGUSD forecast anticipates further declines towards a potential target at 52.30.

MACD is below zero, although the indicator line is positioned above its signal line, suggesting some weakening of the bearish momentum. The Stochastic Oscillator has formed a bearish crossover in neutral territory. A decisive breakout below the 53.20 support level and the lower boundary of the current descending channel would further confirm the bearish scenario.

The main scenario would be invalidated by a breakout and consolidation above the 54.00 resistance level. Such a signal would ease selling pressure and open the way for an upward correction towards 54.73 and then 55.

XAGUSD overview

Asset: XAGUSD

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: bearish

Key resistance levels: 54.00 and 54.73

Key support levels: 53.20 and 52.30





XAGUSD trading scenario for today

A breakout below the lower boundary of the descending channel, with XAGUSD prices consolidating below the 53.20 level, would set the stage for opening short positions and indicate increased selling pressure.

Trading scenario XAGUSD SELL Current price 53.31 Entry level 53.20 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:2 Stop loss 53.65 Take profit 52.30

Risk factors

The main risk to the bearish XAGUSD scenario is more dovish Federal Reserve rhetoric, which could reduce expectations of a December interest rate hike and support precious metals. A further decline in oil prices and US bond yields could provide additional positive support. Consolidation above 54.00 would increase the likelihood of an upward correction and weaken the case for a move towards 52.30.

Summary

The XAGUSD forecast for 27 October 2026 points to continued bearish momentum, with a potential downside target at 52.30 and further confirmation should prices break below 53.20.

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