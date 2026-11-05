Silver is making another attempt to recover ahead of US employment data, with prices currently standing at 52.50 USD. For more details, see our analysis for 5 November 2026.

XAGUSD forecast: key takeaways

Political developments in the US are supporting precious metals

The Federal Reserve remains a potential source of pressure on silver

In the coming days, particular attention will be focused on US labour market data (Nonfarm Payrolls)

XAGUSD forecast for 5 November 2026: 55.55 and 46.85

Fundamental analysis

The XAGUSD price forecast for today, 5 November 2026, shows that silver is attempting to regain lost ground. Dollar weakness following the US midterm elections and falling US bond yields are renewing investors' interest in precious metals, but the outlook for industrial demand remains uncertain.

Political developments in the US are supporting precious metals. The Democrats' victory in the midterm elections has reduced some political uncertainty. At the same time, the dollar has weakened, while the yield on 10-year US Treasury bonds has fallen to around 4.87%, improving conditions for a recovery in silver.

The Federal Reserve remains a potential source of pressure on silver. Despite the fall in bond yields, the probability of a US interest rate hike in December is estimated at around 82.0%. If expectations of tighter monetary policy strengthen, the dollar could rebound, limiting XAGUSD's upside potential.

Industrial demand poses additional risks. Silver is widely used in solar energy, electronics, and electrical equipment manufacturing. However, weaker demand from the solar industry and manufacturers' shift towards alternative materials could limit long-term growth in the metal's consumption.

The XAGUSD forecast for 5 November 2026 takes into account a moderately improving fundamental backdrop for silver. A weaker dollar, lower bond yields, and recovering investment demand could trigger a rise in XAGUSD prices. However, the possibility of a Federal Reserve rate hike and uncertainty surrounding industrial consumption remain significant constraints. Particular attention in the coming days will be focused on US labour market data (Nonfarm Payrolls), due for release on 6 November.

Technical outlook

On the H4 chart, XAGUSD prices have formed a Harami reversal pattern near the lower Bollinger Band and could extend their corrective wave as the pattern's signal plays out. Since XAGUSD remains within a descending channel, the target for the rebound is the 55.55 USD resistance level.

However, today's XAGUSD technical analysis also suggests an alternative scenario in which prices could dip towards 46.85 USD and continue their downward momentum without testing the resistance level.

XAGUSD overview

Asset: XAGUSD

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: bearish

Key resistance level: 55.55

Key support levels: 49.10 and 46.85





XAGUSD trading scenario for today

A breakout below the support level, followed by consolidation below 49.10, would confirm the continuation of the downtrend and create conditions for opening short positions.

Trading scenario XAGUSD SELL Current price 52.50 Entry level 49.10 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:4.5 Stop loss 49.60 Take profit 46.85

Risk factors

The main risk factors for XAGUSD remain further tightening of Federal Reserve monetary policy, a stronger US dollar, and rising US Treasury yields. Additional pressure on silver could come from a slowdown in global industrial activity, particularly in China, and reduced silver consumption in the solar energy sector, driven by technological optimisation.

Summary

Silver is attempting to recover after its decline, with US employment data serving as the main catalyst this week. XAGUSD technical analysis suggests a correction towards the 55.55 USD level before the downtrend resumes.

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