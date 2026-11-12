XAGUSDquotes are testing a key support area near 51 USD amid a strong dollar, elevated US Treasury yields, and growing expectations of further Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. However, steady demand for silver is currently limiting selling pressure. Find out more in our analysis for 12 November 2026.

XAGUSD forecast: key takeaways

Higher-than-expected US inflation strengthened expectations of further Federal Reserve interest rate hikes and pushed the 10-year US Treasury yield above 5%

Markets have fully priced in a December rate hike, with around an 88% probability of a 25-basis-point hike and a 12% probability of a 50-basis-point increase

XAGUSD forecast for 12 November 2026: 53.71

Fundamental analysis

Silver is showing resilience despite an unfavourable macroeconomic backdrop. In the previous session, XAGUSD managed to gain ground even as US bond yields and the dollar rose, signalling sustained demand for the metal following its recent decline.

US inflation in October was higher than expected. Headline CPI rose by 0.4% month-on-month, above a forecast of 0.3%, while core CPI increased by 0.3%, compared to expectations of 0.2%. Persistent price pressures fuelled expectations of further Federal Reserve monetary policy tightening.

Markets have now fully priced in a December interest rate hike. The probability of a 25-basis-point increase is estimated at around 88%, while the likelihood of a 50-basis-point hike stands at approximately 12%. Following the CPI release, the yield on 10-year US Treasuries briefly exceeded 5%, while the dollar recovered.

The combination of high interest rates, elevated yields, and a strong dollar remains a negative factor for silver. However, XAGUSD's ability to avoid a deeper decline indicates sustained buying interest. This is particularly significant following the prolonged correction from September's highs.

The XAGUSD forecast for 12 November 2026 is moderately bullish.

Technical outlook

XAGUSD is correcting after recovering from the 49.30 area and is now testing a key support level at 51.12, where an ascending trendline also runs. As long as prices hold above this area, the recovery structure remains intact. Today's XAGUSD forecast suggests the potential for renewed gains, with a target at 53.71.

MACD is near the zero line and indicates that the previous upward momentum is weakening. Meanwhile, the Stochastic Oscillator has fallen into oversold territory, with the %K line at 13.64 and the %D line at 24.85. This positioning increases the likelihood of a technical rebound, although buyers need to push prices back above 52.05 for confirmation.

A breakout above the 52.05 resistance level would further confirm the bullish scenario. The main scenario would be invalidated if XAGUSD prices consolidate below the 51.12 support level and the ascending trendline. In this case, the next downside targets would be 50.22 and 49.30.

XAGUSD overview

Asset: XAGUSD

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: recovering

Key resistance levels: 52.05 and 53.71

Key support levels: 51.12 and 50.22





XAGUSD trading scenario for today

A move back above local resistance at 52.05 would confirm that XAGUSD has held a key support level and provide an opportunity to open long positions in anticipation of a continued recovery.

Trading scenario XAGUSD BUY Current price 51.45 Entry level 52.10 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:2 Stop loss 51.30 Take profit 53.70

Risk factors

The main risk to the bullish XAGUSD scenario remains a further rise in US Treasury yields and growing expectations of a more aggressive Federal Reserve rate hike in December. A strong dollar could also limit silver's recovery. A breakout below the 51.12 support level would invalidate the current bullish scenario and increase the likelihood of a decline towards 50.22 and then 49.30.

Summary

The XAGUSD forecast for 12 November 2026 indicates the potential for a recovery towards an upside target of 53.71, with a breakout above 52.05 providing additional confirmation.

Editors’ picks

EURUSD forecast 2026–2027: technical analysis, price levels & predictions The EURUSD outlook for 2026 and 2027: key levels on the daily chart, three trading scenarios and the policy gap between the Fed and the ECB that drives the pair.

Gold (XAUUSD) forecast 2026: technical analysis, price levels & predictions Where gold could trade in 2026: key levels, three trading scenarios with entry triggers and the forecasts from J.P. Morgan, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs.

Open Account