XAGUSD prices are recovering after three consecutive sessions of losses that took prices to their lowest level since October 2025. However, the current rebound still appears technical, while the overall downward momentum remains intact. Prices currently stand at 47.50 USD. Find out more in our analysis for 17 November 2026.

XAGUSD forecast: key takeaways

Silver is attempting to recover after falling to its lowest levels in more than a year, but the rise has yet to gain significant traction

The earlier breakout below the 49.00 USD area reinforced the bearish structure, while MACD remains well below the zero line

XAGUSD forecast for 17 November 2026: 45.55

Fundamental analysis

Silver has begun a modest recovery after falling for three consecutive sessions and hitting its lowest level since October 2025. Prices have returned above 47 USD, but the current rise has yet to show signs of a sustained reversal.

The main driver of the recovery is a technical correction following a sharp sell-off. The previous decline pushed the market into oversold territory, encouraging short covering and a local return of buyers.

However, the market structure remains unfavourable for XAGUSD. The recent breakout below the key 49 USD area confirmed growing selling pressure, while subsequent recovery attempts have failed to bring prices back to previously lost levels.

For silver to establish a more sustainable upward move, it must first reclaim the 49 area and then overcome a stronger resistance level at 51.12. Until that happens, the current rise should primarily be regarded as corrective.

The XAGUSD forecast for 17 November 2026 is bearish.

Technical outlook

XAGUSD quotes retain a pronounced bearish structure on the H4 timeframe. After a series of unsuccessful attempts to consolidate above 53.71, prices broke below the 51.12 support level and accelerated their decline, falling towards the 47 area. The current rebound is developing from the lower Bollinger Band, but prices remain substantially below the indicator's middle line. Today's XAGUSD forecast suggests a further decline, with a potential target at 45.55.

MACD is well below the zero line, with the indicator line remaining below the signal line, confirming the sellers' advantage. Meanwhile, the Stochastic Oscillator is generating a recovery signal: the %K line stands at 51.63, above the %D line at 33.70. This leaves room for a further local rebound but does not yet invalidate the overall bearish trend.

A breakout below the psychological support level at 47.00 would further confirm the main scenario. In this case, the next interim target would be 46.55, followed by the 45.55 area. The bearish scenario would be invalidated if prices return above the 49.00 resistance level. A more significant improvement in the technical picture would be possible only after consolidation above 51.12.

XAGUSD overview

Asset: XAGUSD

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: bearish

Key resistance levels: 49.00 and 51.12

Key support levels: 47.00 and 46.55





XAGUSD trading scenario for today

A breakout and subsequent consolidation below the psychological support level at 47.00 would confirm the end of the current technical rebound and provide an opportunity to open short positions.

Trading scenario XAGUSD SELL Current price 47.50 Entry level 46.95 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:2 Stop loss 47.65 Take profit 45.55

Risk factors

The main risk to the bearish XAGUSD scenario is a stronger technical recovery following the sharp sell-off. The current bullish signal from the Stochastic Oscillator could support a move towards 49.00. Consolidation above this level would weaken the bearish scenario, while a move back above 51.12 would provide a more significant signal in favour of a silver recovery.

Summary

The XAGUSD forecast for 17 November 2026 points to continued bearish momentum, with a potential downside target at 45.55 and further confirmation if prices break below 47.00.

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