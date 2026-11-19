The prospect of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike continues to weigh on silver, with prices currently standing at 45.22 USD. For more details, see our analysis for 19 November 2026.

XAGUSD forecast: key takeaways

On 17 November, the largest silver ETF, iShares Silver Trust, reduced its holdings by 108 tonnes

Industrial silver consumption is forecast to decline by 3.0% by the end of 2026

XAGUSD forecast for 19 November 2026: 43.50

Fundamental analysis

The XAGUSD price forecast for today, 19 November 2026, highlights three crucial factors for silver: expectations for Federal Reserve interest rates, movements in the US dollar, and industrial demand for the metal. Unlike gold, silver is sensitive not only to investment demand but also to the state of the global economy, particularly manufacturing, solar energy, and electronics.

The minutes of the Federal Reserve's October meeting confirmed its commitment to further monetary tightening: most officials favour raising interest rates, while some would consider a 50-basis-point increase if inflation fails to slow. The market estimates the likelihood of a 25-basis-point hike in December at approximately 90%. Against this backdrop, the dollar remains near a 19-month high, putting direct pressure on dollar-denominated silver.

On 17 November, the largest silver ETF, iShares Silver Trust, reduced its holdings by 108 tonnes, signalling a continued withdrawal of investors from the metal amid high interest rates.

Industrial silver consumption is also projected to decline by 3.0% by the end of 2026, partly due to a slowdown in China's solar energy sector and the substitution of silver in photovoltaic cells.

Outflows from exchange-traded funds and waning interest in physical silver are reducing investor support for prices.

The XAGUSD forecast for 19 November 2026 takes into account the strong fundamental pressure on silver: expectations of a hawkish Federal Reserve stance, a strengthening dollar, declining industrial demand, and weakening investment flows outweigh support from the metal's structural supply deficit. The short-term outlook remains negative, although the persistent supply shortage and demand from electrical engineering, automotive manufacturing, and energy could limit the extent of further declines.

Technical outlook

On the H4 chart, XAGUSD prices have formed an Inverted Hammer reversal pattern near the lower Bollinger Band and could develop a corrective wave as this pattern's signal plays out. Since XAGUSD quotes remain within a descending channel, the target for the pullback is the 46.85 USD resistance level.

However, today's XAGUSD technical analysis also suggests another scenario in which prices fall to 43.50 USD and the downtrend continues without a test of the resistance level.

XAGUSD overview

Asset: XAGUSD

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: bearish

Key resistance levels: 46.85 and 51.00

Key support levels: 43.50 and 42.00





XAGUSD trading scenario for today

A pullback towards the 46.85 resistance level, followed by a rebound from this mark, would signal continued downward momentum and create conditions for opening short positions.

Trading scenario XAGUSD SELL Current price 45.22 Entry level 46.85 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:13.4 Stop loss 47.10 Take profit 43.50

Risk factors

The main risks to a decline in XAGUSD prices remain Federal Reserve monetary policy rhetoric, a weakening US dollar, and rising demand for silver.

Summary

Silver continues to decline amid increasingly hawkish Federal Reserve rhetoric. Meanwhile, today's XAGUSD technical analysis suggests a corrective recovery towards 46.85 USD before a further decline.

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