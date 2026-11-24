Silver is finding support as expectations of the Federal Reserve's most aggressive monetary tightening wane. Prices currently stand at 42.23 USD. For more details, see our analysis for 24 November 2026.

XAGUSD forecast: key takeaways

The market has almost ruled out a 0.50-percentage-point rate hike in December and estimates the likelihood of a 0.25-percentage-point increase at around 96%

According to the Silver Institute and Metals Focus, the silver deficit is expected to reach around 35 million ounces in 2026

XAGUSD forecast for 24 November 2026: 37.15

Fundamental analysis

The XAGUSD price forecast for today, 24 November 2026, indicates that a reduced likelihood of more aggressive Federal Reserve monetary tightening has supported silver. Market participants have virtually ruled out a 0.50-percentage-point rate hike in December and put the probability of a 0.25-percentage-point increase at around 96%. This somewhat eases pressure on non-interest-bearing assets. At the same time, the dollar remains near a 19-month high, limiting XAGUSD's upside potential.

The main short-term catalyst will be the US PCE inflation data for October, scheduled for release on Wednesday, 25 November. Higher readings could strengthen expectations of further rate hikes and support the dollar, putting pressure on silver. Weaker inflation, by contrast, could help sustain the recovery. The second estimate of US GDP for Q3 2026 will also be released that day.

Investor sentiment and stock market performance have also contributed to the recent decline. A sell-off in technology stocks amid concerns about the AI sector prompted forced liquidations of positions in metals as investors raised cash to cover losses and margin calls. This exacerbated silver's decline despite increased demand for safe-haven assets.

The XAGUSD forecast for 24 November 2026 takes into account estimates by the Silver Institute and Metals Focus that the silver deficit will reach around 35 million ounces in 2026, marking the sixth consecutive year in which demand exceeds supply. Meanwhile, total demand is forecast to be 5% below last year's level, with increased recycling and reduced silver usage in solar panels easing the supply deficit. Thus, the market's structural balance supports prices over the longer term, but in the near term, interest rate expectations, dollar movements, and investor behaviour have a greater impact on quotes.

Technical outlook

XAGUSD quotes remain in a downtrend. On the D1 timeframe, a resistance level has formed at 48.00, while a support level is located at 40.75. Prices have fallen to their lowest levels in 19 months. Before continuing to decline, the price may enter a sideways trend.

A breakout below the 40.75 support level would confirm the main scenario. The bearish scenario would be invalidated if prices consolidate above resistance at 48.00, increasing the likelihood of a correction towards 53.45.

XAGUSD overview

Asset: XAGUSD

Timeframe: D1 (Intraday)

Trend: bearish

Key resistance levels: 48.00

Key support levels: 40.75





XAGUSD trading scenario for today

A breakout below the 40.75 support level would create conditions for opening short positions.

Trading scenario XAGUSD SELL Current price 42.23 Entry level 40.65 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:3 Stop loss 41.80 Take profit 37.15

Risk factors

The main risks for XAGUSD are a stronger dollar and a more hawkish Federal Reserve policy, particularly if US PCE inflation data comes in high. Intensifying sell-offs across markets could trigger another round of position liquidations. Technically, a breakout below the 40.75 area would open the way towards 37.15, while failure to overcome 46.40 would indicate a weak rebound.

Summary

In the short term, XAGUSD prices are recovering, but fundamental and technical signals do not yet confirm a sustained bullish reversal. Easing expectations of the most aggressive Federal Reserve rate hike and oversold conditions are supporting prices, while a strong dollar and the medium-term bearish structure remain limiting factors.

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