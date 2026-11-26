XAGUSD prices are recovering after falling to 14-month lows. However, a strong dollar and expectations of further US interest rate hikes are limiting silver's upside potential. Prices currently stand at 41.95 USD. Discover more in our analysis for 26 November 2026.

XAGUSD forecast: key takeaways

Expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike in December and further monetary tightening in 2027 continue to put pressure on silver

Technical indicators point to an upward correction, but the main downtrend remains intact

XAGUSD forecast for 26 November 2026: 39.34

Fundamental analysis

XAGUSD prices are recovering after reaching their lowest levels in 14 months. Despite the return of buyers, fundamental conditions remain unfavourable for a sustained rise in silver prices.

The latest US inflation data confirmed that price pressures remain elevated. In October, the PCE price index rose by 0.3% month-on-month, in line with both the forecast and the previous reading. Annual inflation accelerated to 3.8% from 3.6% a month earlier, also matching market expectations.

Of particular concern is the trend in core PCE, which accelerated to 3.3% year-on-year from 3.1% in September, against a forecast of 3.2%. The stronger-than-expected reading indicates persistent underlying inflationary pressure and strengthens the case for further Federal Reserve monetary tightening.

Even before the data release, market participants had almost fully priced in a 25-basis-point rate hike in December. According to Commerzbank estimates, Federal Reserve interest rate futures implied a cumulative increase of 62 basis points by the end of 2027. The new inflation figures could push these expectations even higher.

The prospect of interest rates remaining elevated for an extended period, higher US Treasury yields, and a strong dollar are limiting silver's investment appeal. Under these conditions, the current recovery in XAGUSD remains corrective.

The XAGUSD forecast for 26 November 2026 is bearish.

Technical outlook

XAGUSD maintains a pronounced downtrend on the H4 timeframe. After testing the lower Bollinger Band around 39.34 USD, buyers drove a corrective recovery towards the indicator's middle band. Today's XAGUSD forecast suggests a renewed decline, with a potential target at 39.34 USD.

MACD remains in negative territory, although the indicator's values are above the signal line, reflecting easing selling pressure. The Stochastic Oscillator has reached overbought territory, with the %K line at 92.79 and the %D line at 75.22. This indicates that the correction is gaining momentum but also raises the risk of its potential being exhausted.

A breakout below a local support level at 40.87 USD would further confirm the bearish scenario. The main scenario would be invalidated if prices consolidate above the 43.93 USD resistance level. In that case, the recovery could extend towards 45.46 USD.

XAGUSD overview

Asset: XAGUSD

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: bearish

Key resistance levels: 42.40 and 43.93

Key support levels: 40.87 and 39.34





XAGUSD trading scenario for today

A breakout below local support, with prices consolidating below 40.87 USD, would signal the end of the upward correction and create conditions for opening short positions.

Trading scenario XAGUSD SELL Current price 41.95 Entry level 40.84 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:2 Stop loss 41.59 Take profit 39.34

Risk factors

The main risk to the bearish XAGUSD scenario remains a further technical recovery following the extensive sell-off. A weaker dollar, declining US government bond yields, and a reassessment of expectations regarding the pace of Federal Reserve monetary tightening could support demand for silver. Consolidation above 43.93 USD would increase the likelihood of a further upward correction.

Summary

Silver is recovering after hitting a 14-month low, but the broader downtrend remains intact. The XAGUSD forecast for today, 26 November 2026, does not rule out a renewed decline towards 40.87 and then 39.34 USD.

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