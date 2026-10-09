XAUUSD continues to recover amid a weaker US dollar and falling bond yields, with prices currently hovering around 4,191 USD. Discover more in our analysis for 9 October 2026.

XAUUSD forecast: key takeaways

Gold is supported by a weaker US dollar and falling Treasury yields

US initial jobless claims totalled 197 thousand, compared to a forecast of 200 thousand

XAUUSD forecast for 9 October 2026: 4,330

Fundamental analysis

XAUUSD prices are rising for the second consecutive trading session. Buyers defended the 4,105 USD support level, preventing a breakout below this mark. Bulls are now testing key resistance at 4,220 USD. A breakout above this level could activate a Double Bottom reversal pattern and strengthen bullish momentum. Gold is also benefiting from a weaker US dollar and falling US Treasury yields, as these factors make the precious metal more attractive.

Thursday’s data showed that US initial jobless claims totalled 197 thousand, coming in below a forecast of 200 thousand and confirming the resilience of the labour market. Gold faced additional downward pressure from comments from Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller, who acknowledged that further benchmark interest rate hikes might be needed to contain inflation. However, he stressed that the regulator remains flexible in determining the pace of monetary policy tightening.

Overall, a breakout above the 4,220 USD resistance level would be a key condition for the bullish XAUUSD forecast for 9 October 2026 to materialise.

Technical outlook

XAUUSD quotes continue to rise, approaching the upper boundary of a Double Bottom reversal pattern. However, it is still too early to speak of a full-fledged reversal in gold. Today's XAUUSD forecast suggests a continued upward movement towards a target of 4,330 USD.

Technical indicators suggest a short-term correction before the rise resumes. The Stochastic Oscillator has rebounded from an ascending support line but is approaching overbought territory, increasing the risk of a local pullback. Consolidation above 4,220 USD would confirm the potential for further gains. A breakout above this level would confirm that prices have moved beyond the upper boundary of the Double Bottom pattern and create conditions for stronger bullish momentum.

An alternative scenario would unfold if prices break below the lower boundary of the ascending channel and consolidate below 4,155 USD. In this case, selling pressure would intensify, increasing the likelihood of a further decline towards the next support level and casting doubt on the development of the reversal pattern.

XAUUSD overview

Asset: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H1 (Intraday)

Trend: bullish correction

Key resistance levels: 4,220 and 4,325

Key support levels: 4,160 and 4,105





XAUUSD trading scenario for today

Trading scenario (Buy Stop)

A breakout above the local resistance level, followed by consolidation above 4,220 USD, would signal the start of the Double Bottom reversal pattern playing out, with the first target at 4,330 USD.

Current price: 4,191

Entry level: 4,220

Stop loss: 4,195

Take profit: 4,330

Risk-to-reward ratio: more than 1:4

The trade idea is valid until 11:00 PM on 9 October 2026 (server time, UTC+3).

Risk factors

The main risk to the bullish XAUUSD scenario is a failure to consolidate above the 4,220 USD resistance level, which could lead to profit-taking and renewed selling pressure. A breakout below the 4,155 USD support level would be an additional negative signal.

Summary

The XAUUSD forecast for 9 October 2026 suggests that the recovery will continue towards 4,330 USD, provided that prices break above the 4,220 USD resistance level.

Open Account