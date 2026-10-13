XAUUSD is attempting to recover, but expectations that US interest rates will remain high and technical signals point to a risk of renewed declines. Prices are currently hovering around 4,184 USD. Find out more in our analysis for 13 October 2026.

XAUUSD forecast: key takeaways

Beth Hammack urged the Federal Reserve to move to a more restrictive monetary policy stance more quickly

Rising energy prices are increasing inflation risks and concerns about further Fed tightening

XAUUSD forecast for 13 October 2026: 4,025

Fundamental analysis

XAUUSD prices are recovering, but sellers continue to limit gains near the 4,200 USD resistance level. Gold's recovery potential is constrained by concerns regarding persistently high US interest rates and the prospect of further Federal Reserve monetary policy tightening.

One of the key factors weighing on the precious metal has been comments from Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack, who advocated for a shift towards a more restrictive monetary policy stance as soon as possible. In her view, inflationary pressures are spreading across an increasing number of economic sectors, making it crucial for the regulator to prevent elevated inflation expectations from becoming entrenched. According to CME FedWatch, the probability of the Fed leaving its rate unchanged at its October meeting is estimated at 80.6%, while the likelihood of a 25-basis-point hike stands at 19.4%.

Rising commodity prices, particularly energy prices, are sustaining inflation risks and heightening concerns about the Federal Reserve's future policy. Although gold is traditionally viewed as a hedge against inflation, under current conditions this factor could work against it: the prospect of tighter monetary policy is bolstering demand for the US dollar.

Technical outlook

XAUUSD prices are correcting within a Wedge reversal pattern while remaining below the EMA-65, indicating continued selling pressure. The XAUUSD forecast for 13 October 2026 anticipates a renewed decline with a target at 4,025 USD.

Technical indicators suggest a continued correction. The Stochastic Oscillator is approaching overbought territory, where a bearish crossover could form. Consolidation below 4,160 USD would signal further declines. A breakout below this level would confirm that prices have moved beyond the lower boundary of the Wedge pattern and set the stage for stronger bearish momentum.

An alternative scenario would unfold if prices break above the upper boundary of the bearish channel and consolidate above 4,255 USD. In this case, buying pressure would strengthen, increasing the likelihood of further gains.

XAUUSD overview

Asset: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: bearish

Key resistance levels: 4,200 and 4,235

Key support levels: 4,160 and 4,090





XAUUSD trading scenario for today

Trading scenario (Sell Stop)

A breakout below the lower boundary of the Wedge reversal pattern, followed by consolidation below 4,160 USD, would indicate increasing selling pressure and a decline towards the target at 4,025 USD.

Current price: 4,184

Entry level: 4,160

Stop loss: 4,190

Take profit: 4,025

Risk-to-reward ratio: more than 1:4

The trade idea is valid until 8:00 AM on 14 October 2026 (server time, UTC+3).

Risk factors

The main risk to the bearish XAUUSD scenario remains increased demand for gold as a safe-haven asset amid geopolitical tensions and a weakening US dollar. If XAUUSD quotes break above the 4,255 USD resistance level, the bearish scenario could be invalidated.

Summary

The XAUUSD forecast for 13 October 2026 points to a risk of renewed declines amid expectations of a restrictive Federal Reserve monetary policy and continued selling pressure. A breakout below 4,160 USD would confirm the bearish scenario, opening the way towards the 4,025 USD target.

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