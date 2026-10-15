XAUUSD is recovering after a sharp decline amid accelerating US inflation, with prices currently hovering around 4,133 USD. Discover more in our analysis for 15 October 2026.

XAUUSD forecast: key takeaways

A weaker US dollar and falling US Treasury yields are supporting the XAUUSD recovery

According to CME FedWatch, the likelihood of a Federal Reserve rate hike is estimated at 29%, up from 22% before the CPI release

XAUUSD forecast for 15 October 2026: 4,020

Fundamental analysis

XAUUSD is rising but continues to trade within a sideways range that has persisted for 12 trading sessions. Buyers have held a key support level at 4,085 USD, with the main market driver being the release of US consumer inflation data. The CPI unexpectedly accelerated to 3.7% year-on-year, up from 3.4% in August, exceeding analysts' expectations. Persistent inflationary pressure is heightening concerns about further monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve. Following the data release, gold prices fell sharply under selling pressure.

However, XAUUSD quotes are recovering today after falling to a weekly low. A weaker US dollar and declining US Treasury yields are providing additional support to prices. According to CME FedWatch, the likelihood of a rate hike at the October meeting is estimated at around 29%, compared to approximately 22% before the CPI release. Investors are focusing today on US Producer Price Index, retail sales and initial jobless claims data. Higher inflation figures and resilient consumer demand could increase pressure on gold, making the XAUUSD forecast for 15 October 2026 even more bearish.

Technical outlook

XAUUSD quotes are correcting within a descending channel. The XAUUSD forecast for 15 October 2026 anticipates a renewed decline, targeting 4,020 USD.

Technical indicators suggest that the downward movement may continue. The Stochastic Oscillator is approaching overbought territory, where a bearish crossover could form, indicating increased selling pressure. A sustained move below 4,125 USD would provide an additional bearish signal. A breakout below this level would confirm that prices have moved below the lower boundary of the ascending corrective channel and open the door for stronger bearish momentum.

An alternative scenario involves a breakout above the upper boundary of the descending channel and a sustained move above 4,205 USD. In this case, buying pressure would increase, raising the likelihood of a continued corrective rise and weakening the current bearish scenario.

XAUUSD overview

Asset: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M30 (intraday)

Trend: bearish

Key resistance levels: 4,205 and 4,295

Key support levels: 4,125 and 4,085





XAUUSD trading scenario for today

Trading scenario (Sell Stop)

A breakout below the lower boundary of the bullish corrective channel, with prices consolidating below 4,125 USD, would indicate strengthening downward momentum towards the 4,020 USD target.

Current price: 4,133

Entry level: 4,125

Stop loss: 4,155

Take profit: 4,020

Risk-to-reward ratio: more than 1:3

The trade idea is valid until 8:00 AM on 16 October 2026 (server time, UTC+3).

Risk factors

Risks to the bearish XAUUSD scenario are associated with further US dollar weakness and falling US Treasury yields, which could increase demand for gold. Weak US macroeconomic data could provide additional support for bullish momentum in gold by reducing expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike and triggering a breakout above the 4,205 USD resistance level.

Summary

The XAUUSD forecast for 15 October 2026 indicates potential downside amid accelerating US inflation and growing expectations of Fed policy tightening. However, a weaker US dollar and falling bond yields are supporting gold's corrective recovery. A consolidation below 4,125 USD would strengthen bearish momentum, with a target at 4,020 USD.

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