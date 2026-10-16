XAUUSD prices are testing a resistance level. A breakout above this mark would establish an uptrend. Quotes are currently hovering around 4,178 USD. Discover more in our analysis for 16 October 2026.

XAUUSD forecast: key takeaways

The US Consumer Price Index rose by 3.7% year-on-year

US Treasury yields continue to decline

XAUUSD forecast for 16 October 2026: 3,970

Fundamental analysis

The published US consumer inflation data for September indicates that elevated inflationary pressure persists, creating conditions for a stronger US dollar and weighing on gold prices. The CPI rose by 0.6% month-on-month, matching analysts' forecasts but accelerating from the previous 0.4%. Annual inflation reached 3.7%, up from 3.4% and above the expected 3.6%. Сore CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, increased to 2.6% year-on-year, exceeding the 2.5% forecast and the previous 2.4%.

The acceleration in headline and core inflation indicates that price pressures persist in the US economy. This could force the Federal Reserve to take a more cautious approach to monetary easing and delay further interest rate cuts. At the same time, the monthly CPI figure was fully in line with market expectations, so investors' reaction may be muted. The future trajectory of XAUUSD will largely depend on changes in US Treasury yields, the dollar exchange rate, and expectations regarding future Federal Reserve decisions.

Technical outlook

XAUUSD prices are attempting to form an uptrend. The XAUUSD forecast for 16 October 2026 anticipates a renewed decline towards 3,970.

On the D1 timeframe, XAUUSD has formed a support level at 4,065 USD and a resistance level at 4,205 USD. The overall trend remains downward, and prices are under selling pressure. On the H4 chart, support has formed at 4,065 USD, with resistance at 4,180 USD. If the trend continues, the downside target could be 3,970 USD.

An alternative scenario would come into play if prices break above the 4,205 USD resistance level and consolidate above this mark. In this case, a rise towards 4,315 USD can be expected.

XAUUSD overview

Asset: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H4 (intraday)

Trend: bearish

Key resistance levels: 4,170 and 4,205

Key support levels: 4,075 and 4,065





XAUUSD trading scenario for today

Trading scenario (Sell Stop)

A breakout below the 4,065 USD support level would signal increased downward momentum towards the 3,970 USD target.

Current price: 4,178

Entry level: 4,060

Stop loss: 4,090

Take profit: 3,970

Risk-to-reward ratio: more than 1:3

The trade idea is valid until 11:00 PM on 16 October 2026 (server time, UTC+3).

Risk factors

The main risk to XAUUSD gains remains a further acceleration in US inflation, which could fuel expectations of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. A recovery in US Treasury yields and a stronger dollar could add to pressure on prices. At the same time, heightened geopolitical tensions, deteriorating stock market conditions, and increased demand for safe-haven assets could support gold even amid restrictive monetary policy.

Summary

The XAUUSD forecast for 16 October 2026 indicates potential downside towards 3,970. The fundamental outlook for XAUUSD remains mixed. Accelerating US inflation creates conditions for the Federal Reserve to maintain restrictive policy and limits gold's upside potential. However, declining US Treasury yields and a weaker dollar could support a recovery in prices.

Open Account