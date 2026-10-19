XAUUSD quotes are testing a key resistance level. A decisive breakout and subsequent consolidation above this mark would set the stage for an uptrend. Prices currently stand at 4,176 USD. Find out more in our analysis for 19 October 2026.

XAUUSD forecast: key takeaways

The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 3.7% year-on-year

The US Producer Price Index (PPI) rose by 1.3% month-on-month

XAUUSD forecast for 19 October 2026: 3,970

Fundamental analysis

The fundamental picture in the gold market is characterised by increasing inflationary pressure in the US and uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's future decisions. The latest consumer and producer inflation data significantly exceeded the Fed's 2% target, increasing the likelihood that monetary policy will remain restrictive and creating additional risks for XAUUSD prices.

On 14 October, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics released September CPI data. Annual inflation accelerated to 3.7%, compared to 3.4% a month earlier. On 15 October, PPI data was released, confirming increasing inflationary pressure. In September, the index rose by 1.3% month-on-month, exceeding the forecast of 0.6% and the previous reading of 0.5%. Annual producer price inflation accelerated to 6.3%. Such a substantial deviation from forecasts indicates higher costs for US producers and increases the risk that these price rises will be passed on to end consumers.

Technical outlook

XAUUSD prices are attempting to establish an uptrend. The XAUUSD forecast for 19 October 2026 anticipates a renewed decline towards 3,970.

On the daily D1 chart, XAUUSD maintains its downward momentum, indicating that sellers hold the upper hand and prices remain under pressure. A key support level has formed at 4,065 USD, while the nearest resistance lies around 4,205 USD. On the H4 timeframe, the technical picture also points to a continuing downtrend. The support level is located at 4,065 USD, with resistance around 4,180 USD. If the decline continues and prices decisively break below the 4,065 USD support level, the next downside target will be 3,970 USD.

An alternative scenario suggests a change in the prevailing trend if prices overcome a key resistance level at 4,205 USD. Sustained consolidation above this mark would signal easing selling pressure and open the door for an upward correction, with a potential target at 4,315 USD.

XAUUSD overview

Asset: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: bearish

Key resistance levels: 4,170 and 4,205

Key support levels: 4,075 and 4,065





XAUUSD trading scenario for today

Trading scenario (Sell Stop)

A breakout below the 4,065 USD support level would signal increased downward momentum towards the 3,970 USD target.

Current price: 4,176

Entry level: 4,060

Stop loss: 4,090

Take profit: 3,970

Risk-to-reward ratio: more than 1:3

The trade idea is valid until 8:00 AM on 20 October 2026 (server time, UTC+3).

Risk factors

The main risk factors for XAUUSD remain a further acceleration in US inflation, changes in expectations regarding Federal Reserve decisions, and a potential rise in US Treasury yields. A stronger dollar could add to pressure on gold. At the same time, geopolitical tensions, falling stock indices, and increasing demand for safe-haven assets could limit the decline in prices and trigger an upward correction.

Summary

The XAUUSD forecast for 19 October 2026 indicates potential downside towards 3,970. Despite a substantial acceleration in US consumer and producer inflation, the probability of a Federal Reserve rate hike at the October meeting stands at only 16.1%. Meanwhile, expectations of monetary tightening in December remain high, limiting the potential for a sustained rise in gold prices.

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