Gold is awaiting the Federal Reserve meeting and its interest rate decision, with prices currently hovering around 4,120 USD. Find out more in our analysis for 20 October 2026.

XAUUSD forecast: key takeaways

On Tuesday, spot gold prices gained around 0.1% to reach 4,145 USD per ounce

Persistently high US inflation increases the risk of an interest rate change

XAUUSD forecast for 20 October 2026: 4,080

Fundamental analysis

The XAUUSD price forecast for today, 20 October 2026, shows that spot prices rose by approximately 0.1% on Tuesday, reaching 4,145 USD per ounce. Investors are assessing the outlook for US monetary policy ahead of next week's Federal Reserve meeting.

Investors are currently trying to determine the direction of US monetary policy ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting scheduled for next week.

Most market participants expect rates to remain unchanged at the upcoming meeting. However, persistently high US inflation increases the risk that the Federal Reserve may adopt more restrictive measures later this year. High interest rates and rising bond yields typically weigh on gold, as the metal does not generate interest income.

According to the World Gold Council, global gold ETFs attracted inflows of 10 billion USD in September, with quarterly inflows reaching a record 31 billion USD. Although gold prices fell in September, the funds' total gold holdings rose to an all-time high of 4,256 tonnes, indicating that investor interest in the metal remains very strong.

Tensions surrounding international conflicts, government debt, and financial market conditions are driving market participants towards safe-haven assets. However, rising bond yields could hinder gains in gold prices.

Today's XAUUSD forecast takes into account a mixed fundamental backdrop. Investor demand and geopolitical uncertainty are supporting XAUUSD prices, but their future direction will depend on the dollar, US Treasury yields, and signals from the Federal Reserve. If inflation remains high and the central bank maintains a restrictive stance, gold's upside potential may be limited.

Technical outlook

On the XAUUSD H4 chart, prices have formed an Engulfing reversal pattern near the upper Bollinger Band. As the pattern's signal plays out, prices could continue their downward wave. Since XAUUSD remains within a descending channel, the downside target is the 4,080 USD support level.

Today's XAUUSD technical analysis also considers another scenario, with prices correcting towards 4,170 USD and continuing their downward trajectory after testing the resistance level.

XAUUSD overview

Asset: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: bearish

Key resistance levels: 4,170 and 4,205

Key support levels: 4,080 and 4,000





XAUUSD trading scenario for today

Trading scenario (Sell Stop)

A breakout below the 4,080 USD support level would signal increased downward momentum and create conditions for opening short positions.

Current price: 4,120

Entry level: 4,080

Stop loss: 4,110

Take profit: 4,000

Risk-to-reward ratio: more than 1:2

The trade idea is valid until 8:00 AM on 21 October 2026 (server time, UTC+3).

Risk factors

The main risk factors for XAUUSD remain a further acceleration in US inflation, shifting expectations regarding Federal Reserve decisions, and rising US Treasury yields. A stronger dollar could put additional pressure on gold. At the same time, geopolitical tensions, falling stock indices, and stronger demand for safe-haven assets could limit the decline and trigger an upward wave.

Summary

Gold continues to lose ground in anticipation of the interest rate decision. XAUUSD technical analysis suggests a drop towards 4,080 USD.

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