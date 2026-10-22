Gold continues its attempts to recover as markets await US economic data, with prices currently hovering around 4,100 USD. Find out more in our analysis for 22 October 2026.

XAUUSD forecast: key takeaways

Markets expect the Federal Reserve to leave interest rates unchanged at its meeting

Some investors continue to take advantage of price declines to increase their holdings of the metal

XAUUSD forecast for 22 October 2026: 4,120

Fundamental analysis

The XAUUSD price forecast for today, 22 October 2026, indicates that the fundamental backdrop for gold has shifted towards the negative: rising energy prices are heightening inflation concerns, prompting investors to reassess the outlook for Federal Reserve interest rates. However, sustained demand for gold ETFs and geopolitical tensions continue to support the metal.

Markets expect the Fed to keep rates unchanged at its 27–28 October meeting, but the probability of a rate hike in December is estimated at around 91.0%. High interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding gold, which does not generate interest income.

All eyes are on the upcoming release of the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) data, expected next week. The figures could alter expectations for Fed interest rates and affect the dollar and gold prices.

According to the World Gold Council, gold ETFs attracted around 10 billion USD in September, with quarterly inflows reaching a record 31 billion USD. This suggests that some investors continue to take advantage of price declines to increase their holdings of the metal.

The XAUUSD forecast for 22 October 2026 takes into account that high oil prices and expectations of a prolonged period of elevated interest rates are limiting gold's upside potential. At the same time, investment demand and geopolitical risks may help contain declines. The key market events to watch are the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting and new US inflation data.

Technical outlook

On the H4 chart, XAUUSD prices have formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the lower Bollinger Band and could develop an upward wave as the pattern's signal plays out. Since XAUUSD remains within a descending channel, the correction's target is the 4,120 USD resistance level.

However, today's XAUUSD technical analysis also suggests an alternative scenario in which prices fall to 4,050 USD and continue their downward momentum without testing the resistance level.

XAUUSD overview

Asset: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: bearish

Key resistance levels: 4,120 and 4,205

Key support levels: 4,050 and 4,000





XAUUSD trading scenario for today

A breakout above the 4,120 USD resistance level would signal an upward wave and create conditions for opening long positions.

Trading scenario XAUUSD BUY Current price 4,110 Entry level 4,120 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:2 Stop loss 4,090 Take profit 4,205

Risk factors

The main risks for XAUUSD remain a further acceleration in US inflation, a possible Federal Reserve interest rate hike, persistently high government bond yields, and a stronger US dollar.

Summary

The key market events to watch are the upcoming Fed meeting and new US inflation data. Meanwhile, XAUUSD technical analysis suggests that prices could rise towards 4,120 USD.

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