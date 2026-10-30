Growing expectations of a US interest rate hike continue to put pressure on gold, with prices currently hovering at 4,005 USD. Find out more in our analysis for 30 October 2026.

XAUUSD forecast: key takeaways

The US PCE rose to 3.6% in September

The oil market poses additional risks for gold

XAUUSD forecast for 30 October 2026: 4,065 and 3,965

Fundamental analysis

Today's XAUUSD price forecast for 30 October 2026 shows that gold is ending October under pressure from inflation risks, high oil prices, and expectations of further monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.

US inflation is fuelling expectations of an interest rate hike. The PCE price index rose to 3.6% in September. Against this backdrop, the likelihood of a Federal Reserve rate hike in December is estimated at around 75%. Higher borrowing costs make gold less attractive to investors.

The oil market creates additional risks. Tensions in the Middle East and an increase in attacks on Saudi Arabian facilities are keeping oil prices high. This is fuelling concerns about another inflationary surge and persistently high interest rates.

However, the Fed's rhetoric leaves room for a recovery. Although the central bank kept interest rates unchanged at its latest meeting, two policymakers supported an increase. Yet comments from Chairman Kevin Warsh were less hawkish than some market participants had expected, somewhat limiting the dollar's gains and temporarily supporting gold.

The XAUUSD forecast for 30 October takes into account that accelerating inflation, high oil prices, and the possibility of a Fed rate hike in December are limiting demand for the precious metal. At the same time, less hawkish rhetoric from the US central bank and buying on dips could help stabilise prices. The main drivers of further movements will be US bond yields and inflation expectations.

Technical outlook

On the H4 chart, XAUUSD prices have formed a Hanging Man reversal pattern near the upper Bollinger Band and could continue their downward wave as the pattern's signal plays out. Since XAUUSD remains within a descending channel, the downside target is the 3,965 USD support level.

However, today's XAUUSD technical analysis also suggests an alternative scenario in which prices correct towards 4,065 USD and continue their downward trajectory after testing the resistance level.

XAUUSD overview

Asset: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: bearish

Key resistance levels: 4,065 and 4,145

Key support levels: 3,965 and 3,920





XAUUSD trading scenario for today

Following a correction towards the resistance level at 4,065 USD, prices could resume their downtrend.

Trading scenario XAUUSD SELL Current price 4,005 Entry level 4,065 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:4 Stop loss 4,090 Take profit 3,965

Risk factors

The main risks for gold are linked to potential changes in expectations for the Federal Reserve's December decision, the release of US economic data, movements in US Treasury yields, and the geopolitical situation in the Middle East.

Summary

Gold remains dependent on geopolitics, oil prices, and the Fed's rhetoric. XAUUSD technical analysis suggests that prices could fall towards the 3,965 USD support level following a correction.

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