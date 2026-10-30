Growing expectations of a US interest rate hike continue to put pressure on gold, with prices currently hovering at 4,005 USD. Find out more in our analysis for 30 October 2026.
Today's XAUUSD price forecast for 30 October 2026 shows that gold is ending October under pressure from inflation risks, high oil prices, and expectations of further monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.
US inflation is fuelling expectations of an interest rate hike. The PCE price index rose to 3.6% in September. Against this backdrop, the likelihood of a Federal Reserve rate hike in December is estimated at around 75%. Higher borrowing costs make gold less attractive to investors.
The oil market creates additional risks. Tensions in the Middle East and an increase in attacks on Saudi Arabian facilities are keeping oil prices high. This is fuelling concerns about another inflationary surge and persistently high interest rates.
However, the Fed's rhetoric leaves room for a recovery. Although the central bank kept interest rates unchanged at its latest meeting, two policymakers supported an increase. Yet comments from Chairman Kevin Warsh were less hawkish than some market participants had expected, somewhat limiting the dollar's gains and temporarily supporting gold.
The XAUUSD forecast for 30 October takes into account that accelerating inflation, high oil prices, and the possibility of a Fed rate hike in December are limiting demand for the precious metal. At the same time, less hawkish rhetoric from the US central bank and buying on dips could help stabilise prices. The main drivers of further movements will be US bond yields and inflation expectations.
On the H4 chart, XAUUSD prices have formed a Hanging Man reversal pattern near the upper Bollinger Band and could continue their downward wave as the pattern's signal plays out. Since XAUUSD remains within a descending channel, the downside target is the 3,965 USD support level.
However, today's XAUUSD technical analysis also suggests an alternative scenario in which prices correct towards 4,065 USD and continue their downward trajectory after testing the resistance level.
Following a correction towards the resistance level at 4,065 USD, prices could resume their downtrend.
The main risks for gold are linked to potential changes in expectations for the Federal Reserve's December decision, the release of US economic data, movements in US Treasury yields, and the geopolitical situation in the Middle East.
Gold remains dependent on geopolitics, oil prices, and the Fed's rhetoric. XAUUSD technical analysis suggests that prices could fall towards the 3,965 USD support level following a correction.
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Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.