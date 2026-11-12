A stronger US dollar and the rising likelihood of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike continue to put pressure on gold, with prices currently hovering at 3,973 USD. Discover more in our analysis for 12 November 2026.

XAUUSD forecast: key takeaways

US CPI came in at 3.7% in October

Gold is gradually becoming more expensive for international buyers, limiting demand

XAUUSD forecast for 12 November 2026: 4,060

Fundamental analysis

Today's XAUUSD price forecast for 12 November 2026 shows that gold has come under pressure following higher-than-expected US inflation data. Market participants are reassessing the outlook for Federal Reserve monetary policy, supporting the dollar and making interest-bearing instruments more attractive than precious metals.

The US CPI reading for October came in at 3.7%, up from a previous reading of 3.4%. Inflation accelerated not only in energy but also across a range of goods and services, fuelling concerns that the Federal Reserve may need to maintain restrictive monetary policy for longer.

Following the inflation release, investors began to price in an interest rate hike in December and another in March 2027. Some Federal Reserve officials have indicated that more decisive action may be necessary if price pressures persist. Higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-interest-bearing gold.

Gold is gradually becoming more expensive for international buyers, which is limiting demand and contributing to lower prices. In the short term, movements in the dollar and US bond yields will remain a key driver for XAUUSD prices.

According to the World Gold Council, official institutions increased their gold reserves by 321 tonnes in Q3 2026, 42% more than a year earlier. Since the beginning of the year, net purchases have reached 675 tonnes. This provides a long-term fundamental foundation for demand for the metal.

The XAUUSD forecast for 12 November takes into account that the fundamental backdrop for gold remains negative in the short term. Accelerating inflation, a stronger dollar, and growing expectations of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes are weighing on prices. At the same time, central bank purchases and sustained interest from European and Asian ETFs are limiting long-term risks. The market's immediate focus is shifting to the US Producer Price Index (PPI), due for release on 13 November.

Technical outlook

On the H4 chart, XAUUSD prices have formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the lower Bollinger Band and could develop an upward wave as the pattern's signal plays out. With XAUUSD remaining within an ascending channel, the upside target is the 4,060 USD resistance level.

However, today's XAUUSD technical analysis also envisages an alternative scenario in which prices could correct towards 3,945 USD and then resume the uptrend after testing the support level.

XAUUSD overview

Asset: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: bearish

Key resistance level: 4,060

Key support level: 3,945





XAUUSD trading scenario for today

A pullback towards 3,945 could mark the end of the correction and the beginning of a new upward wave, paving the way for long positions.

Trading scenario XAUUSD BUY Current price 3,973 Entry level 3,945 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:3.83 Stop loss 3,915 Take profit 4,060

Risk factors

The main risks for gold are further Federal Reserve monetary policy tightening, geopolitical risks and the associated movements in energy prices, and rising US bond yields.

Summary

Gold continues to correct following the release of US inflation data. However, today's XAUUSD technical analysis suggests a rise towards 4,060 USD once the correction is complete.

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