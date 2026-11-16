XAUUSD prices remain near a 13-month low after its worst week in recent months. Rising US Treasury yields and expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike in December continue to weigh on gold, with prices currently hovering at 3,880 USD. Find out more in our analysis for 16 November 2026.

XAUUSD forecast: key takeaways

Gold lost around 4.5% over the week as expectations of further Federal Reserve interest rate hikes increased

The yield on 10-year US Treasuries rose towards 5.15%, while the probability of a 25-basis-point rate hike in December approached 90%

XAUUSD forecast for 16 November 2026: 3,800

Fundamental analysis

Gold begins the new week near 13-month lows after losing 4.56% of its value last week. The main pressure on XAUUSD comes from high US bond yields, a strong dollar, and growing expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike in December.

The US Producer Price Index for October confirmed that inflationary pressures remain elevated. Headline PPI rose by 6.5% year-on-year, up from 6.3% a month earlier, while the core reading remained at 5.0%. Together with stronger CPI data, these figures have increased market confidence that the Federal Reserve's monetary tightening cycle is not yet over.

Federal Reserve officials are also maintaining a hawkish stance. Mary Daly said that further rate hikes were necessary as companies pass rising costs on to consumers, while Susan Collins warned that inflationary pressures were becoming more widespread. Austan Goolsbee also noted a deterioration in the inflation outlook that could require more aggressive action from the Federal Reserve.

The yield on 10-year US Treasuries rose towards 5.15%, while the US Dollar Index hit a 19-month high. The market estimates the likelihood of a 25-basis-point rate hike in December at almost 90%, with around 10% assigned to a larger, 50-basis-point increase. This combination remains unfavourable for gold as a non-interest-bearing asset.

This week, investors will focus on the minutes of the latest FOMC meeting, US retail sales data, and speeches by Federal Reserve officials. Any further signals that restrictive policy will remain in place would keep XAUUSD under pressure.

The XAUUSD forecast for 16 November 2026 is bearish.

Technical outlook

XAUUSD quotes maintain their strong downward momentum after reversing from the 4,146.90 resistance level. Prices broke through the 4,082.60 and 4,000.00 levels before falling towards key support at 3,852.51. Prices are near the lower Bollinger Band, confirming that sellers retain the upper hand. Today's XAUUSD forecast suggests a further decline, with a potential target at 3,800.00.

MACD is well below the zero line, with the indicator line below the signal line, maintaining a bearish signal. The Stochastic Oscillator is also heading downwards and approaching oversold territory, with the %K line at 24.73 and the %D line at 38.88. This leaves room for a local technical rebound but does not yet indicate a change in the main trend.

A breakout below the 3,852.51 support level would further confirm the bearish scenario. The main scenario would be invalidated if XAUUSD quotes return above the 3,922.15 resistance level and consolidate there. In this case, the correction could extend towards 3,947.40 and then 3,997.90.

XAUUSD overview

Asset: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: bearish

Key resistance levels: 3,922.15 and 3,997.90

Key support levels: 3,852.51 and 3,800.00





XAUUSD trading scenario for today

A breakout below the key support level, followed by consolidation below 3,852.51, would confirm the continuation of the downtrend and create conditions for opening short positions.

Trading scenario XAUUSD SELL Current price 3,880 Entry level 3,850 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:2 Stop loss 3,875 Take profit 3,800

Risk factors

The main risk to the bearish XAUUSD scenario is technical oversold conditions following the sharp weekly decline. Falling US Treasury yields or more dovish signals from the FOMC minutes could trigger a corrective rise in gold. A renewed shift towards risk aversion would provide additional support. Consolidation above 3,922.15 would weaken the bearish scenario and increase the likelihood of a recovery towards 3,997.90.

Summary

The XAUUSD forecast for 16 November 2026 points to continued bearish momentum, with a potential downside target at 3,800.00 and further confirmation if prices break below 3,852.51.

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