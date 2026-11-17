Gold continues to lose ground amid a strengthening US dollar and the release of the Federal Reserve meeting minutes, with prices currently standing at 3,875 USD. Discover more in our analysis for 17 November 2026.

XAUUSD forecast: key takeaways

The market estimates the likelihood of a 0.25-percentage-point rate hike in December at around 95.7%

Attention is shifting to the release of the FOMC meeting minutes on 18 November

XAUUSD forecast for 17 November 2026: 3,841

Fundamental analysis

Today's XAUUSD price forecast for 17 November 2026 shows that gold is attempting to recover after a sharp decline, but the fundamental backdrop remains challenging. The main obstacles are a strengthening dollar, rising US bond yields, and expectations of further Federal Reserve monetary tightening.

The market estimates the probability of a 0.25-percentage-point Federal Reserve rate hike in December at around 95.7%, while a larger increase is also being discussed. This reassessment of the outlook for US monetary policy makes gold less attractive, as holding the metal does not generate interest income.

Attention is shifting to the release of the FOMC meeting minutes on 18 November. Market participants will be looking for confirmation of how seriously Federal Reserve policymakers are considering further rate hikes. Hawkish rhetoric could add to pressure on the precious metal.

The XAUUSD forecast for 17 November 2026 takes into account that today's focus is on US retail sales, industrial production, and import prices. Retail sales are forecast to increase by around 0.2%, following a 0.8% rise in September. Strong results could bolster the dollar, while signs of slowing consumption could support gold.

Technical outlook

On the H4 chart, XAUUSD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the lower Bollinger Band. As this pattern's signal plays out, prices could form a corrective wave before declining. Since XAUUSD quotes remain within a descending channel, the 3,915 USD resistance level will serve as the upside target.

However, today's XAUUSD technical analysis also envisages an alternative scenario in which prices could fall towards 3,841 USD and continue their downward trajectory without testing the resistance level.

XAUUSD overview

Asset: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: bearish

Key resistance levels: 3,915 and 4,000

Key support levels: 3,841 and 3,800





XAUUSD trading scenario for today

A pullback towards resistance at 3,915, followed by a move lower from that level, would create opportunities to open short positions.

Trading scenario XAUUSD SELL Current price 3,875 Entry level 3,915 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:2.96 Stop loss 3,940 Take profit 3,841

Risk factors

The main risks to a decline in XAUUSD prices are falling US Treasury yields or more dovish signals from the FOMC minutes, which could trigger a corrective rise in gold. A renewed shift towards risk aversion would provide additional support.

Summary

The release of the FOMC meeting minutes could affect XAUUSD prices and trigger a further decline. Today's XAUUSD technical analysis suggests a fall towards the 3,841 USD support level once the correction is complete.

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