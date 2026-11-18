XAUUSD prices are hovering near their yearly low amid a strong dollar, high US Treasury yields, and growing expectations of further Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. Market attention is now shifting to the minutes of the central bank's October meeting. Prices currently stand at 3,805 USD. Find out more in our analysis for 18 November 2026.

XAUUSD forecast: key takeaways

The yield on 10-year US Treasuries remains high, while the dollar is hovering near 19-month highs, continuing to weigh on gold

The market estimates the likelihood of a 25-basis-point Federal Reserve rate hike in December at 95.7%

XAUUSD forecast for 18 November 2026: 3,750

Fundamental analysis

Gold is stabilising near 3,805 USD after falling to its lowest levels in a year. The main factors weighing on XAUUSD remain a strong dollar, high US bond yields, and expectations of further tightening of Federal Reserve monetary policy.

The yield on 10-year US Treasuries remains elevated as investors price in a more prolonged cycle of rate hikes. Federal Reserve officials are also maintaining a hawkish tone. Alberto Musalem suggested that several additional rate hikes might be needed, while Beth Hammack noted that a deterioration in the inflation outlook could require the central bank to consider larger increases.

The market currently estimates the probability of a 25-basis-point rate hike in December at 95.7%, while the likelihood of a 50-basis-point increase is around 4.3%. Persistently high interest rates remain a negative factor for gold, as they increase the opportunity cost of holding a non-interest-bearing asset.

Today, investors will focus primarily on the minutes of the October FOMC meeting. Signals that are more hawkish than expected could provide additional support for yields and the dollar, adding pressure on XAUUSD quotes. At the same time, weakness in the technology sector and deteriorating risk appetite could offer some support for safe-haven demand for gold.

The XAUUSD forecast for 18 November 2026 is bearish.

Technical outlook

XAUUSD retains a pronounced bearish structure on the H4 timeframe. After breaking below the 4,082.60 area, prices continued to form lower highs and lower lows and are now testing the 3,805.57 support level. Quotes remain near the lower Bollinger Band, confirming strong selling pressure. Today's XAUUSD forecast suggests a further decline, with a potential target at 3,750.00.

MACD is well below the zero line, although the indicator line is slightly above the signal line, suggesting some weakening of the current bearish momentum. The Stochastic Oscillator is near oversold territory, with the %K line at 22.01 and the %D line at 33.22. This allows for a local rebound but does not yet change the overall bearish picture.

A decisive breakout below the 3,805.57 support level would further confirm the main scenario. The bearish scenario would be invalidated if XAUUSD prices return above resistance at 3,855.60. In this case, the correction could extend towards 3,884.05 and then 3,912.50.

XAUUSD overview

Asset: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: bearish

Key resistance levels: 3,855.60 and 3,884.05

Key support levels: 3,805.57 and 3,750.00





XAUUSD trading scenario for today

A breakout below the current support level, followed by consolidation below 3,805.57, would confirm the continuation of the downtrend and create conditions for opening short positions.

Trading scenario XAUUSD SELL Current price 3,805 Entry level 3,800 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:2 Stop loss 3,825 Take profit 3,750

Risk factors

The main risk to the bearish XAUUSD scenario remains technical oversold conditions following an extended sell-off. A more dovish tone in the FOMC minutes, a decline in US Treasury yields, or renewed risk aversion among investors could trigger a corrective recovery in gold. Consolidation above 3,855.60 would weaken the bearish scenario and increase the likelihood of a move towards 3,884.05.

Summary

The XAUUSD forecast for 18 November 2026 points to continued bearish momentum, with a potential downside target at 3,750.00 and further confirmation if prices break below 3,805.57.

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