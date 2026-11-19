The main source of pressure remains the increasing appeal of US dollar-denominated assets amid expectations of further monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve. Prices currently stand at 3,737 USD. Find out more in our analysis for 19 November 2026.

XAUUSD forecast: key takeaways

October retail sales rose by 0.2% month-on-month

The market estimates the likelihood of a 25-basis-point Federal Reserve rate hike in December at 96.5%

XAUUSD forecast for 19 November 2026: 3,625

Fundamental analysis

Persistent inflationary pressure is limiting the Federal Reserve's scope to ease monetary policy. Moreover, the likelihood of further interest rate hikes is rising. This is a negative factor for gold, as high bond yields increase the opportunity cost of holding the precious metal.

October retail sales rose by 0.2% month-on-month, while sales excluding automobiles increased by 0.6%, exceeding the forecast of 0.4%. At the same time, industrial production declined by 0.4%, compared to an expected increase of 0.2%. This combination of figures indicates that consumer activity remains resilient even as some manufacturing sectors weaken. Despite the mixed data, inflation risks remain the Federal Reserve's main focus.

As a result, gold faces two negative factors simultaneously: it becomes more expensive for buyers using other currencies, and its relative appeal declines amid rising interest rates. The fundamental outlook for gold remains negative, and the likelihood of a continued downward move has increased following the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's October meeting. According to the document, virtually all meeting participants believe further interest rate hikes are needed to bring inflation back to the 2% target.

The XAUUSD forecast for 19 November 2026 is bearish.

Technical outlook

XAUUSD prices have entered a strong downtrend and are reaching new all-time lows. On the D1 chart, resistance formed at 3,920. Support at 3,850 was broken, and a new support level has yet to form. On the H4 chart, a local support level formed at 3,720, while a resistance level shifted to 3,890. A breakout below 3,720 would confirm the downtrend. Today's XAUUSD forecast suggests a further decline, with a potential target at 3,625.

The main scenario would be invalidated if prices consolidate above the 3,890 resistance level, signalling an acceleration of the rise towards 4,010.

XAUUSD overview

Asset: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: bearish

Key resistance levels: 3,890

Key support levels: 3,720





XAUUSD trading scenario for today

A breakout below the current support level, followed by consolidation below 3,720, would confirm the continuation of the downtrend and provide an opportunity to open short positions.

Trading scenario XAUUSD SELL Current price 3,737 Entry level 3,715 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:3 Stop loss 3,745 Take profit 3,625

Risk factors

The main risks to the forecast are an unexpected shift in Federal Reserve rhetoric, a sharp decline in US bond yields, heightened geopolitical instability, and a recovery in demand for safe-haven assets. Another factor is gold's technically oversold condition, which increases the likelihood of sharp short-term rebounds even if the overall downtrend persists.

Summary

Persistent US inflation, hawkish Federal Reserve rhetoric, a strengthening dollar, and elevated Treasury yields are setting the stage for further declines in gold prices. Over the coming trading sessions, the downtrend is most likely to continue, potentially interrupted by brief upward corrections. A significant change to the current scenario would require a weaker US dollar, lower bond yields, or a reassessment of expectations for further Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.

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