XAUUSD prices remain under strong pressure, reaching their lowest level since September 2025. Hawkish signals from the Federal Reserve, a strong dollar, and renewed concerns about US-Iran relations continue to favour sellers. Prices currently stand at 3,539 USD. Find out more in our analysis for 20 November 2026.

XAUUSD forecast: key takeaways

The minutes of the Federal Reserve's October meeting showed that almost all policymakers expect further interest rate hikes to bring inflation back to the 2% target

The market has almost fully priced in a 25-basis-point rate hike in December and anticipates further tightening in early 2027

XAUUSD forecast for 20 November 2026: 3,470

Fundamental analysis

Gold has extended its decline to a fifth consecutive session, approaching its lowest levels since September 2025. The main factor weighing on prices remains a reassessment of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy outlook.

The minutes of the October FOMC meeting, published on Wednesday, confirmed the central bank's hawkish stance. Nearly all Federal Reserve officials expect further interest rate hikes to bring inflation back to the 2% target. The market has almost fully priced in a 25-basis-point rate hike in December and is increasingly factoring in additional steps in January and April 2027.

This environment remains unfavourable for gold. Higher interest rates increase the appeal of yield-bearing US dollar assets and raise the opportunity cost of holding gold, which does not generate interest income.

A strong dollar is adding to the pressure. The US currency remains near its highest levels since April 2025, supported by hawkish Federal Reserve expectations and a renewed rise in geopolitical tensions.

The market is also assessing reports of possible new large-scale US strikes against Iran. For now, this factor is primarily supporting safe-haven demand for the dollar rather than gold. At the same time, XAUUSD's deeply oversold technical condition increases the likelihood of short-term corrective rebounds after the prolonged sell-off.

The XAUUSD forecast for 20 November 2026 is bearish.

Technical outlook

XAUUSD remains in a strong downtrend on the H4 timeframe. Following a break below the 3,870.39 support level, the decline accelerated, with prices moving through the 3,800.00, 3,700.00, and 3,600.00 areas. Quotes are currently testing a new key support level at 3,525.81. Today's XAUUSD forecast suggests further declines, with a potential target at 3,470.00.

MACD is deep below the zero line, with the indicator line below the signal line, confirming continued strong bearish momentum. The Stochastic Oscillator is in deeply oversold territory: the %K line stands at 3.89 and the %D line at 7.38. This substantially increases the likelihood of a local technical rebound, although it does not yet provide a full-fledged trend reversal signal.

A decisive breakout below the 3,525.81 support level would further confirm the main scenario. The bearish scenario would be invalidated if prices recover and consolidate above the 3,608.10 resistance level. In that case, the correction could extend towards 3,654.90 and then 3,701.70.

XAUUSD overview

Asset: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: bearish

Key resistance levels: 3,608.10 and 3,654.90

Key support levels: 3,525.81 and 3,470.00





XAUUSD trading scenario for today

A breakout below support followed by consolidation below 3,525.81 would confirm continued strong bearish momentum and create conditions for opening short positions.

Trading scenario XAUUSD SELL Current price 3,539 Entry level 3,524 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:2 Stop loss 3,551 Take profit 3,470

Risk factors

The main risk to the bearish XAUUSD scenario remains the market's extremely oversold technical condition after a prolonged sell-off. Short covering, a decline in US Treasury yields, or stronger direct demand for safe-haven assets could trigger a sharp corrective rebound. Consolidation above 3,608.10 would weaken the bearish scenario and increase the likelihood of a recovery towards 3,654.90.

Summary

The XAUUSD forecast for 20 November 2026 points to continued bearish momentum, with a potential downside target at 3,470.00 and further confirmation if prices break below 3,525.81.

Editors’ picks

EURUSD forecast 2026–2027: technical analysis, price levels & predictions The EURUSD outlook for 2026 and 2027: key levels on the daily chart, three trading scenarios and the policy gap between the Fed and the ECB that drives the pair.

Gold (XAUUSD) forecast 2026: technical analysis, price levels & predictions Where gold could trade in 2026: key levels, three trading scenarios with entry triggers and the forecasts from J.P. Morgan, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs.

Open Account