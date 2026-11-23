Gold is attempting to regain ground ahead of the release of US inflation data, with XAUUSD prices currently standing at 3,623 USD. Find out more in our analysis for 23 November 2026.

XAUUSD forecast: key takeaways

High Treasury yields limit gold's appeal

The key event this week will be the release of the PCE price index on 25 November

XAUUSD forecast for 23 November 2026: 3,705 and 3,535

Fundamental analysis

The XAUUSD price forecast for today, 23 November 2026, indicates that the gold market remains caught between demand for safe-haven assets and hawkish expectations for US monetary policy. In the coming days, price movements will depend primarily on inflation signals, the outlook for Federal Reserve interest rates, the dollar, and geopolitical developments.

XAUUSD quotes are attempting to break higher after a sharp decline. Following a substantial fall last week, gold is trying to recover. The rebound is driven by a partial reassessment of expectations for further Federal Reserve tightening, but this has not yet eliminated the underlying risks.

The US dollar remains strong, while high Treasury yields limit the appeal of gold, which does not generate interest income.

Against this backdrop, central bank demand continues to provide long-term support for the market, although in the short term this factor is overshadowed by the influence of US macroeconomic developments.

The main event of the week will be the release of the PCE price index on 25 November. Rising inflation could strengthen expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike and trigger another round of selling in gold.

The XAUUSD forecast for 23 November 2026 takes into account that the fundamental backdrop remains predominantly negative despite the attempted recovery following the sell-off. A strong dollar, high yields, and the possibility of further Federal Reserve tightening limit the upside potential. At the same time, geopolitical risks, central bank demand, and investment purchases could provide support in the event of further declines. US PCE inflation data will be the main catalyst for price movements this week.

Technical outlook

On the H4 chart, XAUUSD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the lower Bollinger Band. As the pattern's signal plays out, prices could extend their corrective wave before declining. Since XAUUSD quotes remain within a descending channel, the 3,705 USD resistance level is the upside target.

However, today's XAUUSD technical analysis also suggests another scenario in which prices dip to 3,535 USD and continue their downward trajectory without testing the resistance level.

XAUUSD overview

Asset: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: bearish

Key resistance levels: 3,705 and 3,850

Key support levels: 3,535 and 3,470





XAUUSD trading scenario for today

A pullback in XAUUSD quotes towards the 3,705 resistance level, followed by a rebound, would signal the end of the correction and create conditions for opening short positions.

Trading scenario XAUUSD SELL Current price 3,623 Entry level 3,705 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:5.67 Stop loss 3,735 Take profit 3,535

Risk factors

The main risks to a decline in XAUUSD prices are falling US Treasury yields, increased demand for safe-haven assets, slowing US inflation, and an easing of Federal Reserve monetary policy.

Summary

Gold retains the potential for a recovery as a safe-haven asset, with easing US inflation potentially acting as a catalyst. Meanwhile, today's XAUUSD technical analysis suggests a correction towards 3,705 USD before a decline.

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