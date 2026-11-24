XAUUSD prices are recovering after falling to a yearly low, supported by declining US Treasury yields and weaker business activity in the US. However, expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike in December continue to limit gold's upside potential. Prices currently stand at 3,632 USD. Find out more in our analysis for 24 November 2026.

XAUUSD forecast: key takeaways

Gold rebounded from the 3,500 USD area after falling by almost 9% over the previous week, supported by a decline in US Treasury yields

The market estimates the likelihood of a 25-basis-point Federal Reserve rate hike in December at 96%, making October's PCE data the main guide for further price movements

XAUUSD forecast for 24 November 2026: 3,502

Fundamental analysis

Gold is recovering after falling to a yearly low around 3,500 USD. XAUUSD quotes have been supported by a decline in US government bond yields despite the dollar's strength. Positive stock market performance following news surrounding NVIDIA has provided an additional boost to sentiment.

The yield on 10-year US Treasuries fell to around 4.94%, somewhat easing pressure on gold as a non-interest-bearing asset. At the same time, the published S&P Global business activity indices came in weaker than expected, with the manufacturing PMI falling to 54.5 and the services PMI declining to 54.7.

Nevertheless, expectations of further Federal Reserve tightening remain the main restraining factor. The market puts the probability of a 25-basis-point rate hike in December at 96%. Therefore, a further recovery in gold will largely depend on whether the US inflation outlook changes.

The week's main event will be the release of October's core PCE price index, which is forecast to accelerate to 3.2% year-on-year from 3.1%. The headline reading is expected at 3.8%, up from 3.6% previously. Higher-than-forecast inflation could drive yields higher again and renew pressure on XAUUSD quotes.

The XAUUSD forecast for 24 November 2026 is bearish.

Technical outlook

XAUUSD has entered a corrective recovery after a sharp fall towards the 3,502.84 support level. Buyers pushed prices back above 3,600.00 and tested the 3,684.60 area; however, quotes remain within a broader bearish structure. Today's XAUUSD forecast suggests a renewed decline, with a potential target at 3,502.84.

MACD remains well below the zero line, although the indicator line is above the signal line, reflecting a weakening of the previous bearish momentum. The Stochastic Oscillator has turned down after recovering, with the %K line at 48.06 and the %D line at 62.44. This indicates fading short-term buying momentum and increases the likelihood of another wave of selling.

A breakout below the 3,587.90 support level would further confirm the bearish scenario. The main scenario would be invalidated if prices consolidate above the 3,684.60 resistance level. In that case, the recovery could continue towards 3,732.95 and then 3,781.30.

XAUUSD overview

Asset: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: bearish

Key resistance levels: 3,684.60 and 3,732.95

Key support levels: 3,587.90 and 3,502.84





XAUUSD trading scenario for today

A breakout below the local support level, followed by consolidation below 3,587.90, would confirm the end of the current corrective recovery and create conditions for opening short positions.

Trading scenario XAUUSD SELL Current price 3,632 Entry level 3,585 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:2 Stop loss 3,626 Take profit 3,503

Risk factors

The main risk to the bearish XAUUSD scenario would be a weaker-than-expected PCE report, which could reduce expectations of further Federal Reserve tightening and put pressure on US Treasury yields. A continued shift away from risk among investors could provide additional support for gold. Consolidation above 3,684.60 would weaken the bearish scenario and increase the likelihood of a recovery towards 3,732.95.

Summary

The XAUUSD forecast for 24 November 2026 points to the continuation of the overall bearish trend, with a potential downside target at 3,502.84 and further confirmation if prices break below 3,587.90.

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