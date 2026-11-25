After rising by almost 4% during the previous trading session, the precious metal has come under pressure again, with prices currently standing at 3,523 USD. Discover more in our analysis for 25 November 2026.

XAUUSD forecast: key takeaways

The Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index rose from 91.9 to 103.3 points in November, above a forecast of 92.4 points

JPMorgan forecasts a recovery in the precious metal's prices to 4,500 USD by the end of 2027

XAUUSD forecast for 25 November 2026: 3,375

Fundamental analysis

The decline in gold prices is primarily driven by the Federal Reserve's persistently hawkish monetary policy rhetoric, the high likelihood of further interest rate hikes, and investors reducing their positions amid instability in the US stock market.

US macroeconomic data released today has put additional pressure on gold. The Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index rose from 91.9 to 103.3 points in November, against a forecast of 92.4 points, reaching its highest level since January 2025. Improved consumer sentiment indicates resilience in the US economy and the potential for domestic demand to remain high.

Today's release of the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index will be the key event shaping further XAUUSD movements. Annual inflation is expected to accelerate from 3.6% to 3.8%. A stronger-than-expected reading could fuel expectations of further rate hikes in 2027, providing additional support for the US dollar. At the same time, weaker inflation figures could trigger an upward correction in gold.

The XAUUSD forecast for 25 November 2026 is bearish.

Technical outlook

XAUUSD prices have entered a strong downtrend and are setting new all-time lows. On the D1 chart, a resistance level has formed at 3,920, with a support level at 3,495. On the H4 chart, local support has formed at 3,515, while resistance has shifted to 3,760. A breakout below 3,495 would confirm the downtrend. Today's XAUUSD forecast suggests a further decline, with a potential target at 3,375.

The main scenario would be invalidated if prices consolidate above the 3,715 resistance level, signalling an acceleration of the rise towards 4,010.

XAUUSD overview

Asset: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: bearish

Key resistance levels: 3,760.00 and 3,920.00

Key support levels: 3,515.00 and 3,495





XAUUSD trading scenario for today

A breakout below a local support level, followed by consolidation below 3,515.00, would confirm the end of the current corrective recovery and create conditions for opening short positions.

Trading scenario XAUUSD SELL Current price 3,523 Entry level 3,490 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:3 Stop loss 3,520 Take profit 3,375

Risk factors

The main risks to the bearish XAUUSD scenario are a potential slowdown in US inflation, a deterioration in macroeconomic indicators, and softer rhetoric from Federal Reserve officials, which could reduce expectations of further interest rate hikes. Additional support for gold could come from a weaker US dollar, declining US government bond yields, escalating geopolitical tensions, and increased demand from central banks. Furthermore, technically oversold conditions in gold and profit-taking on short positions increase the likelihood of a sharp upward correction.

Summary

The combination of fundamental and technical factors points to a predominantly bearish outlook for XAUUSD. The resilience of the US economy, elevated inflationary pressure, and the likelihood of further Federal Reserve monetary tightening set the stage for a continued decline in gold prices, with a potential test of the 3,400 USD level.

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