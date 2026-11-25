After rising by almost 4% during the previous trading session, the precious metal has come under pressure again, with prices currently standing at 3,523 USD. Discover more in our analysis for 25 November 2026.
The decline in gold prices is primarily driven by the Federal Reserve's persistently hawkish monetary policy rhetoric, the high likelihood of further interest rate hikes, and investors reducing their positions amid instability in the US stock market.
US macroeconomic data released today has put additional pressure on gold. The Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index rose from 91.9 to 103.3 points in November, against a forecast of 92.4 points, reaching its highest level since January 2025. Improved consumer sentiment indicates resilience in the US economy and the potential for domestic demand to remain high.
Today's release of the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index will be the key event shaping further XAUUSD movements. Annual inflation is expected to accelerate from 3.6% to 3.8%. A stronger-than-expected reading could fuel expectations of further rate hikes in 2027, providing additional support for the US dollar. At the same time, weaker inflation figures could trigger an upward correction in gold.
The XAUUSD forecast for 25 November 2026 is bearish.
XAUUSD prices have entered a strong downtrend and are setting new all-time lows. On the D1 chart, a resistance level has formed at 3,920, with a support level at 3,495. On the H4 chart, local support has formed at 3,515, while resistance has shifted to 3,760. A breakout below 3,495 would confirm the downtrend. Today's XAUUSD forecast suggests a further decline, with a potential target at 3,375.
The main scenario would be invalidated if prices consolidate above the 3,715 resistance level, signalling an acceleration of the rise towards 4,010.
A breakout below a local support level, followed by consolidation below 3,515.00, would confirm the end of the current corrective recovery and create conditions for opening short positions.
The main risks to the bearish XAUUSD scenario are a potential slowdown in US inflation, a deterioration in macroeconomic indicators, and softer rhetoric from Federal Reserve officials, which could reduce expectations of further interest rate hikes. Additional support for gold could come from a weaker US dollar, declining US government bond yields, escalating geopolitical tensions, and increased demand from central banks. Furthermore, technically oversold conditions in gold and profit-taking on short positions increase the likelihood of a sharp upward correction.
The combination of fundamental and technical factors points to a predominantly bearish outlook for XAUUSD. The resilience of the US economy, elevated inflationary pressure, and the likelihood of further Federal Reserve monetary tightening set the stage for a continued decline in gold prices, with a potential test of the 3,400 USD level.
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Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.