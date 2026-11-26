Rising inflation and the increasing likelihood of a US interest rate hike are limiting XAUUSD's upside potential, with prices currently standing at 3,575 USD. Find out more in our analysis for 26 November 2026.

XAUUSD forecast: key takeaways

The October PCE index rose by 0.3% compared to the previous period

Annual US inflation reached 3.8%

XAUUSD forecast for 26 November 2026: 3,650 and 3,435

Fundamental analysis

The XAUUSD price forecast for today, 26 November 2026, indicates that gold remains under considerable pressure from US monetary policy. US inflation has proved more persistent than expected, increasing the likelihood of further Federal Reserve rate hikes. At the same time, attempts to recover are being supported by safe-haven demand and buying following the metal's substantial decline.

The October PCE price index rose by 0.3% compared to the previous period, while annual inflation reached 3.8%. Core PCE came in at 3.3% year-on-year. These figures have strengthened expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike in December, creating a significant obstacle to a recovery in gold.

A stronger US dollar and rising Treasury yields increase the cost of holding gold. The resilience of the US economy remains another negative factor, allowing the Federal Reserve to maintain a hawkish stance.

After falling to approximately 15-month lows, gold is undergoing a correction. Some of the recovery is driven by short covering and buying after the sell-off, but the fundamental conditions for sustained growth remain limited.

Despite weakening investment demand, official reserves remain an important source of long-term support. According to figures cited in recent reports, central banks purchased 675 tonnes of gold in the first three quarters of 2026.

The XAUUSD forecast for 26 November takes into account that the fundamental outlook for gold remains predominantly negative. Accelerating US inflation, the high likelihood of a Federal Reserve rate hike, and a stronger dollar are limiting the precious metal's recovery potential. However, geopolitical uncertainty and central bank demand are preventing a negative long-term scenario from taking shape.

Technical outlook

On the H4 chart, XAUUSD prices have formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the lower Bollinger Band. As the pattern's signal plays out, quotes could extend their corrective wave before declining. Since XAUUSD remains within a descending channel, the upside target is the 3,650 USD resistance level.

However, today's XAUUSD technical analysis also suggests an alternative scenario in which prices fall towards 3,435 USD and continue their downward momentum without testing the resistance level.

XAUUSD overview

Asset: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: bearish

Key resistance levels: 3,650 and 3,850

Key support levels: 3,435 and 3,200





XAUUSD trading scenario for today

A corrective recovery towards resistance at 3,650 USD, followed by a rejection at that level, would create conditions for the downtrend to continue and provide an opportunity to open short positions.

Trading scenario XAUUSD SELL Current price 3,575 Entry level 3,650 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:2.15 Stop loss 3,750 Take profit 3,435

Risk factors

The main risks to a decline in XAUUSD quotes are deteriorating macroeconomic indicators and softer rhetoric from Federal Reserve officials, which could reduce expectations of further interest rate hikes. Additional support for gold could come from a weaker US dollar, declining US government bond yields, escalating geopolitical tensions, and increased demand from central banks.

Summary

Following an acceleration in US inflation, the likelihood of an interest rate hike has increased, potentially weighing on gold in the medium term. Meanwhile, XAUUSD technical analysis suggests a correction towards 3,650 USD before a further decline.

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