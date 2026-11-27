XAUUSDquotes have risen by around 1.6% amid the US holidays. Can gold continue its recovery? Prices currently stand at 3,645 USD. Find out more in our analysis for 27 November 2026.

XAUUSD forecast: key takeaways

On 27 November, XAUUSD prices gained around 1.6%

New US tariff initiatives targeting trading partners are increasing uncertainty

XAUUSD forecast for 27 November 2026: 3,650 and 3,435

Fundamental analysis

The XAUUSD price forecast for today, 27 November 2026, indicates that gold is making another attempt to recover after a major sell-off. XAUUSD prices are being supported by easing pressure from the stock market and a temporary slowdown in selling during the US holidays. However, the sustainability of the recovery remains uncertain: high US inflation and expectations of further Federal Reserve interest rate hikes continue to limit demand for the precious metal.

On 27 November, XAUUSD prices rose by around 1.6%, reaching 3,645 USD per ounce. The recovery was driven by reduced selling activity during the holiday period and easing concerns about a sell-off in technology stocks. Nevertheless, investors are not yet rushing back into active buying.

New US tariff initiatives targeting trading partners are increasing uncertainty in the global economy. Such risks could drive investors back towards safe-haven assets, including gold.

China's net gold imports via Hong Kong rose by 1.6% month-on-month in October, reaching their highest level since April. This points to continued physical demand from one of the world's largest consumers of the metal.

The XAUUSD forecast for 27 November takes into account that the fundamental backdrop for gold remains mixed, although negative factors predominate. At this stage, the current rebound following the sharp decline looks more like a correction than a sustained recovery. High inflation, a strong US economy, and the prospect of Federal Reserve rate hikes are limiting the upside potential.

Technical outlook

On the H4 chart, XAUUSD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the lower Bollinger Band. As this pattern's signal plays out, prices are continuing their corrective wave before a decline. Since XAUUSD quotes remain within a descending channel, the upside target is the 3,650 USD resistance level.

However, today's XAUUSD technical analysis also suggests an alternative scenario in which prices fall towards 3,435 USD and continue their downward trajectory without testing the resistance level.

XAUUSD overview

Asset: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: bearish

Key resistance levels: 3,650 and 3,850

Key support levels: 3,435 and 3,200





XAUUSD trading scenario for today

A corrective recovery towards resistance at 3,650 USD, followed by a rejection at that level, would create conditions for the downtrend to continue and provide an opportunity to open short positions.

Trading scenario XAUUSD SELL Current price 3,645 Entry level 3,650 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:2.15 Stop loss 3,750 Take profit 3,435

Risk factors

The main risks to a decline in XAUUSD prices are deteriorating macroeconomic indicators and softer rhetoric from Federal Reserve officials, which could reduce expectations of further interest rate hikes. Additional support for gold could come from a weaker US dollar, declining US government bond yields, escalating geopolitical tensions, and increased demand from central banks.

Summary

Gold continues its attempts to recover, but rising US inflation and tighter Federal Reserve monetary policy are standing in the way. XAUUSD technical analysis suggests a test of the 3,650 USD level before a further decline.

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