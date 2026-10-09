Gold closed the week above 4,150 USD per ounce and is rising for the second consecutive session following the recent decline. The metal is being supported by a correction in Treasury yields and lower oil prices, although the broader technical backdrop remains cautious for now.
This week, the market will test whether XAUUSD can recover from the 4,065–4,100 area.
The fundamental outlook for gold has improved slightly at the start of the week. Lower oil prices eased concerns about additional inflationary pressure, while a correction in US Treasury yields reduced the opportunity cost of holding the metal.
Treasury yields retreated from 24-year highs following strong demand for 30-year government bonds. This is a significant positive factor for XAUUSD, as gold does not generate interest income and is particularly sensitive to changes in real and nominal rates.
The geopolitical backdrop remains mixed. Donald Trump reported ‘productive’ talks with Iran and stated there were no plans to attack the country before the midterm elections, although tensions around the Strait of Hormuz persist following new attacks on tankers.
Gold is therefore receiving short-term support from lower yields and reduced energy-related risks, but its next move will depend on whether the new inflation data changes expectations for the Federal Reserve's December decision.
On the daily chart, XAUUSD continues to trade below the August highs and remains within a broader corrective structure. After declining from the 4,695 area, the market found support near 4,066 and began to form a local rebound.
A key support level is located at 4,066.27. While it holds, the market retains the potential to recover first towards 4,250 and then towards the strong resistance level at 4,399.47. Further up, the next key barrier remains at 4,695.21.
Prices are hovering in the lower half of Bollinger Bands but have already moved away from the lower boundary. MACD remains below zero and does not yet confirm a full-scale reversal, while the Stochastic Oscillator is firmly pointing upwards.
The technical picture therefore remains mixed, but the short-term balance is gradually shifting in favour of buyers.
The current rebound has not yet been confirmed by a breakout above the nearest resistance level, so buying directly around 4,180 is premature.
Buy scenario
Consolidation above 4,250 would confirm the continued recovery and open the way for a return to the upper boundary of the current range.
The trade idea is valid until 8:00 AM on 16 October 2026 (server time, GMT+3).
If XAUUSD quotes remain below 4,250, the trade idea will not be activated.
Gold begins the new week attempting a recovery amid falling yields and oil prices. The gold (XAUUSD) forecast for 12–16 October suggests further gains if prices consolidate above 4,250, with a target at 4,399.
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Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.