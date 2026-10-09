Gold closed the week above 4,150 USD per ounce and is rising for the second consecutive session following the recent decline. The metal is being supported by a correction in Treasury yields and lower oil prices, although the broader technical backdrop remains cautious for now.

This week, the market will test whether XAUUSD can recover from the 4,065–4,100 area.

XAUUSD forecast for this week: quick overview

Market focus: US inflation will be the key macroeconomic indicator. The market currently estimates the probability of the Federal Reserve leaving rates unchanged in October at around 82%, although the likelihood of a December hike remains high. Softer price data could push yields lower and support gold further. Persistent inflationary pressure, by contrast, would reinforce expectations of further policy tightening and once again create an obstacle to XAUUSD growth

Current trend: on the daily chart, gold has stabilised after declining towards the lower part of Bollinger Bands and is attempting to build upward momentum. Prices have returned to the 4,180 level but remain below the indicator's middle line. MACD is in negative territory and continues to reflect weak medium-term momentum. The Stochastic Oscillator has turned upwards and risen to around 50 points, with the fast line above the signal line. This increases the likelihood of a continued short-term rebound

Fundamentals and outlook: the baseline scenario suggests another recovery attempt if prices remain above the 4,065–4,100 zone. To strengthen buying momentum, gold needs to overcome the nearest area at 4,250. Consolidation above it would open the way towards 4,399, while a return below 4,066 would invalidate the recovery scenario and restore the sellers' advantage

What moves gold next week

The fundamental outlook for gold has improved slightly at the start of the week. Lower oil prices eased concerns about additional inflationary pressure, while a correction in US Treasury yields reduced the opportunity cost of holding the metal.

Treasury yields retreated from 24-year highs following strong demand for 30-year government bonds. This is a significant positive factor for XAUUSD, as gold does not generate interest income and is particularly sensitive to changes in real and nominal rates.

The geopolitical backdrop remains mixed. Donald Trump reported ‘productive’ talks with Iran and stated there were no plans to attack the country before the midterm elections, although tensions around the Strait of Hormuz persist following new attacks on tankers.

Gold is therefore receiving short-term support from lower yields and reduced energy-related risks, but its next move will depend on whether the new inflation data changes expectations for the Federal Reserve's December decision.

XAUUSD technical analysis

On the daily chart, XAUUSD continues to trade below the August highs and remains within a broader corrective structure. After declining from the 4,695 area, the market found support near 4,066 and began to form a local rebound.

A key support level is located at 4,066.27. While it holds, the market retains the potential to recover first towards 4,250 and then towards the strong resistance level at 4,399.47. Further up, the next key barrier remains at 4,695.21.

Prices are hovering in the lower half of Bollinger Bands but have already moved away from the lower boundary. MACD remains below zero and does not yet confirm a full-scale reversal, while the Stochastic Oscillator is firmly pointing upwards.

The technical picture therefore remains mixed, but the short-term balance is gradually shifting in favour of buyers.





Gold trading scenario for next week

The current rebound has not yet been confirmed by a breakout above the nearest resistance level, so buying directly around 4,180 is premature.

Buy scenario

Consolidation above 4,250 would confirm the continued recovery and open the way for a return to the upper boundary of the current range.

Entry level: buy stop 4,255

Stop loss: 4,185

Take profit: 4,399

Risk-to-reward ratio: approximately 1:2.1

The trade idea is valid until 8:00 AM on 16 October 2026 (server time, GMT+3).

If XAUUSD quotes remain below 4,250, the trade idea will not be activated.

Summary

Gold begins the new week attempting a recovery amid falling yields and oil prices. The gold (XAUUSD) forecast for 12–16 October suggests further gains if prices consolidate above 4,250, with a target at 4,399.

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