Short answer Short answer: gold price forecast for next week Next week, 23–27 November 2026, the key factors for gold (XAUUSD) will be expectations for the Federal Reserve's interest rate, the US dollar's performance, US Treasury yields, and the release of US macroeconomic data. Geopolitical risks and demand for safe-haven assets could provide additional support for prices, while strong economic data may limit upside potential. Gold closed the previous week around 3,500 USD per ounce and continues to decline. Fundamental factors will determine whether gold can recover this week. Prices at the time of writing 3,550 USD Bias for the week Bearish D1 Weekly range 3,600–3,300 Trigger level 3,700 Forecast invalidation level 4,000 Main event US GDP, PCE, core PCE, and US initial jobless claims data

What moves gold next week

Market focus. Factors that will influence gold:

The Federal Reserve and inflation: the FOMC minutes and the latest inflation signals have fuelled expectations of a rate hike in December. If US inflation continues to accelerate, gold could come under additional pressure.

The dollar and yields: a stronger DXY and high Treasury yields make gold less attractive. A weaker dollar and lower yields would support a recovery in XAUUSD quotes.

Economic calendar: the most important day will be Wednesday, 25 November, when US Q3 GDP, PCE inflation, personal income, and spending data will be released.

Risks: geopolitical tensions and a potential deterioration in stock market sentiment could revive demand for safe-haven assets and slow the metal's decline.

Long-term demand. Gold purchases by central banks and investment interest remain key supporting factors. Therefore, even if pressure from the Federal Reserve persists, the potential for a deep and prolonged decline remains uncertain.

Current trend. On the daily chart, gold continues to decline, testing the lower Bollinger Band. Prices are testing the 3,550–3,500 USD area. MACD is in negative territory and continues to reflect weakness in the medium-term trend, gradually moving further away from the zero line. The Stochastic Oscillator continues to decline and has crossed below the 20 level, which may signal that a correction could soon begin.

Fundamentals and outlook. The baseline scenario envisages a further decline if prices break below 3,500 USD. To strengthen the downward momentum, gold needs to break through the nearest support level at 3,500 USD. Consolidation below this mark would open the door for a decline towards 3,000 USD. A rise above 4,000 would invalidate the bearish scenario and restore buyers' advantage.

Week calendar

Day Event Why it matters for XAUUSD 23 November, Monday US manufacturing and services PMIs Weak data could weaken the dollar and support gold 24 November, Tuesday US Consumer Confidence Index Key for assessing the resilience of the economy 25 November, Wednesday US GDP, PCE, core PCE, and US initial jobless claims The main market driver of the week 26 November, Thursday Thanksgiving Day in the US US public holiday; lower market liquidity 27 November, Friday Shortened trading session Sharp price movements are possible on low volumes

XAUUSD technical analysis

On the daily chart, XAUUSD continues to set new local lows. After falling into the 3,515 area, the market found support, and prices may form a correction. At this stage, quotes have returned to the 3,580 level.

Prices are holding near the lower Bollinger Band and may form an upward wave in the near term. MACD remains below zero and does not yet confirm a full reversal, although signs of one may emerge soon. The Stochastic Oscillator is below the 20 level and is pointing upwards.

The technical picture therefore remains mixed, but indicator signals suggest that the decline may soon end and an upward wave could develop.





Gold trading scenario for next week

The 3,700 mark is a key resistance level. A return to this area would create conditions for opening short positions.

A rise above 4,000 USD would invalidate the bearish scenario and signal a deeper upward correction.

XAUUSD trading scenario

Trading scenario XAUUSD SELL Current price 3,550 Entry level 3,700 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:8 Stop loss 3,750 Take profit 3,300

What would change the forecast

Fed signals, lower Treasury yields, and a weaker dollar could bring buyers back to the gold market

A recovery in XAUUSD prices above 4,000 would confirm buyers' strength and set the stage for an uptrend

A sharp escalation of geopolitical tensions would revive safe-haven demand for gold regardless of current interest rate expectations

Gold forecast next week: questions and answers

Will gold rise or fall next week? The outlook for 23–27 November remains bearish while XAUUSD trades around 3,500. A breakout above 4,000 would open the way for further growth. What are the key gold levels for 23–27 November 2026? The main support level lies at 3,500, with the nearest significant resistance level at 3,700. What will drive gold next week? The key event will be the release of US GDP, PCE, core PCE, and US initial jobless claims data.

Summary

Next week, gold will remain sensitive to US macroeconomic data and expectations regarding the Federal Reserve's future policy. Strong data could add to pressure on XAUUSD through the dollar and bond yields, while signs of an economic slowdown could support a recovery in prices. The key event will be the release of GDP and PCE inflation data on 25 November, which could determine the market's next direction.

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