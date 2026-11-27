Short answer Short answer: gold price forecast for next week Gold is ending November near 3,630 USD per troy ounce after falling to its lowest level since August 2025. Persistent inflationary pressure in the US and the prospect of further Federal Reserve rate hikes are limiting demand for the precious metal. The market will assess the potential for a recovery after the large-scale sell-off in the coming week. Prices at the time of writing 3,631 USD Bias for the week Bearish D1 Weekly range 3,426–3,798 Trigger level 3,500 Forecast invalidation level 3,870 Main event US Nonfarm Payrolls

What moves gold next week

Market focus: the prospect of a prolonged monetary tightening cycle in the US remains a key factor for gold. October PCE data has reinforced expectations of a December rate hike and suggests further tightening in early 2027. New York Fed President John Williams stressed that the regulator still has considerable work to do to bring inflation back to 2%. For gold, this means that the opportunity cost of holding the metal remains high.

Current trend: after a sharp decline in November, XAUUSD has moved into a phase of local stabilisation around 3,500–3,650. Buyers are attempting to recover some of the losses, but the scale of the previous decline does not yet suggest a trend reversal.

Weekly outlook: the baseline scenario envisages a continued bearish bias, with a possible initial upward correction. A break below 3,500 would open the door for a move towards 3,426. For a more sustained recovery to develop, gold needs to return above 3,798 and subsequently break through 3,870.

Week calendar

Day Event Why it matters for XAUUSD 1 December US ISM manufacturing PMI and JOLTS These releases will help assess the resilience of the manufacturing sector and labour demand. Strong readings could support the dollar. 3 December US ISM services PMI The price component of the index will be particularly important, as it will help assess whether inflationary pressure persists in the services sector. 4 December US Nonfarm Payrolls and unemployment rate The final monthly employment report before the Fed's December meeting. A resilient labour market would strengthen the case for further monetary tightening, while weak data could support gold.

XAUUSD technical analysis

On the daily chart, XAUUSD remains in a pronounced downtrend. After a break below horizontal support at 3,870.39, the decline accelerated, and prices approached the psychological level of 3,500. Recent trading sessions show an attempt to form a local base.

The nearest support lies in the 3,500–3,528.90 area. A break below it would open the way towards 3,426.41. An intermediate resistance level is located around 3,663.80, followed by 3,798.70 and 3,870.39. A more significant medium-term barrier stands at 4,146.90.

Bollinger Bands have widened and are sloping downwards, reflecting high market volatility. MACD is deep in negative territory, with the main line at −136.49 and the signal line at −115.98, confirming continued bearish momentum.

The Stochastic Oscillator is showing the opposite dynamics. Its fast line has risen to 58.66 points, exceeding the signal line at 42.40. This indicates a corrective recovery that has not yet altered the broader bearish structure.





Gold trading scenario for next week

The Stochastic Oscillator's recovery and price stabilisation above local lows increase the risk of opening short positions prematurely. Selling would become appropriate after a confirmed break below the psychological level of 3,500, signalling that the corrective momentum has run its course.

Consolidation above 3,870.39 would invalidate the baseline bearish forecast and create conditions for a deeper recovery.

XAUUSD trading scenario

Trading scenario XAUUSD SELL Current price 3,631 Entry level 3,489 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:1.7 Stop loss 3,540 Take profit 3,426

What would change the forecast

A significant cooling of the US labour market could curb expectations of further Federal Reserve rate hikes and lower government bond yields

Consolidation above 3,870.39 would disrupt the short-term bearish structure and invalidate the scenario of a further decline

The escalation of trade tensions between the US and its major economic partners could boost demand for safe-haven assets, although the associated inflation risks may limit this effect

Gold forecast next week: questions and answers

Will gold rise or fall next week? The outlook for 30 November–4 December remains bearish, although an initial upward correction is possible after the large-scale sell-off. A renewed decline would require a break below 3,500. What are the key gold levels for 30 November to 4 December 2026? Support levels are located at 3,500 and 3,426, with the nearest resistance levels at 3,663.80 and 3,798.70. The 3,870.39 level marks the threshold for invalidating the bearish forecast. What will drive gold next week? The main drivers will be US employment data, movements in bond yields, and expectations surrounding the Fed's December decision. Uncertainty over US tariff policy could be an additional source of volatility.

Summary

Gold remains under pressure from tight US monetary policy, although technical conditions for a local recovery have emerged following the November sell-off.

The gold (XAUUSD) forecast for the week of 30 November–4 December envisages further declines if prices break below 3,500, with an initial target at 3,426.

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