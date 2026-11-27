Gold is ending November near 3,630 USD per troy ounce after falling to its lowest level since August 2025. Persistent inflationary pressure in the US and the prospect of further Federal Reserve rate hikes are limiting demand for the precious metal.
The market will assess the potential for a recovery after the large-scale sell-off in the coming week.
Updated 27 November 2026, 11:10 (UTC+3)
Market focus: the prospect of a prolonged monetary tightening cycle in the US remains a key factor for gold. October PCE data has reinforced expectations of a December rate hike and suggests further tightening in early 2027. New York Fed President John Williams stressed that the regulator still has considerable work to do to bring inflation back to 2%. For gold, this means that the opportunity cost of holding the metal remains high.
Current trend: after a sharp decline in November, XAUUSD has moved into a phase of local stabilisation around 3,500–3,650. Buyers are attempting to recover some of the losses, but the scale of the previous decline does not yet suggest a trend reversal.
Weekly outlook: the baseline scenario envisages a continued bearish bias, with a possible initial upward correction. A break below 3,500 would open the door for a move towards 3,426. For a more sustained recovery to develop, gold needs to return above 3,798 and subsequently break through 3,870.
|Day
|Event
|Why it matters for XAUUSD
|1 December
|US ISM manufacturing PMI and JOLTS
|These releases will help assess the resilience of the manufacturing sector and labour demand. Strong readings could support the dollar.
|3 December
|US ISM services PMI
|The price component of the index will be particularly important, as it will help assess whether inflationary pressure persists in the services sector.
|4 December
|US Nonfarm Payrolls and unemployment rate
|The final monthly employment report before the Fed's December meeting. A resilient labour market would strengthen the case for further monetary tightening, while weak data could support gold.
On the daily chart, XAUUSD remains in a pronounced downtrend. After a break below horizontal support at 3,870.39, the decline accelerated, and prices approached the psychological level of 3,500. Recent trading sessions show an attempt to form a local base.
The nearest support lies in the 3,500–3,528.90 area. A break below it would open the way towards 3,426.41. An intermediate resistance level is located around 3,663.80, followed by 3,798.70 and 3,870.39. A more significant medium-term barrier stands at 4,146.90.
Bollinger Bands have widened and are sloping downwards, reflecting high market volatility. MACD is deep in negative territory, with the main line at −136.49 and the signal line at −115.98, confirming continued bearish momentum.
The Stochastic Oscillator is showing the opposite dynamics. Its fast line has risen to 58.66 points, exceeding the signal line at 42.40. This indicates a corrective recovery that has not yet altered the broader bearish structure.
The Stochastic Oscillator's recovery and price stabilisation above local lows increase the risk of opening short positions prematurely. Selling would become appropriate after a confirmed break below the psychological level of 3,500, signalling that the corrective momentum has run its course.
Consolidation above 3,870.39 would invalidate the baseline bearish forecast and create conditions for a deeper recovery.
The outlook for 30 November–4 December remains bearish, although an initial upward correction is possible after the large-scale sell-off. A renewed decline would require a break below 3,500.
Support levels are located at 3,500 and 3,426, with the nearest resistance levels at 3,663.80 and 3,798.70. The 3,870.39 level marks the threshold for invalidating the bearish forecast.
The main drivers will be US employment data, movements in bond yields, and expectations surrounding the Fed's December decision. Uncertainty over US tariff policy could be an additional source of volatility.
Gold remains under pressure from tight US monetary policy, although technical conditions for a local recovery have emerged following the November sell-off.
The gold (XAUUSD) forecast for the week of 30 November–4 December envisages further declines if prices break below 3,500, with an initial target at 3,426.
The EURUSD outlook for 2026 and 2027: key levels on the daily chart, three trading scenarios, and the policy gap between the Fed and the ECB that drives the pair.
Where gold could trade in 2026: key levels, three trading scenarios with entry triggers, and the forecasts from J.P. Morgan, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.