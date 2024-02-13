Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 13.02.2024 (EURUSD, BRENT, AUDUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is rebounding from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a bearish trend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 1.0770 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.0665. An additional signal confirming the decline could be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold above 1.0835, which will mean further growth to 1.0925. Meanwhile, the decline could be confirmed by a breakout of the lower boundary of the ascending channel with the price finding a foothold under 1.0730.





BRENT

Brent is testing the resistance level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 81.65 is expected, followed by a rise to 85.05. An additional signal confirming the rise might be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold under 77.55, which will mean a further decline to 72.05.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has found a foothold under the Tenkan-Sen line. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 0.6530 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.6415. An additional signal confirming the decline could be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold above 0.6560, which will mean further growth to 0.6750. Meanwhile, the decline could be confirmed by a breakout of the lower boundary of the ascending channel with the price finding a foothold under 0.6475.



