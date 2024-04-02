Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 02.04.2024 (EURUSD, BRENT, NZDUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD has gained a foothold below the signal lines of the indicator. The pair is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a bearish trend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.0735 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.0670. An additional signal confirming the decline could be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the Cloud’s upper boundary, with the price securing above 1.0815, indicating further growth to 1.0905.
BRENT
Brent is on the rise within a bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 87.05 is expected, followed by a rise to 89.70. An additional signal confirming the rise could be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario could be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud, with the price gaining a foothold below 84.60, which will signal a further decline to 81.55.
NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
NZDUSD has established itself below the support level. The pair is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Cloud’s lower boundary at 0.5975 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.5860. An additional signal confirming the decline might be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud, with the price finding a foothold above 0.6045, indicating a further rise to 0.6135.
