Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 04.04.2024 (EURUSD, BRENT, NZDUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is rising within a bullish correction. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a flat trend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 1.0865 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.0705. A signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 1.0865, which will mean further growth to 1.0955. Meanwhile, the decline could be confirmed by a breakout of the lower boundary of the ascending channel with the quotes securing under the 1.0805 level.





BRENT

Brent has secured above the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 87.85 is expected, followed by a rise to 93.35. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 84.25, which will mean a further decline to 80.05.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD has left the boundaries of the descending channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 0.5985 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.6150. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 0.5955, which will mean a further decline to 0.5855.



