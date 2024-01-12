Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 12.01.2024 (EURUSD, BRENT, NZDUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is rebounding from the resistance level. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a flat. A test of upper boundary of the Cloud at 1.0995 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.0825. The decline could be additionally supported by a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario could be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold above 1.1035, which will mean further growth to 1.1125. Meanwhile, the decline might be confirmed by a breakout of the lower boundary of the bullish channel with the quotes finding a foothold under the 1.0905 level.





BRENT

Brent has found a foothold above the upper boundary of the Triangle pattern. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 78.45 is expected, followed by a rise to 83.15. The rise could be additionally confirmed by a rebound from the upper boundary of the Triangle pattern. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold under 75.05, which will mean a further decline to 68.45.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD is testing the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower boundary of the Ichimoku Cloud at 0.6255 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.6125. The decline could be additionally supported by a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold above 0.6295, which will mean further growth to 0.6385. Meanwhile, the decline could be confirmed by a breakout of the lower boundary of the bullish channel with the price finding a foothold under 0.6175.



