Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 16.01.2023 (GBPUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair is testing the upper border of the bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which implies an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line is expected at 1.2175, followed by growth to 1.2365. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the ascending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.1980, which will indicate further falling to 1.1875.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair is pushing off the lower border of the bearish channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which implies a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line is expected at 129.25, followed by falling to 123.65. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 133.10, which will mean further growth to 134.05.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has secured above the upper border of the bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the signal lines of the Cloud is expected at 1890, followed by growth to 1995. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1825, which will entail further falling to 1785.



