Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 11.11.2022 (EURUSD, XAUUSD, AUDUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair is growing inside a bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the signal lines of the indicator at 1.0055 is expected, followed by growth to 1.0525. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.9825, which will mean further falling to 0.9735.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has pushed off the Tenkan-Sen line of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the lower border of the ascending channel at 1745 is expected, followed by growth to 1825. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1680, which will mean further falling to 1625.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The pair has secured above the resistance level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 0.6495 is expected, followed by growth to 0.6845. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.6355, which will mean further falling to 0.6245.



