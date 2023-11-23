Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 23.11.2023 (EURUSD, XAUUSD, AUDUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has gained a foothold above the signal lines of the indicator. The pair is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 1.0870 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.1055. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing below 1.0745, which will indicate a further decline to 1.0655.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is rebounding from the support level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 1975 is expected, followed by a rise to 2035. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold below 1940, which will signal a further decline to 1905.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is rising within a bullish channel. The pair is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 0.6520 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.6675. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold below 0.6410, which will indicate a further decline to 0.6515.



