Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 12.04.2024 (EURUSD, XAUUSD, NZDUSD)

EURUSD, "Euro vs US Dollar"

EURUSD has secured under the support level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, revealing a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.0745 is expected, followed by a decline towards 1.0625. The decline could be additionally confirmed by a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario could be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price establishing itself above 1.0865, which will mean a further rise targeting 1.0955.





XAUUSD, "Gold vs US Dollar"

Gold is rising within a bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, revealing an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 2365 is expected, followed by a rise towards 2475. The growth could be additionally confirmed by a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario could be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price establishing itself under 2260, which will mean a further decline targeting 2215.





NZDUSD, "New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar"

NZDUSD is pushing off the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, revealing a downtrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 0.6010 is expected, followed by a decline towards 0.5865. The decrease could be additionally confirmed by a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario could be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price establishing itself above 0.6065, which will mean a further rise targeting 0.6155. Meanwhile, the scenario could be confirmed by a breakout of the lower boundary of the bullish channel with the price securing under 0.5950.



