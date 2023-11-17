Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 17.11.2023 (EURUSD, XAUUSD, NZDUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD has found a foothold under the Tenkan-Sen line. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 1.0765 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.0985. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold under 1.0605, which will mean a further decline to 1.0510.
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is correcting after a breakout of the resistance level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1970 is expected, followed by a rise to 2025. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish pattern. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold under 1935, which will mean a further decline to 1895.
NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
NZDUSD is rebounding from the support level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 0.5905 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.6085. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold under 0.5865, which will mean a further decline to 0.5775. Meanwhile, the growth could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper boundary of the descending channel with the price finding a foothold above 0.5975.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.