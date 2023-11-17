Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 17.11.2023 (EURUSD, XAUUSD, NZDUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has found a foothold under the Tenkan-Sen line. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 1.0765 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.0985. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold under 1.0605, which will mean a further decline to 1.0510.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is correcting after a breakout of the resistance level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1970 is expected, followed by a rise to 2025. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish pattern. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold under 1935, which will mean a further decline to 1895.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD is rebounding from the support level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 0.5905 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.6085. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold under 0.5865, which will mean a further decline to 0.5775. Meanwhile, the growth could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper boundary of the descending channel with the price finding a foothold above 0.5975.



