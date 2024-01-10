Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 10.01.2024 (EURUSD, XAUUSD, USDCHF)

EURUSD, "Euro vs US Dollar"

EURUSD is correcting within a Triangle pattern. The instrument is going under the Ichimoku Cloud, revealing the prevalence of a downtrend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 1.0955 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.0785. The decrease could be additionally supported by a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario might be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold above 1.1040, which will entail a further rise to 1.1130. Meanwhile, the decline could be additionally supported by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Triangle with the quotes securing under the 1.0895 level.





XAUUSD, "Gold vs US Dollar"

Gold is rebounding from the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going under the Ichimoku Cloud, revealing the prevalence of a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 2040 is expected, followed by a decline to 1975. The decrease could be additionally supported by a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario might be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold above 2070, which will entail a further rise to 2105. Meanwhile, the decline could be additionally supported by a breakout of the lower boundary of the bullish channel with the quotes securing under 2025.





USDCHF, "US Dollar vs Swiss Franc"

USDCHF is testing the resistance area. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which implies an uptrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 0.8490 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.8715. The growth could be additionally supported by a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario could be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold under 0.8405, which will entail a further decline to 0.8305.



